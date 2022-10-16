A physical pass catcher who can be labeled as a big slot with the added ability to stretch a defense in favorable matchups. Thick build that is reminiscent of a slightly shorter tight end. Plays primarily as a Z and Zb receiver with some snaps in the backfield. Has been utilized on orbit motions and jet actions with intent, making him the primary read as opposed to eye candy. Uses his frame appropriately over the middle of the field. Will wall off smaller corners on slants and in-breakers, showing a considerable catch-in-traffic ability. Fairly sudden given his frame and will set defenders up with a slight hesitation at the top of his route to create separation. Mismatch when guarded by apex defenders or nickel players where switch releases let him expose single high coverages over the top. Shows a propensity to track the deep ball here, working over the shoulder in stride and finishing for touchdowns. Struggles arise when matched up with true outside corners. Can be clamped in press coverage and doesn't show elite short-area separation or nuanced releases. Mostly an underneath player and doesn't exactly break the defense with speed or verticality. Not much gained after the catch. Wish his physicality would carry over to run blocking and needs to clean up some mental errors including holding and false starts. Jenkins is a rocked-up pass catcher whose frame and strong hands allow him to work the middle of the field with ease. While he may not separate vertically against corners, he’s a mismatch against nickel players and can win over the top when aligned there.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO