There’s a new guy in town running for city council, Bob Kaplan. By all accounts he’s smart and likeable. He’s got a great resume, a winning smile, and a real gift for gab. He involved himself in local civic and political action groups when he moved here three years ago, and now he’s thinks he’s ready for city council. The question is: is he the right choice for that position this year?

ASHLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO