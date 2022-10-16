ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s How to Stay at the Hotel Where ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Filmed

By Devon Forward
 3 days ago
As you gear up for the return of HBO's hit show The White Lotus, why not take some inspiration from the show and book an Italian vacation?

You can even stay at the same resort where Season 2 of The White Lotus was filmed!

While Season 1 of The White Lotus took place on the island of Maui in Hawaii, the show moves across the Atlantic Ocean to Sicily, Italy for the second season.

The new White Lotus hotel in Season 2 is actually the San Domenico Palace in Taormina, a Four Seasons Hotel.

As the resort's website describes, "the iconic San Domenico Palace welcomes you to a 14th-century convent with panoramic views of Mount Etna and the ancient Greek theatre. Savor award-winning dining, unwind in the spa and swim in our clifftop infinity pool. Escape into a Four Seasons world of timeless beauty – with the charming town of Taormina at our doorstep and the best of Sicily waiting to be explored."

The resort features a beautiful environment and 5-star service. Throughout its long history, the resort's guests included the likes of Oscar Wilde, King Edward VIII, Elizabeth Taylor, Sophia Loren, and Audrey Hepburn, to name a few.

According to a press release shared with Parade, "Hotels.com reports that searches for the resort have increased over 300% this year as interest in the show continues to grow."

You could even watch the new season of The White Lotus from the comfort of your resort room.

Suppose you and your family prefer to rent out a place all to yourselves. In that case, the area around San Domenico Palace, Taormina, has many stunning villas available through Vrbo.

The Family Villa in the countryside includes a private pool and sleeps eight people, perfect for a large family vacationing together.

You can see panoramic sunsets every night, and the villa is located near the Alcantara river and the Giardini Naxos beach.

Or you can check out Villa La Boheme, a luxurious rental with five bedrooms and six bathrooms, a private pool, a beautiful, well-maintained garden, and the perfect location.

While staying here, you're close to shops, restaurants, bars, and the Greek Theatre and Corso Umberto.

If neither of these fits your fancy, many more fantastic accommodations are available to rent on Vrbo to get the real Sicilian experience.

