Ashland, OR

A Carpetbagger Comes to Town

There’s a new guy in town running for city council, Bob Kaplan. By all accounts he’s smart and likeable. He’s got a great resume, a winning smile, and a real gift for gab. He involved himself in local civic and political action groups when he moved here three years ago, and now he’s thinks he’s ready for city council. The question is: is he the right choice for that position this year?
The Water Monitor for October 19, 2022

Water consumption in Ashland remains above 4Mgal/day, a very summer like-level, accompanying our recent summer-like weather. Meanwhile, the reservoir is down to just above one-third of capacity at 36%. Stream input continues to decline, currently down to 2.14Mgal/day. We continue to draw the maximum 2.1mgal/day from the Talent-Ashland-Phoenix Intertie (TAP).
Why I support Ashland Parks and Will Vote Yes on 210 and 211

Let’s start with 210. It rightly gives authority to the city manager over day in, day out staff management as opposed to the elected parks commission. It’s not a power grab, it’s proper procedure. As Mayor of Ashland I have no authority over staff. I don’t speak...
October 18, 2022

The autumn always makes me feel nostalgic. The photo above was taken years ago when we had a blazing display of fall foliage in Talent and a colorful harvest parade to match. This year one... Press Release. 18 Oct 2022. 0. Climate Change and the Natural World: Impacts on Forest...
