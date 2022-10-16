Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Steelers WR Johnson: no issues with Trubisky after dust-up
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson says he and quarterback Mitch Trubisky are fine following a confrontation at halftime of a loss to the New York Jets earlier this month. Johnson says he has no ill will toward Trubisky, who was benched in favor of rookie Kenny...
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys Micah Parsons a ‘Lion’ vs. Lions: Could Coach Dan Campbell’s Detroit Offense Give Him Trouble?
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons found himself all over the field in Sunday's 26-17 loss at the Philadelphia Eagles. Tasked with dropping back into pass coverage while being also being a focal point of blitzes to make Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts uncomfortable, Parsons once again put his versatility on display.
Raleigh News & Observer
Pass Rush a Primary Need in Too Early Texans Draft Talk
At 1-3-1 the Houston Texans aren't officially out of anything. Of course, this fact is as true about the playoffs as it is about owning the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. If you flinched when you read the word 'playoffs' you aren't alone, which is why many Texans fans are already looking forward to what - or who - might be coming in the near future.
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers notebook: Sam Darnold practices, but PJ Walker to start against Buccaneers
Sam Darnold hadn’t taken a practice rep in nearly two months. But on Wednesday, the Carolina Panthers quarterback took snaps under center, faked handoffs and tossed passes on the practice field. The former starting quarterback had been on the shelf with a left high ankle sprain since the preseason...
Raleigh News & Observer
Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll on Poona Ford vs. Cardinals: ‘One of His Better Games Ever’
The Seattle Seahawks and a stout defensive effort haven't often been used in the same sentence dating back to last season. But in a 19-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field on Sunday, Seattle's defense looked like a completely different unit than the one that has allowed the third-most yards (410.8) and second-most points per game (27.2) this season.
Raleigh News & Observer
Vikings Sign Former Rams, Chiefs OLB Benton Whitley to 53-Man Roster
The Vikings have signed rookie outside linebacker Benton Whitley to their 53-man roster off of the Chiefs' practice squad, the team announced on Wednesday. A spot was open after wide receiver Blake Proehl was waived on Tuesday. Whitley (6'4", 260) attended Holy Cross, an FCS school in Massachusetts. As a...
Raleigh News & Observer
2023 NFL Draft: Former FCS Standout Looks Like A First-Round Lock
The Albany Great Danes produced one of the better pass-rushers we could see in the 2023 NFL Draft. After spending two seasons with the team (redshirted the first year), Jared Verse finds himself in several headlines for the Florida State Seminoles. Looking back at his time with the Great Danes,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Browns Bytes - Browns Drop to 2-4
Even though the Cleveland Browns had their opportunities to contend and potentially beat the New England Patriots, they suffered their most thorough defeat of the season, their third loss in a row. Bri and I discuss some of what went wrong and the overarching conversation about this team as they prepare for back to back divisional games.
Raleigh News & Observer
Week 6: Ravens Vs. Browns Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction
Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, 1 PM EST at M&T Bank Stadium. Ravens are favored by 6.5 (SI Sportsbook) Television: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore) Stream:Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android; Ravens website. Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98Rock (97.9 FM) Spanish Radio: La Mera Mera 1050 AM...
Raleigh News & Observer
Calvin Johnson or Cooper Kupp? Los Angeles Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford Decides
Call Cooper Kupp Optimus Prime ... he just took down Megatron. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford offered his offensive teammate his highest compliments on an online talk show hosted on Uninterrupted by yet another blue and yellow helmeted competitor, Jalen Ramsey. Referencing just the de facto privilege Stafford has enjoyed in his targets, Ramsey asked his franchise thrower to decide between the downright historic options he's worked with, namely Kupp and Calvin Johnson.
Raleigh News & Observer
Zac Taylor Shares Encouraging Update About Bengals Linebacker Logan Wilson
CINCINNATI — Logan Wilson left Sunday's win over the Saints with a right shoulder injury. Zac Taylor shared an encouraging update about the Bengals' star linebacker on Wednesday. "Good. I'd say he's day-to-day right now. I wouldn't rule him out this week," Taylor said. Wilson has 37 tackles and...
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys Ex Lineman Signed by Rams as Takk McKinley Cut
FRISCO - A Cowboys-related shake-up ... Moves toward Philly ... Jerry Jones says "Beer Me!'' ... Dalton Schultz knee might require a move … The Dallas Cowboys were "underdogs'' but won at L.A. Now they monitor Micah ... OCT 18 RAMS SIGN COWBOYS EX The Rams are making roster...
Raleigh News & Observer
Ben Roethlisberger: Buccaneers Tom Brady ‘Didn’t Look Like He Wanted To Be Out There’
Is anyone around the Tampa Bay Buccaneers having fun right now?. At 3-3, there are many teams who would love to be in the position the Bucs are in. .500 with talent and the potential to say things should be better. But when you enter the year with the expectations...
Raleigh News & Observer
Week 7 Stat Projections: Quarterback Rankings
During the NFL season, I walk through the player pool for each team to get a feel for their offense. Unfortunately, injury news isn’t clear on Tuesday, so many players’ health will change by game time on Sunday. I’ll do another update later in the week. Here are some quarterbacks whose status is in flux early in the week:
Raleigh News & Observer
Lions-Cowboys Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread
Week 6 showcased to NFL fans and oddsmakers that the gap between the Eagles and Cowboys is considerable without Dak Prescott under center. Even with Prescott, Philadelphia may be the most complete team in the NFL. On Monday, we learned that Prescott has been medically cleared to return to the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Dolphins Lose Needham for the Season
The Miami Dolphins' already short-handed cornerback group took another major hit during the Week 6 loss against the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium. Fourth-year player Nik Needham sustained a torn Achilles tendon during the 24-16 loss, as confirmed by a league source, and will be out for the season. Needham was injured when he was covering wide receiver Adam Thielen on the first play after the Dolphins took a 3-0 lead.
Raleigh News & Observer
NFL Draft Profile: Jaray Jenkins, Wide Receiver, LSU Tigers
A physical pass catcher who can be labeled as a big slot with the added ability to stretch a defense in favorable matchups. Thick build that is reminiscent of a slightly shorter tight end. Plays primarily as a Z and Zb receiver with some snaps in the backfield. Has been utilized on orbit motions and jet actions with intent, making him the primary read as opposed to eye candy. Uses his frame appropriately over the middle of the field. Will wall off smaller corners on slants and in-breakers, showing a considerable catch-in-traffic ability. Fairly sudden given his frame and will set defenders up with a slight hesitation at the top of his route to create separation. Mismatch when guarded by apex defenders or nickel players where switch releases let him expose single high coverages over the top. Shows a propensity to track the deep ball here, working over the shoulder in stride and finishing for touchdowns. Struggles arise when matched up with true outside corners. Can be clamped in press coverage and doesn't show elite short-area separation or nuanced releases. Mostly an underneath player and doesn't exactly break the defense with speed or verticality. Not much gained after the catch. Wish his physicality would carry over to run blocking and needs to clean up some mental errors including holding and false starts. Jenkins is a rocked-up pass catcher whose frame and strong hands allow him to work the middle of the field with ease. While he may not separate vertically against corners, he’s a mismatch against nickel players and can win over the top when aligned there.
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers fans dish on Rhule’s firing, Tepper’s ownership, tanking and trades
It’s a Saturday night on the Santa Monica Pier, and in the back of Rusty’s Surf Ranch, there’s a party going on. The Los Angeles Dodgers are battling the San Diego Padres on the TV in the beach-side karaoke bar, but Carolina Panthers blue and black has chewed up most of the scenery on the patio.
Comments / 0