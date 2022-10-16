Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
Free Concert in Downtown Cary on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensRaleigh, NC
Light the Night - Cancer Charity Hosting Fundraiser at Koka Booth on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
Husband of Raleigh mass shooting victim says tragedy is 'unforgivable'
RALEIGH, N.C. — Tracey Howard used to spend hours on this front porch with the love of his life, Nicole Connors, and their Jack Russell terrier mix, Sammy. "All the time, me and her, you know, in the morning time, sit and drink our coffee when it was warm enough. But Sammy would be sitting right here in the sun, she'd like to sunbathe," Howard said.
WRAL
Raleigh mass shooting: James Thompson's celebration of life set for Thursday
A celebration of life will take place Thursday for James Thompson. He's the 16-year-old brother of the teenager who Raleigh police say carried out last week's mass shooting in east Raleigh. A celebration of life will take place Thursday for James Thompson. He's the 16-year-old brother of the teenager who...
Parents of teen suspect in Raleigh mass shooting issue first statement
RALEIGH, N.C. — The parents of a 15-year-old suspect accused of killing 5 people and hurting two others during a mass shooting in Raleigh last week have shared their first statement since the attack, Channel 9′s affiliate ABC 11 reported on Tuesday. Through an attorney, Alan and Elise...
Police chief names victims of Raleigh mass shooting; 5 dead, 2 injured
Officials are gathering for an 8:30 a.m. press conference Friday to share new details of the mass shooting that killed five and injured two in Raleigh on Thursday.
cbs17
Victim identified in deadly Fayetteville shooting on Tuesday night
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting late Tuesday night. Shaquille Deconte Bratcher, 29, died from a shooting that happened around 11 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Raeford Road, police said. Another man was injured. Police said when they...
WECT
‘She was not with us anymore’: Husband of Raleigh shooting victim mourns loss of wife
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Family, friends, neighbors and the community continue to mourn the five people who lost their lives and two people injured during the Oct. 13 shooting in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood. Tracey Howard is the husband of the late Nicole Connors, who was among the five people...
Late-night email from lottery leaves NC man sleepless — and lucky for rest of his life
“The first thing I did was tell myself I can make a plan for the future,” the man said.
Here’s a list of funerals and services for the Raleigh mass shooting victims
Livestreams of funerals, donation campaigns and out-of-state services are planned for the victims of the Hedingham shooting.
Parents of accused North Carolina shooter express sorrow
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The parents of a 15-year-old boy accused of killing five people in a North Carolina shooting rampage released a statement saying they are “overcome with grief” and saw no warning signs before the killings. The statement Tuesday by Alan and Elise Thompson also...
cbs17
Raleigh man recounts seeing shooting suspect on drive home
RALEIGH, NC. (WNCN)–A Raleigh man’s drive home Thursday was anything but routine. Fred Howard told CBS 17 News he was driving down Tarheel Club Road on Thursday when he saw a suspicious looking person cross the street. “I don’t know if he was even aware of my presence....
Dispatch calls reveal how law enforcement tracked North Carolina mass shooting suspect
Dispatch calls out of Johnston County are painting a picture of how an alleged 15-year-old shooter spanned almost two miles while killing five people and injuring two more.
A year later, father of fallen Knightdale officer feels son will leave lasting legacy
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — It's hard to believe it's been a year since rookie Knightdale Police Officer Ryan Hayworth was struck and killed while responding to an accident on the side of I-540 by a suspected drunk driver. While Hayworth's family is still grieving, they believe they have seen Ryan's...
WRAL
Man killed in Fayetteville shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Slater Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. Officers at the scene located a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died...
WLTX.com
North Carolina toddler fatally shoots himself, sheriff says
BENSON, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff's office said a toddler fatally shot himself while playing with a handgun. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to West Watson Road in Benson on Sunday night and found a 2-year-old boy near a vehicle with a gunshot wound.
Knightdale High School comes together for homecoming after death of classmate in Raleigh mass shooting
Knightdale High School held its annual homecoming football game after it was postponed Friday following the mass shooting in East Raleigh.
'You don't have time to focus on the tragedy itself': Retired detective talks difficulty of investigating the death of a colleague
A retired investigator shared rare insight with WRAL News into the challenge of investigating the murder of a colleague. That's what the Raleigh Police Department is experiencing right now, with one of their own officer Gabriel Torres, one of the five killed last Thursday. The call came out in January...
‘Overcome with grief.’ Parents of Raleigh shooting suspect, victim release statement
The parents of the 15-year-old suspect in a shooting that left five dead expressed deep condolences for the victims, which include their son.
WRAL
Raleigh mass shooting suspect's medical condition improves, brother's funeral planned for Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. — The medical condition of the suspected gunman in last week’s Raleigh mass shooting has improved, the 15-year-old boy’s mother told WRAL News. Austin Thompson was moved Monday night to the pediatric intensive care unit at WakeMed, according to his mother, Elise Thompson. The boy had previously been listed in critical condition.
Person taken to hospital after shooting at Zebulon home
ZEBULON, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a shooting at a Zebulon home. Before 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Wake County Sheriff's Office responded to the home in the 400 block of East Stronach Ave. Zebulon police were investigating the shooting for hours, taking...
spectrumlocalnews.com
The Devil’s Tramping Ground: Mysteries swirl around this barren spot in central N.C.
CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The ground is barren in the center. Even the crabgrass struggles to grow. Legend says nothing can thrive on this patch in the woods of Chatham County. It’s been this way for generations. For hundreds of years. Forever, they say. This is the Devil’s...
Comments / 0