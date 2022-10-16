ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

How fans are handling expensive ticket prices for Chiefs vs. Bills game

By Regan Porter
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dAOdb_0ibVphZx00

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Right now, it costs several hundred dollars just to get inside Arrowhead Stadium for Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs game .

Many Chiefs fans are willing to cough up the extra cash to watch Patrick Mahomes in action. Others are OK with the view from the couch.

To sit in seats at Arrowhead, even the upper deck, you’re going to pay a pretty penny. Chiefs tickets are a hot commodity these days.

Missouri, Arkansas rank as some of unhappiest states in US

The Chiefs faceoff against the Buffalo Bills Sunday.

“For us, that was the biggest traffic hit we saw, was that game,” Tickets For Less VP of Ticket Operations Jason Durbin said.

Durbin said there’s been a higher demand for this game, and they’ve seen similar to playoff pricing. Likely because of the matchup – nobody wants to miss it.

Magic Mahomes in the last 13 seconds of the last game against the Bills might have something to do with it.

“Looks like another collision course for the playoffs,” Durbin said. “It’s definitely the most expensive game of the year right now.”

Here’s a look at ticket prices if you’re purchasing for two people to get into the game.

On Tickets For Less you’ll pay just under $300 a ticket.

Vivid Seats is offering tickets for nearly $280. Seat Geek and Ticket Master are selling tickets for around $250.

Keep in mind on some sites, tickets appear to be cheaper in the beginning, then they hit you with an extra $30-$40 fee at the end.

Two teenagers die in a Republic car accident Saturday evening

“I think it’s going to be a great game so it’s going to be worth every dollar spent on the ticket prices,” Chiefs fan Joel Foremanek said.

“I would, but I don’t really pay, [my mom] does,” River Freeman said.

Freeman’s mom, Julie Kasunic, and some other Chiefs fans are ok with watching the game from the couch.

“I’d rather just watch it at home,” Kasunic said.

“I’m glad some people want to pay it, but you can’t get me to,” Chiefs fan Ed McCoy “I just as soon watch it on TV.”

Regardless of where people are cheering on the Chiefs, we know one thing is for sure, the love we have for this team is priceless.

“I love the chiefs,” Young Chiefs Fan Luca Pennewell said. “I was born here. They’re my favorite football team.”

Meantime, Durbin knows there are people out there who like to take advantage of a good thing. While the Chiefs are soaring and prices are higher, watch out for scammers.

READ NEXT: Three interesting ghost town tales of Southwest Missouri

“If you see a deal that might look too good to be true, it probably is,” Durbin said. “Just be really careful. Make sure you’re using the mobile tickets and they’re being put into your Chiefs account.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

3 arrested in Lake Ozark fentanyl, cocaine drug bust

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — The Camden County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on drug-related charges after executing a search warrant in Lake Ozark. According to a CCSO press release, law enforcement searched an apartment on Casa Del Rio Drive in Lake Ozark on Oct. 5 and found marijuana, mushrooms, cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and paraphernalia used […]
LAKE OZARK, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had to say about his two interceptions vs. Bills

Turning the ball over is always painful, but Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had two especially painful turnovers in the Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The first interception came on the team’s opening offensive possession. The Bills gifted Kansas City a turnover on a toss play that was fumbled by the running back. Mahomes and company marched down the field and into the red zone in no time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Chiefs Release Defensive Player Following Sunday's Loss

The Kansas City Chiefs have waived cornerback Dicaprio Bootle, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Kansas City activated Bootle from the practice squad last week to replace injured defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton on the active roster. He played one snap on defense and seven on special teams during Week 6's 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Troy Aikman has harsh words for Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos did not leave Troy Aikman impressed on Monday night. The Broncos entered the game 2-3 and lost 19-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers on the road. Denver’s offense continued to have problems, including on the opening possession of overtime. Denver got into a 3rd-and-1 situation and was unable to convert, so they punted.
DENVER, CO
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Significant Firing News

It's the end of an era in Houston. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Texans have fired front office executive Jack Easterby, who had been with the franchise since 2019, on Monday morning. The Texans have been among the worst teams in the league since Easterby took over...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

This video of Bills QB Josh Allen with young fan will make your day

Josh Allen not only led the Buffalo Bills to an impressive road win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, he also made a young fan's day at Arrowhead Stadium. The superstar quarterback led a fourth quarter comeback with a late touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox that gave the Bills a 24-20 lead with 1:04 remaining. Buffalo's defense held on to secure the victory and improve to 5-1 -- good enough for first place in the AFC.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

Arkansas deputy fatally shoots tractor-driving man with gun

DECATUR, Ark. (AP) — A 71-year-old man was fatally shot by a northwest Arkansas sheriff’s deputy who found him driving a tractor and displaying a handgun, authorities said. Nelson Amos was fatally shot Saturday by a Benton County sheriff’s deputy, according to Arkansas State Police. State police said Sunday that they were investigating the shooting. […]
BENTON COUNTY, AR
The Spun

NFL Kicker Released Following Team's Loss Sunday

The Arizona Cardinals announced a couple of roster moves on Monday afternoon. Both moves are pleasing to the fan base. Arizona has activated wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins following his suspension, while cutting kicker Matt Ammendola. The Cardinals kicker has been extremely frustrating for the fan base. Ammendola, who played collegiately...
KANSAS STATE
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy