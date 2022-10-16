ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

PennLive.com

Man seriously injured in Tuesday central Pa. shooting

Hanover Borough police are trying to find the person responsible for shooting a 35-year-old man in the chest Tuesday night. The 35-year-old went to an alley behind the 100 block of North Street to meet someone before he was shot around 9:04 p.m., according to police. After the shooting, the...
HANOVER, PA
WGAL

Police investigation in Hanover, York County

HANOVER, Pa. — Police in York County responded to an incident on Tuesday night. According to emergency dispatch, police responded to the 100 block of North Street in Hanover at around 9:15 p.m. News 8 has a crew headed to the scene, and we'll bring you more information as...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Single-vehicle crash in Franklin County kills one

WARREN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A single-vehicle crash in Franklin County kills one on Tuesday night. According to emergency dispatch, the crash happened around 8:52 p.m. on the 4400 block of Little Cove Road in Warren Township. The Franklin County Coroner's office was called to the scene after one person...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Hanover shooting leaves one person seriously injured

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Tuesday night shooting in Hanover has left one man seriously injured, according to the Hanover Borough Police Department. Around 9 p.m. on Oct. 18, a shooting reportedly occurred in an alley to the rear of the 100 block of North Street. Police say a 35-year-old man was shot in the chest after arriving in the the area to meet another person.
HANOVER, PA
WGAL

Man shot in Hanover Borough, York County

A man was shot Tuesday night in Hanover, York County. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in an alley near the 100 block of North Street. Police said the victim, identified only as a 35-year-old man, was hit in the chest and taken to York Hospital with a serious injury.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police respond to stabbing in York City

York City police responded to a stabbing incident on Tuesday evening. According to police, the stabbing happened at the intersection of Edgar Street and East Cottage Place at around 5:30 p.m. The number of injuries is unknown at this time. Police say the suspect is in custody. This is a...
abc27.com

Fire damages Lower Paxton Township home, displaces 2 adults

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Colonial Park Fire Company and mutual aid units responded to a house fire this morning in Lower Paxton Township. According to the Fire Chief of The Colonial Park Fire Company, the units were dispatched at around 6 a.m. this morning after a report was made of a house fire. Fire units arrived at the scene at 4460 Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg, where they were faced with a fire that took about 30 minutes to put out.
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Northumberland man dead, truck driver charged

Northumberland, Pa. — A Jersey Shore man was charged with homicide for a traffic crash that caused the death of a 78-year-old Northumberland resident in 2021. Robert John Harrow told a witness, “I just didn’t see him until it was too late,” moments after his tractor trailer smashed into the rear of the victim’s vehicle, police said. Charles Lehman had to be removed from his vehicle by the members of...
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
FOX 43

Police identify 3rd suspect in Sept. 25 shooting that injured 4 in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are searching for a third suspect in a Sept. 25 shooting that left four people injured in the city. Kenneth Cabrera is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and carrying a firearm without a license in connection to the shooting, which occurred on the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

$950K Cumberland County home atop a hill with 10 acres: Cool Spaces

In the late 1980s the owner of this home, while looking through the newspaper real estate section, came across an architect plan that caught his eye. This was during the time when the Sunday real estate section included home plan advertisements from architect firms across the country. Mail the attached coupon with a check, and the home plans and building details were yours.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County woman reported missing

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Spring Garden Township are looking for a missing woman who may be in danger. Spring Garden Township Police say they are attempting to locate Janis Rainer. Rainer is a 59 year old white female who stands approximately 5’6″ tall and wears prescription glasses.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

