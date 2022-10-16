ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

SEC fines Tennessee for fans rushing the field

By Hope McAlee
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S9f0N_0ibVnGIg00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Southeastern Conference (SEC) has announced that the University of Tennessee has been fined for fans rushing the field after the the Vols won against the University of Alabama Crimson Tide.

VIDEO: Tennessee goal posts torn down in win over Alabama

The SEC reported on Sunday, Oct. 16 that Tennessee will incur a $100,000 fine for violating the league’s access to competition area policy.

This is the second time that Tennessee has been fined for this policy, with the first time being a basketball game against Florida in 2006 according to the SEC.

Tennessee turns to fans to raise money for new goalposts at Neyland Stadium

These fines will be deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund according to the SEC announcement.

Fans rushing the field after Tennessee’s last minute win over Alabama. (Source: WATE)

The policy states that “access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy.”

Vols crack top-4 in AP and Coaches Poll

These penalties are imposed for violations from all sports that are sponsored by the SEC, the conference said.

According to the SEC, these penalties range from $50,000 for a first offense, $100,000 for a second offense, and up to $250,000 every subsequent offense.

‘It’s great to be a Tennessee Vol’: Dolly Parton celebrates win

The policy implementing these fines was originally adopted by the SEC in 2004 by a vote of conference members, and the later increase of financial penalties was added during the 2015 SEC Spring Meetings, according to the conference.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama, Tennessee Referee News

Alabama fans unaccustomed to handling defeat are taking the time-honored path of blaming the referees. On Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers earned a 52-49 victory over the Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Along with allowing 567 total yards, Alabama got penalized 17 times for 130 yards. The home team, on the other hand, got six flags for 39 yards.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldog Legend David Pollack Thinks Tennessee Should Be No. 1

ATHENS - After a crazy weekend of college football, it’s been “hot take city” across the country as far as who should be the No. 1 team in the country. According to the polls, and most college football “experts”, Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs are the top team in college football after dominating Vanderbilt 55-0 over the weekend.
KNOXVILLE, TN
95.3 The Bear

Proof That Tennessee Fans Showed Everyone How Not To Win

The University of Alabama has had many rivalry games throughout the football seasons. There are a few select games that are huge for us year after year. Everyone knows that Alabama is the top dog when it comes to college football. When you're on top, everyone wants to make a name off of beating you on any given Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals Message To Players After Tennessee Loss

Alabama suffered its first loss of the season at Tennessee on Saturday, but the Crimson Tide still has plenty to play for. If Alabama wins out to finish 11-1, it will win the SEC West and play for the conference title. Should 'Bama win the SEC championship, it will be back in the College Football Playoff.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WBIR

It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

48K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy