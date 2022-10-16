ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fletcher, OK

Comments / 0

Related
kswo.com

Crash involving John Deere tractor leaves one dead in Washita County

WASHITA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Hydro woman is dead, following a crash with a tractor in Washita County, just east of New Cordell. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said just before 8 p.m. Tuesday night, Alexis Murray, 32, was speeding while driving along OK-152 when she crashed into the back of a John Deere Tractor.
WASHITA COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Two injured in crash southeast of Hydro in Caddo County

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people were injured in a crash on OK-58 southeast of Hydro in Caddo County, just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said they were transported to the hospital for various injuries and have since been released. According to a report...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Southwest Incident Support Team launches to help with emergencies

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A program that extends to 17 counties is launching to help emergency management agencies across southwest Oklahoma deal with crises. It includes Comanche, Caddo, Grady, Jackson, Tillman and Stephens counties and more. The group is called the Southwest Incident Support Team or SWIST, and 24 partners...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Tractor-trailer rollover causes slow down on HWY-7

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A tractor-trailer rollover caused a slowdown on HWY-7 at the Duncan Bypass Wednesday morning. According to our crew on scene, the semi-trailer was exiting the Duncan Bypass and heading east on HWY-7 when the rollover occurred. Officials were forced to divert traffic on HWY-7, while...
kswo.com

Palmer Moore convicted in embezzlement case

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man has been ordered to pay a fine in a 2018 embezzlement case. On Tuesday, Palmer Moore was found guilty of embezzlement. In 2018, he was accused of staging the theft of a bank bag filled with more than $2,000. He told police two...
LAWTON, OK
KXII.com

Sulphur man taken to hospital after bike vs SUV wreck

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - A 21-year-old Sulphur man was taken to the hospital after a wreck in Garvin County Saturday night. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol stated he was on a bicycle, riding north on Highway 177 near State Highway 29. A Ford Expedition, also driving north on...
SULPHUR, OK
kswo.com

Woman sentenced in assault and battery case

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman arrested for injuring a child she was babysitting will spend one year in prison. Corrinna Sapcut was arrested in 2018 after a child in her care was found with blood on their face and swelling around the eye. She was initially charged with...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Road resurfacing narrows SH-9 to one lane in Kiowa Co.

KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has announced a new construction project on SH-9, which may cause a slowdown for residents in Kiowa County. According to officials with ODOT, all lanes of east and westbound SH-9 will be narrowed, intermittently, to one lane from US-183 through...
KIOWA COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Comanche County Memorial updates mask guidelines

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital has updated its mask guidelines, which will now be based on an inspection of Comanche County infection rates each Thursday. If the rates are in the red, which is a high risk, or orange, which is a substantial risk, masks will be...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Yukon police officers help save choking 7-week-old baby's life

YUKON, Okla. — The Yukon Police Department released body camera video of the terrifying moments before an officer saved a 7-week-old baby's life. Dispatchers quickly called local emergency services to help render aid around 4:30 p.m. Oct. 3. A sergeant and several other officers from the Yukon Police Department...
YUKON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Oklahoma manslaughter suspect arrested in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man wanted for manslaughter in Oklahoma. According to the Wichita County Jail inmate roster, Jose Manuel Garcia III, of Duncan, Ok, was arrested in Wichita Falls Saturday on a manslaughter warrant from Stephens County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on February 13, 2022, troopers responded to an […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Donations needed for new Shepler Park redesign

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fundraising for the reconstruction of Shepler Park is now underway, after Lawton City Council’s approved conceptual designs in July. The Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority commissioned the new designs, which were prepared by Kimley-Horn and Associates, to reconstruct Shepler Park into an outdoor event venue. Officials...
LAWTON, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy