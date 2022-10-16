Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
numberfire.com
Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) expected to start for Dolphins in Week 7
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) will take the first-team reps in practice this week and is expected to start in the team's Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reports. What It Means:. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Tagovailoa will return to practice...
NBC Miami
Still Perfect: Miami Dolphins to Honor Undefeated 1972 Team at Sunday's Game
Sunday night, the Miami Dolphins will culminate a week-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of what hadn’t happened before and has not taken place since: a National Football League team going undefeated for an entire season. The 1972 Dolphins will be honored during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers...
Steelers Open Dolphins Week With Positive Injury News
The Pittsburgh Steelers could get several players back.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 7 game?
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins play on Sunday Night Football in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. NFL Week 7 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 5:20 p.m. MST on NBC. The Dolphins are a 7.5-point favorite in the game. NFL Week...
Dolphins work out 4 running backs on Tuesday
After releasing ZaQuandre White from their practice squad on Monday, the Miami Dolphins decided to fill that open spot with another running back. The team ended up signing former New York Jets running back La’Mical Perine, but they also had three others in on Tuesday to vie for the practice squad role – Nate McCrary, Abram Smith and Antonio Williams.
Yardbarker
Minnesota Vikings Takeaways from Week 6 Win
It is time for the Minnesota Vikings takeaways after their week six win over the Miami Dolphins. The Vikings went into Miami and emerged victorious, beating the Dolphins (3-3) 24-16. The Vikings are now 5-1 heading into their bye week. The Vikings and Dolphins started out ugly, with each team combining for seven punts to start the game. Things picked up when Miami kicked a field goal, followed by the Vikings scoring a touchdown to go up 7-3. The Dolphins missed a field goal and threw an interception leading to a Vikings field goal putting them up 10-3 at the half.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: ESPN floats 2 Steelers as NFC trade targets; Ravens sign veteran receiver; Myles Garrett injury update
Wednesday’s “First Call” finds two Pittsburgh Steelers trade prospects advanced by ESPN. The Ravens are boosting their depth at wide receiver. We have an update on Myles Garrett’s health in Cleveland. And a former Pirate is having a hard time in the postseason. Selling off?. ESPN...
Back from concussion, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa talks injury, Steelers prep and more
For a Dolphins team that has seen its quarterback room upended by injuries the past three weeks, Wednesday marked a return to normalcy.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi dies at 100
Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi passed away Wednesday at the age of 100. Trippi led the Chicago Cardinals
Kyle Shanahan is Growing Numb to the 49ers' Injuries
With the flurry of injuries to the 49ers every year, Kyle Shanahan is becoming less distraught about them.
Larry Csonka, 1972 Dolphins keeping an eye on undefeated Eagles during 50th anniversary
Members of the 1972 Miami Dolphins – the only team to have perfect record – have already taken notice of the 6-0 start by the Eagles this season.
Steelers open as 7-point underdogs to Dolphins this week
Last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off the biggest upset of the season when they pulled off a 20-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to snap a four-game losing streak. But according to the folks at Tipico Sportsbook, the Steelers will once again be an underdog this week against the Miami Dolphins.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mark Madden: Growing weary of several Steelers
Some Pittsburgh Steelers make me weary. Beyond the endless quarterback debate, that is. The most tiresome is receiver Diontae Johnson, the Dollar Tree version of Antonio Brown. Less expensive but less production. Less chaos, too, but still too much. Johnson got a two-year contract extension worth $36.71 million. He has...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Late turnover, Dustin Hopkins' 4th field goal give Chargers OT win
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Dustin Hopkins kicked four field goals, including a 39-yarder with 2 minutes, 38 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Los Angeles Chargers rallied for a 19-16 victory over the Denver Broncos on Monday night. Hopkins, who injured a hamstring during the first half, grimaced as he...
The State of the Vikings: Week 7
This is Episode 143 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode features Josh Frey, who walks through the state of the 5-1 Vikings through six games. Particularly, the Vikings pass rush in Miami, the 2023 NFL Draft, and bye-week dealings are discussed. Email any...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Cardinals acquire WR Robbie Anderson from Panthers
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals made a move to bolster their struggling offense, adding disgruntled receiver Robbie Anderson in a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Both teams announced the deal, saying the Panthers would receive “undisclosed draft compensation” in return. A person familiar with...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Madden Monday: 'If both quarterbacks are available, I would go with Mitch Trubisky'
Revisiting the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback debate this week will become a moot point if Kenny Pickett is ruled out after suffering a concussion Sunday during a 20-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But if he is ready to play Sunday night in Miami, Mark Madden of TribLIVE and 105.9...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Tomlin needs to go
Steelers owner Art Rooney doesn’t seem to have the backbone or will to bring in a new brain trust for his woeful team. Mike Tomlin’s Irish luck has run out; he didn’t have the guts to conduct a legitimate quarterback competition and leaves his best, Mason Rudolph, in purgatory despite being the only quarterback who knows this offense of offensive coordinator Matt Canada.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Minkah Fitzpatrick heads to adopted home to face former team when Steelers play Dolphins
Minkah Fitzpatrick appreciated south Florida enough that he made it his permanent offseason home, even if he lasted less than 17 months on the roster of south Florida’s NFL team. But while Fitzpatrick surely has racked up the miles flying back and forth from Pittsburgh to that area over...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Cole, Yankees save season, beat Guardians to force ALDS Game 5
CLEVELAND — Gerrit Cole gave New York what it needed, seven solid innings, and Harrison Bader hit a two-run homer as the Yankees saved their season and forced a decisive fifth game in the AL Division Series with a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 on Sunday night.
Comments / 0