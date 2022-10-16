Read full article on original website
Crash involving John Deere tractor leaves one dead in Washita County
WASHITA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Hydro woman is dead, following a crash with a tractor in Washita County, just east of New Cordell. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said just before 8 p.m. Tuesday night, Alexis Murray, 32, was speeding while driving along OK-152 when she crashed into the back of a John Deere Tractor.
Two injured in crash southeast of Hydro in Caddo County
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people were injured in a crash on OK-58 southeast of Hydro in Caddo County, just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said they were transported to the hospital for various injuries and have since been released. According to a report...
Southwest Incident Support Team launches to help with emergencies
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A program that extends to 17 counties is launching to help emergency management agencies across southwest Oklahoma deal with crises. It includes Comanche, Caddo, Grady, Jackson, Tillman and Stephens counties and more. The group is called the Southwest Incident Support Team or SWIST, and 24 partners...
Tractor-trailer rollover causes slow down on HWY-7
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A tractor-trailer rollover caused a slowdown on HWY-7 at the Duncan Bypass Wednesday morning. According to our crew on scene, the semi-trailer was exiting the Duncan Bypass and heading east on HWY-7 when the rollover occurred. Officials were forced to divert traffic on HWY-7, while...
Anadarko Resident Recounts Moments Officer Killed Man In Her Front Yard
Janie Stafford said she and her daughter were watching a movie in their home when they heard gunshots ring out. "We stood at the window and looking out the window and thank God that it didn't come our way or it could have shot one of us," said Stafford. The...
Palmer Moore convicted in embezzlement case
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man has been ordered to pay a fine in a 2018 embezzlement case. On Tuesday, Palmer Moore was found guilty of embezzlement. In 2018, he was accused of staging the theft of a bank bag filled with more than $2,000. He told police two...
Sulphur man taken to hospital after bike vs SUV wreck
SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - A 21-year-old Sulphur man was taken to the hospital after a wreck in Garvin County Saturday night. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol stated he was on a bicycle, riding north on Highway 177 near State Highway 29. A Ford Expedition, also driving north on...
Firo Fire Kissed Pizza hosts fundraiser for Lawton Hawks Athletic group
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Firo Fire Kissed Pizza hosted a “help raise dough” event to help the Lawton Hawks Athletics group, who work to offset the cost of signing children up for sports for families in the community. The fundraiser allowed customers to donate 25% of their total...
Cleveland Co. Sheriff’s Office: Two children found in Lexington home during drug bust
Five suspects are sitting in the Cleveland County Detention Center after illegal drugs, guns and stolen property were seized from a Lexington home.
Woman sentenced in assault and battery case
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman arrested for injuring a child she was babysitting will spend one year in prison. Corrinna Sapcut was arrested in 2018 after a child in her care was found with blood on their face and swelling around the eye. She was initially charged with...
OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Caddo County
At this point, the investigation is being handled by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Road resurfacing narrows SH-9 to one lane in Kiowa Co.
KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has announced a new construction project on SH-9, which may cause a slowdown for residents in Kiowa County. According to officials with ODOT, all lanes of east and westbound SH-9 will be narrowed, intermittently, to one lane from US-183 through...
Comanche County Memorial updates mask guidelines
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital has updated its mask guidelines, which will now be based on an inspection of Comanche County infection rates each Thursday. If the rates are in the red, which is a high risk, or orange, which is a substantial risk, masks will be...
Customers left in limbo after metro vehicle repair shop closes unexpectedly
The former owner of Brotherhood Garage posted to Facebook on September 28 saying all locations would shut down three days later, but customers say not everyone's car was returned before closing.
Pott. Co. sheriffs investigating body found in minivan
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s office is investigating if a dead body found in the back of an abandoned minivan in Grady County has ties to a missing Shawnee man.
Yukon police officers help save choking 7-week-old baby's life
YUKON, Okla. — The Yukon Police Department released body camera video of the terrifying moments before an officer saved a 7-week-old baby's life. Dispatchers quickly called local emergency services to help render aid around 4:30 p.m. Oct. 3. A sergeant and several other officers from the Yukon Police Department...
INTERVIEW: LPS Project Aware and Comanche Nation Prevention and Recovery Project presents Family Education Night
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools’ Project Aware and the Comanche Nation Prevention and Recovery Project are hosting a Family Education Night this week at the Life Ready Center. 7News was joined by Shailah Ramos from Comanche Nation and Felisha Mendez from LPS who gave us more information...
‘He’s a fraud’: OK homeowner claims he was conned out of $30k for unfinished pool
A summer paradise is what a man living in Bethany was promised, but instead, he says he was left empty handed and out thousands of dollars.
Oklahoma manslaughter suspect arrested in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man wanted for manslaughter in Oklahoma. According to the Wichita County Jail inmate roster, Jose Manuel Garcia III, of Duncan, Ok, was arrested in Wichita Falls Saturday on a manslaughter warrant from Stephens County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on February 13, 2022, troopers responded to an […]
Donations needed for new Shepler Park redesign
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fundraising for the reconstruction of Shepler Park is now underway, after Lawton City Council’s approved conceptual designs in July. The Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority commissioned the new designs, which were prepared by Kimley-Horn and Associates, to reconstruct Shepler Park into an outdoor event venue. Officials...
