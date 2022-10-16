ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Dorchester man arrested after 4 stabbings in the Theatre District

By Clara McCourt
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

All four victims are expected to survive, police said.

A Dorchester man was arrested in connection with four stabbings in Boston’s Theatre District early Sunday morning.

Boston police officers reported to the area of Stuart and Tremont streets around 2 a.m. They found two men with stab wounds, one of whom was found to have life-threatening injuries. Two additional men went to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. All four men are expected to survive.

After an on-scene investigation, police took Daryl Diamond, 39, into custody. Diamond faces four counts of assault with intent to murder and four counts of assault and battery.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Friends, loved ones mourn 24-year-old mother killed in triple shooting

“She kept the people that she loved closest to her." Friends and loved ones are remembering the 24-year-old woman killed Sunday night in a triple shooting in Dorchester. Boston police said officers responded around 8:51 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the area of 263 Geneva Ave. in Dorchester. At the scene, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

24-year-old woman killed in triple shooting in Dorchester

Two men were also injured. A woman was killed and two men injured in a Sunday night triple shooting in Dorchester. Boston police said officers responded around 8:51 p.m. to the area of 263 Geneva Ave. for a report of a person shot. At the scene, they found three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Leominster police officer stabbed during wellness check

Andrea Alexis, 30, faces a charge of attempted murder. A woman stabbed a police officer who was performing a wellness check on her in Leominster Monday morning, police said. The Leominster police were contacted by a private medical company, who reported that their employee was assaulted by a woman identified as 30-year-old Andrea Alexis. Officers responded to Alexis’s home on Water Street for a wellness check around 10:49 a.m.
LEOMINSTER, MA
Boston

Drivers killed in 5-car Mansfield crash over the weekend identified

Two other drivers were injured in the crash. The two drivers killed in a five-car crash in Mansfield on I-495 over the weekend have been identified by police. Crystal Blake, 32, of Dorchester, and 27-year-old Roland Roberge, of Norton, died at the scene of the crash on Saturday, State Police said in a news release Monday.
MANSFIELD, MA
Boston

Jean McGuire, 91, says she used self-defense training to fight off attacker, won’t walk in park alone again

“I’ve never in my 91 years not felt safe walking around the streets of Boston, day or night. Never. And now I will never go up there to the park alone again.”. Jean McGuire, the 91-year-old Boston civil rights icon who was stabbed multiple times last week while walking her dog in Franklin Park, told reporters during a Tuesday press conference that she used her self-defense training to fight back against her attacker.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Two juveniles arrested for February shooting in Cambridge

"It is incredibly sad to see teenagers locally and around the region resorting to guns." Two juveniles were arrested in connection to a shooting that took place in Cambridge earlier this year. Cambridge police said they arrested two teenagers, both male, after an extensive investigation into the Feb. 15 incident....
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston

DA Hayden drops charges in corruption case involving MBTA police officer after new evidence found

Earlier this year, a Globe report raised questions about whether Hayden’s office tried to quash a separate case involving two other Transit Police officers. Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office has dropped criminal charges against an MBTA Transit Police sergeant accused of covering up the beating of a homeless man in 2018 after new information came to light, authorities said Monday. In court papers, Suffolk prosecutors said they could not continue the case against David Finnerty after Transit Police discovered a previously unknown computer record that prosecutors said showed Finnerty had not added false information to a 2018 police report on the assault.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Salem man dies in Beverly motorcycle crash

Michael Abraham, 41, of Salem, succumbed to his injuries after the crash. A Salem man died Sunday as a result of injuries he suffered in an early morning motorcycle crash in Beverly. Beverly police say 41-year-old Michael Abraham succumbed to his injuries after being transported to Beverly Hospital. Police were...
BEVERLY, MA
Boston

Swampscott resident swarmed by 9 coyotes, saved by police

The resident was walking their dog in the evening when the coyotes approached them. A Swampscott resident narrowly avoided a tragic situation Saturday when at least nine coyotes swarmed around them and their dog. Swampscott police received a call from a resident around 9:30 p.m. Saturday saying a large group...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
Boston

Jury awards man $33 million over wrongful conviction after trial where ‘Whitey’ Bulger loomed large

Jury finds Fred Weichel was innocent of 1980 slaying that sent him to prison for nearly 36 years. In a swift and decisive verdict, a Suffolk Superior Court civil jury found Tuesday that Frederick Weichel proved he was innocent of a 1980 slaying in Braintree and ordered the state to pay him $33 million in compensation for the nearly 36 years he spent in prison. By state law, the award will be capped at $1 million, though a judge will rule on whetherWeichel is entitled to additional money for lawyers’ fees and other costs. Weichelalso has a separate civil lawsuit pending in federal court for his wrongful conviction for the murder of 25-year-old Robert LaMonica.
BRAINTREE, MA
Boston

Taunton mother seeks answers after child returns from school with rope burns on neck

“We will be reviewing our policies and procedures as it pertains to the reporting and communication of student injuries.”. A Massachusetts parent is looking for answers after her child returned home from school last week with rope burns on her neck, questioning why the school failed to inform her about the incident. Lauren Williams said in a Facebook post on Friday that her daughter, who attends Elizabeth Pole Elementary School in Taunton, came home from school and said that two students wrapped a roped around her neck. The post includes images of injuries to her neck.
TAUNTON, MA
Boston

Liam Neeson spotted filming a new movie in Boston

The "Taken" star is currently in town to film "Thug." If you happen to run into a film set in Boston during the next month or so, keeps your eyes peeled for Liam Neeson. The veteran actor is in town filming “Thug,” a crime thriller in which Neeson plays an “aging San Pedro gangster” who “attempts to reconnect with his children and rectify the mistakes in his past,” but encounters resistance from the criminal underworld, per Deadline.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
57K+
Followers
20K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy