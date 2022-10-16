Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers activate Sam Darnold’s IR practice window: What it means for QB depth chart
The Carolina Panthers’ seemingly never-ending quarterback shuffle took another turn on Wednesday. The Panthers announced the team has activated former starting quarterback Sam Darnold’s 21-day practice window on injured reserve. Darnold will now have 21 days to practice and be elevated back to the 53-man roster. If Darnold...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers notebook: Sam Darnold practices, but PJ Walker to start against Buccaneers
Sam Darnold hadn’t taken a practice rep in nearly two months. But on Wednesday, the Carolina Panthers quarterback took snaps under center, faked handoffs and tossed passes on the practice field. The former starting quarterback had been on the shelf with a left high ankle sprain since the preseason...
Raleigh News & Observer
How the Saints Offense Can Keep an Underrated Cardinals Defense Off-Balance in Week 7
A 2-4 New Orleans Saints team just one game out of first place in the NFC South faces a critical Thursday night road matchup against the 2-4 Arizona Cardinals. The Saints are coming off a 30-26 home loss to Cincinnati, a game where they were without their top three receivers, their starting quarterback, best cornerback, and top return threat.
Raleigh News & Observer
Calvin Johnson or Cooper Kupp? Los Angeles Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford Decides
Call Cooper Kupp Optimus Prime ... he just took down Megatron. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford offered his offensive teammate his highest compliments on an online talk show hosted on Uninterrupted by yet another blue and yellow helmeted competitor, Jalen Ramsey. Referencing just the de facto privilege Stafford has enjoyed in his targets, Ramsey asked his franchise thrower to decide between the downright historic options he's worked with, namely Kupp and Calvin Johnson.
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys Micah Parsons a ‘Lion’ vs. Lions: Could Coach Dan Campbell’s Detroit Offense Give Him Trouble?
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons found himself all over the field in Sunday's 26-17 loss at the Philadelphia Eagles. Tasked with dropping back into pass coverage while being also being a focal point of blitzes to make Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts uncomfortable, Parsons once again put his versatility on display.
Raleigh News & Observer
Titans’ Henry, Colts’ Pittman among best bets to score
The picks this week are a combination of the usual scoring suspects and new entrants to the ranks of the most likely to cross the end zone in Week 7. These are the best bets to score at the WR and RB positions. ___. Running Back. DERRICK HENRY, Titans. Henry...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers fans dish on Rhule’s firing, Tepper’s ownership, tanking and trades
It’s a Saturday night on the Santa Monica Pier, and in the back of Rusty’s Surf Ranch, there’s a party going on. The Los Angeles Dodgers are battling the San Diego Padres on the TV in the beach-side karaoke bar, but Carolina Panthers blue and black has chewed up most of the scenery on the patio.
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers sign linebacker off Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad, make several practice squad moves
The Carolina Panthers have added a young defender to their 53-man roster ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Tuesday, the Panthers signed linebacker Chandler Wooten off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad, the team announced. Ironically, the Panthers opened up a roster spot for Wooten by trading wideout Robbie Anderson to the Cardinals for a pair of draft picks.
Raleigh News & Observer
Week 7 Stat Projections: Quarterback Rankings
During the NFL season, I walk through the player pool for each team to get a feel for their offense. Unfortunately, injury news isn’t clear on Tuesday, so many players’ health will change by game time on Sunday. I’ll do another update later in the week. Here are some quarterbacks whose status is in flux early in the week:
Raleigh News & Observer
Browns Bytes - Browns Drop to 2-4
Even though the Cleveland Browns had their opportunities to contend and potentially beat the New England Patriots, they suffered their most thorough defeat of the season, their third loss in a row. Bri and I discuss some of what went wrong and the overarching conversation about this team as they prepare for back to back divisional games.
Raleigh News & Observer
Ben Roethlisberger: Buccaneers Tom Brady ‘Didn’t Look Like He Wanted To Be Out There’
Is anyone around the Tampa Bay Buccaneers having fun right now?. At 3-3, there are many teams who would love to be in the position the Bucs are in. .500 with talent and the potential to say things should be better. But when you enter the year with the expectations...
Raleigh News & Observer
Week 6: Ravens Vs. Browns Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction
Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, 1 PM EST at M&T Bank Stadium. Ravens are favored by 6.5 (SI Sportsbook) Television: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore) Stream:Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android; Ravens website. Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98Rock (97.9 FM) Spanish Radio: La Mera Mera 1050 AM...
Raleigh News & Observer
2023 NFL Draft: Former FCS Standout Looks Like A First-Round Lock
The Albany Great Danes produced one of the better pass-rushers we could see in the 2023 NFL Draft. After spending two seasons with the team (redshirted the first year), Jared Verse finds himself in several headlines for the Florida State Seminoles. Looking back at his time with the Great Danes,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Lions-Cowboys Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread
Week 6 showcased to NFL fans and oddsmakers that the gap between the Eagles and Cowboys is considerable without Dak Prescott under center. Even with Prescott, Philadelphia may be the most complete team in the NFL. On Monday, we learned that Prescott has been medically cleared to return to the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft Had Tense Exchange in Owners Meeting, per Report
As all 32 NFL owners met and voted to open negotiations for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to obtain a new contract, the voting did not come without a wedge of controversy. Two of the NFL’s most influential owners—Cowboys’ Jerry Jones and Patriots’ Robert Kraft—were reportedly involved in a fiery verbal exchange during the owners’ meeting Tuesday after 31 of the league’s owners voted in support of Goodell securing a new contract, according to ESPN’s Seth Wickersham.
Raleigh News & Observer
Flames look to keep win streak alive, host the Sabres
Buffalo Sabres (1-1-0, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (2-0-0, first in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Buffalo Sabres as winners of three games in a row. Calgary went 50-21-11 overall and 29-11-8 in home games a season ago. The Flames scored 291...
Raleigh News & Observer
Terry Rozier thinks Charlotte Hornets can be a ‘sleeper’ in 2022-23
There was extra pep in their steps. New sneakers seemed to squeak just a bit louder. Bouncing balls had a twinge of added gusto and the sound of shots sinking through the nets echoed throughout a cavernous arena. After a long offseason filled with more than its share of peaks...
Raleigh News & Observer
Kings visit the Penguins after shootout win
Los Angeles Kings (2-2-0, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (2-0-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Los Angeles Kings after the Kings knocked off the Nashville Predators 4-3 in a shootout. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record...
Raleigh News & Observer
No. 22 Michigan has 3 Howards: Juwan and sons, Jace and Jett
The 22nd-ranked Michigan basketball team has three Howards this season. Juwan Howard is entering his fourth season as coach, and his first with two sons on the roster. Highly touted freshman Jett Howard is expected to be in the starting lineup on the wing. Junior Jace Howard will have an opportunity to play a larger role, possibly as his brother's backup, after being a reserve during his first two years with the Wolverines.
