Man seriously injured in Tuesday central Pa. shooting
Hanover Borough police are trying to find the person responsible for shooting a 35-year-old man in the chest Tuesday night. The 35-year-old went to an alley behind the 100 block of North Street to meet someone before he was shot around 9:04 p.m., according to police. After the shooting, the...
Police investigation in Hanover, York County
HANOVER, Pa. — Police in York County responded to an incident on Tuesday night. According to emergency dispatch, police responded to the 100 block of North Street in Hanover at around 9:15 p.m. News 8 has a crew headed to the scene, and we'll bring you more information as...
Single-vehicle crash in Franklin County kills one
WARREN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A single-vehicle crash in Franklin County kills one on Tuesday night. According to emergency dispatch, the crash happened around 8:52 p.m. on the 4400 block of Little Cove Road in Warren Township. The Franklin County Coroner's office was called to the scene after one person...
Hanover shooting leaves one person seriously injured
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Tuesday night shooting in Hanover has left one man seriously injured, according to the Hanover Borough Police Department. Around 9 p.m. on Oct. 18, a shooting reportedly occurred in an alley to the rear of the 100 block of North Street. Police say a 35-year-old man was shot in the chest after arriving in the the area to meet another person.
Man shot in Hanover Borough, York County
A man was shot Tuesday night in Hanover, York County. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in an alley near the 100 block of North Street. Police said the victim, identified only as a 35-year-old man, was hit in the chest and taken to York Hospital with a serious injury.
Two hospitalized after kitchen fire in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are in the hospital after a fire in Lancaster County Sunday afternoon. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, crews were dispatched to the area of Fairfax Drive and Westmore Way in Lancaster Township just after 2 p.m. on Sunday. Officials say one person...
1 person dead after Lancaster County bulldozer accident
LANCASTER, Pa. — An incident with a bulldozer in West Cocalico Township left one person dead Monday afternoon. The coroner was called to the 600 block of Mount Airy Road and Millpond Drive in Lancaster County around 2 p.m. According to on-scene officers, two men were cutting trees in...
Bulldozer Rolls Down Hill Crushing Man To Death In Ephrata: Police
Imagine you're trimming trees and you suddenly hear the sounds of metal machinery rolling down a hill, and you're at the bottom. That's what happened to one man in Ephrata on Monday, Oct. 17 at approximately 2 p.m., authorities say. The Ephrata police had been called to a report of...
Woman died in Franklin County crash
A woman died in a vehicle crash in Franklin County on Oct. 7, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg.
Police respond to stabbing in York City
York City police responded to a stabbing incident on Tuesday evening. According to police, the stabbing happened at the intersection of Edgar Street and East Cottage Place at around 5:30 p.m. The number of injuries is unknown at this time. Police say the suspect is in custody. This is a...
Fire damages Lower Paxton Township home, displaces 2 adults
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Colonial Park Fire Company and mutual aid units responded to a house fire this morning in Lower Paxton Township. According to the Fire Chief of The Colonial Park Fire Company, the units were dispatched at around 6 a.m. this morning after a report was made of a house fire. Fire units arrived at the scene at 4460 Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg, where they were faced with a fire that took about 30 minutes to put out.
Three-year-old child fired fatal shot at infant in Lancaster home
LANCASTER, Pa. — Update, 5:05 p.m.: The Lancaster Bureau of Police has confirmed that a three-year-old child inside the home fired the gun which fatally wounded the infant. The investigation remains open and active. Previously: Police are investigating after an infant died after being shot in the face in...
Woman dead after weekend crash in Northumberland County
TREVORTON, Pa. — A woman is dead after a crash Saturday afternoon in Northumberland County. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Route 890 in Zerbe Township near Trevorton. The victim was a 75-year-old woman. The Northumberland County Coroner, James F. Kelley, released the victim's identity on Monday as...
Northumberland man dead, truck driver charged
Northumberland, Pa. — A Jersey Shore man was charged with homicide for a traffic crash that caused the death of a 78-year-old Northumberland resident in 2021. Robert John Harrow told a witness, “I just didn’t see him until it was too late,” moments after his tractor trailer smashed into the rear of the victim’s vehicle, police said. Charles Lehman had to be removed from his vehicle by the members of...
Police identify 3rd suspect in Sept. 25 shooting that injured 4 in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are searching for a third suspect in a Sept. 25 shooting that left four people injured in the city. Kenneth Cabrera is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and carrying a firearm without a license in connection to the shooting, which occurred on the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street.
Police looking for diesel fuel thief in Montour County
Danville, Pa. — Someone got away with more than $400 of diesel fuel at a gas station in Montour County. State police at Milton say Exxon Mobile gas station in Valley Township reported that someone did not pay for $463.94 of diesel fuel around 6 a.m. Sept. 21. Police continue to investigate.
Baby dies after being shot in the face in central Pa. home: police
A baby was pronounced dead in a Lancaster home Tuesday evening after getting shot in the face, police said. City police responded to reports of shots fired around 7:05 p.m. inside a home on the 500 block of Woodward Street. Police said the baby was found lying on the floor, suffering from the gunshot wound.
$950K Cumberland County home atop a hill with 10 acres: Cool Spaces
In the late 1980s the owner of this home, while looking through the newspaper real estate section, came across an architect plan that caught his eye. This was during the time when the Sunday real estate section included home plan advertisements from architect firms across the country. Mail the attached coupon with a check, and the home plans and building details were yours.
Pa. woman whose car landed on restaurant roof is returned to jail
MIDDLEBURG – The woman accused of driving drunk before her car came to rest on the roof of a Snyder County restaurant in March is back in jail. Visiting Lycoming County Senior Judge Dudley N. Anderson on Monday revoked the bail of Theresa J. Risso, 43, of Selinsgrove. District...
York County woman reported missing
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Spring Garden Township are looking for a missing woman who may be in danger. Spring Garden Township Police say they are attempting to locate Janis Rainer. Rainer is a 59 year old white female who stands approximately 5’6″ tall and wears prescription glasses.
