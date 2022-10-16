ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

numberfire.com

Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) expected to start for Dolphins in Week 7

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) will take the first-team reps in practice this week and is expected to start in the team's Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reports. What It Means:. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Tagovailoa will return to practice...
NBC Miami

Still Perfect: Miami Dolphins to Honor Undefeated 1972 Team at Sunday's Game

Sunday night, the Miami Dolphins will culminate a week-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of what hadn’t happened before and has not taken place since: a National Football League team going undefeated for an entire season. The 1972 Dolphins will be honored during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers...
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins work out 4 running backs on Tuesday

After releasing ZaQuandre White from their practice squad on Monday, the Miami Dolphins decided to fill that open spot with another running back. The team ended up signing former New York Jets running back La’Mical Perine, but they also had three others in on Tuesday to vie for the practice squad role – Nate McCrary, Abram Smith and Antonio Williams.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Yardbarker

Minnesota Vikings Takeaways from Week 6 Win

It is time for the Minnesota Vikings takeaways after their week six win over the Miami Dolphins. The Vikings went into Miami and emerged victorious, beating the Dolphins (3-3) 24-16. The Vikings are now 5-1 heading into their bye week. The Vikings and Dolphins started out ugly, with each team combining for seven punts to start the game. Things picked up when Miami kicked a field goal, followed by the Vikings scoring a touchdown to go up 7-3. The Dolphins missed a field goal and threw an interception leading to a Vikings field goal putting them up 10-3 at the half.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mark Madden: Growing weary of several Steelers

Some Pittsburgh Steelers make me weary. Beyond the endless quarterback debate, that is. The most tiresome is receiver Diontae Johnson, the Dollar Tree version of Antonio Brown. Less expensive but less production. Less chaos, too, but still too much. Johnson got a two-year contract extension worth $36.71 million. He has...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Late turnover, Dustin Hopkins' 4th field goal give Chargers OT win

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Dustin Hopkins kicked four field goals, including a 39-yarder with 2 minutes, 38 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Los Angeles Chargers rallied for a 19-16 victory over the Denver Broncos on Monday night. Hopkins, who injured a hamstring during the first half, grimaced as he...
DENVER, CO
purplePTSD.com

The State of the Vikings: Week 7

This is Episode 143 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode features Josh Frey, who walks through the state of the 5-1 Vikings through six games. Particularly, the Vikings pass rush in Miami, the 2023 NFL Draft, and bye-week dealings are discussed. Email any...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Cardinals acquire WR Robbie Anderson from Panthers

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals made a move to bolster their struggling offense, adding disgruntled receiver Robbie Anderson in a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Both teams announced the deal, saying the Panthers would receive “undisclosed draft compensation” in return. A person familiar with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Tomlin needs to go

Steelers owner Art Rooney doesn’t seem to have the backbone or will to bring in a new brain trust for his woeful team. Mike Tomlin’s Irish luck has run out; he didn’t have the guts to conduct a legitimate quarterback competition and leaves his best, Mason Rudolph, in purgatory despite being the only quarterback who knows this offense of offensive coordinator Matt Canada.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Cole, Yankees save season, beat Guardians to force ALDS Game 5

CLEVELAND — Gerrit Cole gave New York what it needed, seven solid innings, and Harrison Bader hit a two-run homer as the Yankees saved their season and forced a decisive fifth game in the AL Division Series with a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 on Sunday night.
CLEVELAND, OH

