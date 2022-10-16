Read full article on original website
Buccaneers star Tom Brady drops major truth bomb on un-retirement amid divorce rumors with Gisele Bundchen
Tom Brady took an unexpected and very mysterious leave of absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right in the middle of camp. It was later revealed that Brady’s hiatus may have had something to do with marital problems at home as rumors about a possible divorce from his wife Gisele Bundchen emerged. If you really […] The post Buccaneers star Tom Brady drops major truth bomb on un-retirement amid divorce rumors with Gisele Bundchen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saints Reportedly Get Unfortunate Injury News For Thursday
The New Orleans Saints got some brutal injury news on Monday morning. According to Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune/NOLA.com, the Saints aren't expected to have cornerback Marshon Lattimore, or wide receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry for Thursday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Lattimore has been dealing with an...
Look: Joe Burrow Sums Up Bengals' Win Over Saints With Five Words
"Party in the end zone"
Aaron Rodgers sends stern message to Packers front office ahead of trade deadline
The Green Bay Packers just lost again on Sunday and now sit at 3-3 on the season. Aaron Rodgers and the offense had a brutal day and their struggles continue, which makes one think this team could be very active at the trade deadline. Well, if you’re asking Rodgers, he fully expects GM Brian Gutekunst […] The post Aaron Rodgers sends stern message to Packers front office ahead of trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson sustains another injury in loss to Chargers
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson went into the game against the Los Angeles Chargers already banged up, and ended the game even more banged up. After the Broncos suffered another embarrassing 19-16 loss at the hands of the Chargers, Wilson told the media that he suffered a hamstring injury during the game. He even knew when exactly the injury occurred.
Week 7 NFL power rankings: The Cincinnati Bengals climb into top 10
NFL power rankings entering Week 7 of 2022 season (previous rank in parentheses):. 1. Bills (2): You picking anyone to beat them on a neutral field? Sunday's win at Arrowhead Stadium mapped a path to the AFC's No. 1 seed. QB Josh Allen is arguably the league MVP through six weeks, and there are already rumblings Buffalo could get better – Odell Beckham? Christian McCaffrey? Throw in a sense of accountability and brotherhood that led S Jordan Poyer – he wasn't medically cleared to fly – to endure a 15-hour drive to and from Kansas City, where he played all 67 snaps, and it's tough to not consider the Bills prohibitive Super Bowl favorites.
atozsports.com
Film breakdown shows Saints costly error no one noticed
This loss by the New Orleans Saints hits a little different than the other three from this season. This one was in the bag. I mean, it was literally the Saints’ game to lose. And boom, just like that, the Cincinnati Bengals force some errors and capitalize off of them.
Ja'Marr Chase, other Bengals stars celebrate win in style at local restaurant
After defeating the New Orleans Saints, 30-26, some Cincinnati Bengals players chose to celebrate the victory in style. Wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins and running back Joe Mixon visited the new Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse location near Fountain Square following the win on Sunday, according to a tweet from Ruby.
Zac Taylor provides update on Logan Wilson, state of Bengals’ d-line as injuries mount
It was only a matter of time before the injury bug hit the Cincinnati Bengals in a big way. A key reason for the Bengals’ success in 2021 was that they were one of the league’s most healthy teams throughout the entire season. That’s not the case right now for them on defense.
Zac Taylor on the defensive front and their health, operating the offense from the gun and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — A day after the team’s win in New Orleans, Bengals coach Zac Taylor talked about the injuries to major parts of the defense, operating the offense from the shotgun and the offensive game plan. Here’s a transcript of what he said Monday:. Update on...
Yardbarker
Saints Make Four Moves Including Designating CB Alontae Taylor To Return
The Saints also signed QB Jake Luton and DE Jabari Zuniga to their practice squad and released DL Christian Ringo from the unit. Taylor, 23, was originally a wide receiver before converting to cornerback during his time at Tennesee. He opted to sit out the 2021 Music City Bowl in preparation for the draft. The Saints used the No. 49 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
USC football dodges a bullet with Jordan Addison injury update
Every USC football fan held their breath when they saw star wide receiver Jordan Addison making his way to the injury tent during Saturday’s 43-42 loss to Utah. Addison appeared to suffer a lower-body injury when a Utah player rolled up on him while attempting to make a tackle. On Tuesday, Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley spoke to the media, providing an update on the status of Addison, per Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times.
Cardinals make huge DeAndre Hopkins move after Robbie Anderson trade
The Arizona Cardinals brought in wide receiver reinforcements after the injury to Marquise Brown, trading for Carolina Panthers deep threat Robbie Anderson. But that’s not the only receiver set to help Kyler Murray and the Cards offense. DeAndre Hopkins, who has been suspended for the first six games of the season due to a suspension, […] The post Cardinals make huge DeAndre Hopkins move after Robbie Anderson trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saints Get Concerning Injury News On Monday
The New Orleans Saints will not be at full strength when they play the Arizona Cardinals this Thursday evening. The NFC South franchise, coming off a crushing 30-26 loss to the Bengals of Cincinnati, will likely be down few key players vs. the Cardinals. According to a report, the ...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa details horrific memory of Week 4 concussion
It’s been a couple of weeks since the incident, but the memory of Tua Tagovailoa’s scary concussion still lingers in many NFL fans’ minds. The Miami Dolphins QB went down with a concussion during their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Many genuinely feared for Tagovailoa’s life, as it was his second head/neck injury in a week.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes gets honest on where it went wrong on the game-ending INT vs. Bills
When the Kansas City Chiefs’ season was on the line during their AFC divisional round matchup against the Buffalo Bills earlier this year, Patrick Mahomes rose to the occasion with a game-winning touchdown drive in overtime. When Mahomes had an opportunity to secure another pivotal win over the Bills in Week 6, cornerback Taron Johnson […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes gets honest on where it went wrong on the game-ending INT vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyquan Thornton’s performance ‘speaks volumes’ to Patriots as rookie battles personal issues
Tyquan Thornton made a major impact in just his second career NFL game on Sunday. The Patriots’ second-round rookie receiver caught four passes for 37 yards and had three carries for 16 yards. Most importantly, Thornton scored his first two NFL touchdowns (a receiving and a rushing touchdown) to help the Patriots beat the Browns, 38-15.
Broncos RB Melvin Gordon’s eye-opening reaction to being named starter after controversial benching
There is still not a ton of clarity surrounding the situation between the Denver Broncos and running back Melvin Gordon. Per Troy Renck of ABC Denver 7, Gordon said he “kind of sort of” got an explanation as to the logic behind his second-half benching in Week 6’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but that a meeting between himself and head coach Nathaniel Hackett should have taken place sooner.
All signs point to Dak Prescott’s return for Cowboys vs. Lions
The Dallas Cowboys have managed to stay afloat despite Dak Prescott’s injury-related absence. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy recently revealed that Prescott is on track to return in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions, per Cowboys staff writer Clarence Hill Jr. “Mike McCarthy said all systems are on track for Dak Prescott, who has been medically […] The post All signs point to Dak Prescott’s return for Cowboys vs. Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bailey Zappe gets brutally honest on NFL journey amid epic rise with Patriots
FOXBOROUGH – Bailey Zappe’s rise in recent weeks has been sudden and certainly surprising to many. But the New England Patriots rookie quarterback isn’t surprised by how he got to where he is today. Zappe has gone from being the Patriots’ third-string quarterback to being one of the NFL’s hottest sensations in just a matter […] The post Bailey Zappe gets brutally honest on NFL journey amid epic rise with Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
