Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Steelers WR Johnson: no issues with Trubisky after dust-up
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson says he and quarterback Mitch Trubisky are fine following a confrontation at halftime of a loss to the New York Jets earlier this month. Johnson says he has no ill will toward Trubisky, who was benched in favor of rookie Kenny...
Raleigh News & Observer
Lions-Cowboys Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread
Week 6 showcased to NFL fans and oddsmakers that the gap between the Eagles and Cowboys is considerable without Dak Prescott under center. Even with Prescott, Philadelphia may be the most complete team in the NFL. On Monday, we learned that Prescott has been medically cleared to return to the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Titans’ Henry, Colts’ Pittman among best bets to score
The picks this week are a combination of the usual scoring suspects and new entrants to the ranks of the most likely to cross the end zone in Week 7. These are the best bets to score at the WR and RB positions. ___. Running Back. DERRICK HENRY, Titans. Henry...
Raleigh News & Observer
Week 7 Stat Projections: Quarterback Rankings
During the NFL season, I walk through the player pool for each team to get a feel for their offense. Unfortunately, injury news isn’t clear on Tuesday, so many players’ health will change by game time on Sunday. I’ll do another update later in the week. Here are some quarterbacks whose status is in flux early in the week:
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers notebook: Sam Darnold practices, but PJ Walker to start against Buccaneers
Sam Darnold hadn’t taken a practice rep in nearly two months. But on Wednesday, the Carolina Panthers quarterback took snaps under center, faked handoffs and tossed passes on the practice field. The former starting quarterback had been on the shelf with a left high ankle sprain since the preseason...
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys Ex Lineman Signed by Rams as Takk McKinley Cut
FRISCO - A Cowboys-related shake-up ... Moves toward Philly ... Jerry Jones says "Beer Me!'' ... Dalton Schultz knee might require a move … The Dallas Cowboys were "underdogs'' but won at L.A. Now they monitor Micah ... OCT 18 RAMS SIGN COWBOYS EX The Rams are making roster...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers sign linebacker off Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad, make several practice squad moves
The Carolina Panthers have added a young defender to their 53-man roster ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Tuesday, the Panthers signed linebacker Chandler Wooten off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad, the team announced. Ironically, the Panthers opened up a roster spot for Wooten by trading wideout Robbie Anderson to the Cardinals for a pair of draft picks.
Raleigh News & Observer
Who Do Jaguars Land in Way-Too-Early 2023 Mock Draft?
There are still 190 days and at least 11 games to go until the 2023 NFL Draft but, hey, let's have some fun anyways. For several teams throughout the league, such as the Carolina Panthers and, well, the Carolina Panthers, eyes are already directly on next year's draft. Sitting at 2-4 and within one score of each of their losses, the Jaguars are not yet in draft mode, but it doesn't hurt to take a early look ahead.
Raleigh News & Observer
2023 NFL Draft: Former FCS Standout Looks Like A First-Round Lock
The Albany Great Danes produced one of the better pass-rushers we could see in the 2023 NFL Draft. After spending two seasons with the team (redshirted the first year), Jared Verse finds himself in several headlines for the Florida State Seminoles. Looking back at his time with the Great Danes,...
Raleigh News & Observer
NFL Draft Profile: Jaray Jenkins, Wide Receiver, LSU Tigers
A physical pass catcher who can be labeled as a big slot with the added ability to stretch a defense in favorable matchups. Thick build that is reminiscent of a slightly shorter tight end. Plays primarily as a Z and Zb receiver with some snaps in the backfield. Has been utilized on orbit motions and jet actions with intent, making him the primary read as opposed to eye candy. Uses his frame appropriately over the middle of the field. Will wall off smaller corners on slants and in-breakers, showing a considerable catch-in-traffic ability. Fairly sudden given his frame and will set defenders up with a slight hesitation at the top of his route to create separation. Mismatch when guarded by apex defenders or nickel players where switch releases let him expose single high coverages over the top. Shows a propensity to track the deep ball here, working over the shoulder in stride and finishing for touchdowns. Struggles arise when matched up with true outside corners. Can be clamped in press coverage and doesn't show elite short-area separation or nuanced releases. Mostly an underneath player and doesn't exactly break the defense with speed or verticality. Not much gained after the catch. Wish his physicality would carry over to run blocking and needs to clean up some mental errors including holding and false starts. Jenkins is a rocked-up pass catcher whose frame and strong hands allow him to work the middle of the field with ease. While he may not separate vertically against corners, he’s a mismatch against nickel players and can win over the top when aligned there.
Raleigh News & Observer
Dolphins Lose Needham for the Season
The Miami Dolphins' already short-handed cornerback group took another major hit during the Week 6 loss against the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium. Fourth-year player Nik Needham sustained a torn Achilles tendon during the 24-16 loss, as confirmed by a league source, and will be out for the season. Needham was injured when he was covering wide receiver Adam Thielen on the first play after the Dolphins took a 3-0 lead.
Raleigh News & Observer
Zac Taylor Shares Encouraging Update About Bengals Linebacker Logan Wilson
CINCINNATI — Logan Wilson left Sunday's win over the Saints with a right shoulder injury. Zac Taylor shared an encouraging update about the Bengals' star linebacker on Wednesday. "Good. I'd say he's day-to-day right now. I wouldn't rule him out this week," Taylor said. Wilson has 37 tackles and...
Raleigh News & Observer
Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft Had Tense Exchange in Owners Meeting, per Report
As all 32 NFL owners met and voted to open negotiations for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to obtain a new contract, the voting did not come without a wedge of controversy. Two of the NFL’s most influential owners—Cowboys’ Jerry Jones and Patriots’ Robert Kraft—were reportedly involved in a fiery verbal exchange during the owners’ meeting Tuesday after 31 of the league’s owners voted in support of Goodell securing a new contract, according to ESPN’s Seth Wickersham.
Raleigh News & Observer
Antonio Gibson Trade to Seahawks? Commanders Common Sense
The Washington Commanders are shifting gears toward a rookie running back. The Seattle Seahawks are doing the same. Is there another area in which the two clubs might get on the same page?. Roto Baller is the media outlet pushing an idea that the Seahawks would be a "perfect'' landing...
