University of Tennessee Spirit Squad missing ‘L’ flag
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Spirit Squad is asking for information after one of their flags went missing after the Tennessee-Alabama game. The flag, white with an orange “L” on it, was reportedly last seen on Oct. 15 by Shields-Watkins Field at Neyland Stadium. “Alabama...
Alabama looking into Burton incident with Tennessee fan
Where did the Neyland goalpost end up?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Elated after the legendary Vols win against Alabama, Tennessee fans stormed the field, tore down the goalpost and tossed it into the Tennessee River. However, one fraternity is claiming it didn’t stay down there. “30 minutes later, it winds up in the back of our...
Cleaning up Neyland Stadium after Vols defeat Alabama
New childcare school coming to Knoxville
Vols roll past the Crimson Tide, look to future
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee returned to the practice field this morning after a dominant 52-49 win over Alabama this past weekend. The celebrations have continued, and the weekly awards have started to roll in for the Vols. Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt received the Walter Camp National Player of the Week with 207 receiving yards, a new school record of five receiving touchdowns in one game, and averaged 34.5 yards per catch.
Tennessee fined $100K after fans storm field following win over Alabama
SEC announces Tennessee-Kentucky game time
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee will face Kentucky inside Neyland Stadium at night. The Southeastern Conference announced the kickoff time between the rivals was set for 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The game will also air on ESPN. Right now, Tennessee is ranked No. 3 on the Associated Press...
Rise in admissions expected after Vols success; housing concerns remain
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - All eyes are on the University of Tennessee after the Vols’ historic win against Alabama on Saturday. UT officials are preparing for an increase in applications to attend as a result, Chancellor Donde Plowman told WVLT News. “You have millions of people looking at Tennessee...
Vols ranked No. 11 in Preseason AP basketball poll
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Basketball will open the season as a top-15 team as the Vols come in ranked No. 11 in the Preseason AP Poll Monday. It’s the fourth time in the past five seasons that Tennessee has been ranked preseason and the 17th time the Vols have been ranked as a preseason top-25 team. For the entirety of last season, Tennessee ranked on the top-25 poll, topping out at No. 5 in the final rankings.
‘Glow run/walk’ to support Alzheimer’s Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alliance Brewing Company will play host to the 2022 Glow Run/Walk Friday, Oct. 21, with donations and entries going to support Alzheimer’s Tennessee. The 5K will feature a nighttime run with stations set up to make sure runners are glowing along a lit pathway that...
Crews respond to house fire in East Knox County
Halloween house in Farragut raising money for children battling cancer
‘Don’t Stop Believin’ | Journey coming to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Legendary rock band Journey will make a stop in Knoxville next year. As part of their Freedom Tour 2023, Journey will be performing at Thompson-Boling Arena on Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Special guest TOTO will also be with the band, according to a release. Tickets...
Missing elderly man found safe
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked for the public’s help on Tuesday in finding a missing 86-year-old man. Jack Hartgrove, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, was last seen at his home on Chatham Circle around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. KPD officials reported Hartgrove was found near Mebane, North Carolina.
Free COVID-19 supplies given away to hundreds during two-day event
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In an effort to ensure that the community continues to stay safe, New Direction, with the help of EMCODA, Sunny Isles, Florida, will be hosting a COVID-19 Survival Supply Kit Give-Away at the Jacob’s Building. The event will be located at 3303 Magnolia Avenue Chilhowee...
Freezing to 50s, the chill sticks around for a few more days
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re still well below average, but sunshine helps us out today. The winds are shifting, which helps to blow this arctic air back north, it’s just going to take several days. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android,...
KFD battles early morning vacant house fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department battled an early morning fire. Officials say it happened at a vacant home on 3300 block of Division Street in West Knoxville Tuesday morning. We will update this story as soon as we get more information.
