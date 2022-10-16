ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo in Flight: A tribute to the 'Boy from Amarillo'

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Within the past 50 years, Amarillo's aviation industry has seen some of its most memorable moments. Enterting the 1970s, the Amarillo Air Terminal, as it was then known, was reaping the benefits of a steady increase in commercial air travel. A new terminal opened in...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Northwest Texas Healthcare System Lecture

Northwest Texas Healthcare System is hosting a public meeting to discuss any problems or concerns over medical documents for patients in the area. The event is brought to you by the Better Breachers Club, which is a segment of the American Lung Association to provide support, education, and connections with medical staff for severe lung disease.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Underground Tunnels In Amarillo? Where Do They Lead To?

It's funny how you can learn something new every day. I mean, I know that's the saying, but do we truly do that?. Today, I can say that's a true statement. There's still a LOT for me to learn about Amarillo, I've been here less than two years. This one however kinda blew my mind.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Randall County Fire to host ‘push-in’ ceremony

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Randall County Fire Department will host an event Thursday evening, celebrating a new engine that the county recently received. According to a news release from the Randall County Fire Department, the department will have a “push-in” ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday at...
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Halloween events in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Here is a round-up of Halloween and Fall themed events happening around the Texas Panhandle area. Pathpoint Fellowship Fall Fest - 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at 6215 Canyon Drive - Enjoy food trucks, hayrides, bounce houses and more!. Friday, Oct. 21. Lifted Smoke & Vape...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Chicken A Luxury? Why Is It Expensive Here In Amarillo?

This morning I had an interesting conversation with a coworker. We were talking about the last time we remembered buying chicken. Oddly enough, neither one of us could remember the last time. The reason? It's expensive. Why is chicken so incredibly expensive in Amarillo?. I Miss Being Able To Enjoy...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo native Ryan Palmer enshrined in Texas Golf Hall of Fame

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Monday was a wonderful day for Amarillo native Ryan Palmer and his family. The longtime and four-time PGA Tour winner was part of the Texas Golf Hall of Fame Class for 2022. He was one of four individuals along with one facility added to the...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Police Department warns against rising spam calls and texts

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department has received countless phone calls from concerned citizens about being contacted by potential scammers. Amarillo police warns citizens to be aware that scammers can “spoof” any phone number and claim to be anyone they want. Spoofing is defined as the...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Magician/Illusionist John Michael Hinton Discusses New Book, Art of Magic

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —John Michael Hinton is a magician/illusionist and been featured on Penn & Teller: Fool Us and his videos get millions of views. John knew he wanted to perform magic at 4 years old when his father, who was a magician, called him on stage to perform. John has also worked with youth and feels humbled that he is able to make a living doing what he loves. John is just released a book titled imaginate: unlocking your purpose with creativity and collaboration which offers inspirational thoughts to readers on topics that include:
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

‘I want to go help dogs’: Scouts Street Smart Rescue goes mobile

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo has a new animal rescue nonprofit organization, and it has now gone mobile. Wendy Patterson is the founder of Scouts Street Smart Rescue that is a nonprofit organization and it’s going mobile. Patterson’s passion for animals and community is what started it all; a...
AMARILLO, TX

