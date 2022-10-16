Read full article on original website
A Carpetbagger Comes to Town
There’s a new guy in town running for city council, Bob Kaplan. By all accounts he’s smart and likeable. He’s got a great resume, a winning smile, and a real gift for gab. He involved himself in local civic and political action groups when he moved here three years ago, and now he’s thinks he’s ready for city council. The question is: is he the right choice for that position this year?
The Water Monitor for October 19, 2022
Water consumption in Ashland remains above 4Mgal/day, a very summer like-level, accompanying our recent summer-like weather. Meanwhile, the reservoir is down to just above one-third of capacity at 36%. Stream input continues to decline, currently down to 2.14Mgal/day. We continue to draw the maximum 2.1mgal/day from the Talent-Ashland-Phoenix Intertie (TAP).
Why I support Ashland Parks and Will Vote Yes on 210 and 211
Let’s start with 210. It rightly gives authority to the city manager over day in, day out staff management as opposed to the elected parks commission. It’s not a power grab, it’s proper procedure. As Mayor of Ashland I have no authority over staff. I don’t speak...
October 18, 2022
The autumn always makes me feel nostalgic. The photo above was taken years ago when we had a blazing display of fall foliage in Talent and a colorful harvest parade to match. This year one... Press Release. 18 Oct 2022. 0. Climate Change and the Natural World: Impacts on Forest...
Oregon State Police Seize Nearly 9,000 Pounds Of Processed Marijuana In Traffic Stop
On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:00 P.M., an Oregon State Police Trooper assigned to the Central Point Area Command stopped a white Dodge truck out of Texas, pulling a large cargo trailer, for several traffic violations on State Route 62 in Eagle Point, Oregon. During the stop, reasonable...
