Panthers trade ex-Jets receiver following sideline arguments on Sunday (UPDATE)
UPDATE (1:14 p.m.): NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “The #AZCardinals have traded for #Panthers WR Robbie Anderson. A new WR for Kyler Murray.” Read more about that here. ***. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. That could be what the Carolina Panthers...
Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles Slams Players After Tough Loss to Pittsburgh Steelers
After a third disappointing loss in the last four weeks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles slammed his team during Sunday’s postgame press conference. While speaking to reporters, the 58-year-old criticized his players saying they’re “living off” of the team’s Super Bowl win from two seasons ago.
Carolina Panthers trade WR Robbie Anderson to Arizona Cardinals
What did the Cardinals give up to acquire Robbie Anderson from the Panthers?The Cardinals receiving room is going to be much-improved moving forward. There had been rumors circulating that the Carolina Panthers had been shopping WR Robbie Anderson and according to reports, they have found a buyer. According to the...
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 16, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Joe Noteboom (70) is taken off the field with an injury in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Panthers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 7 matchup with the Carolina Panthers is a get-right game. The season is not going as expected by many. That includes QB Tom Brady, who came out of retirement for one more season with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has lost three of the last four games and their offense has mostly looked dreadful.
NFC South Trade: Panthers Dump ‘Confused’ WR Robbie Anderson
The Arizona Cardinals have acquired wide receiver Robbie Anderson from the Carolina Panthers via trade. … and while the 1-5 Panthers want the world to know they’re not conducting a “fire sale,” we’ll …. Anderson, who played in Los Angeles against the Rams on Sunday,...
Saints-Cardinals preview: Which slumping team gets to break out first?
The Saints and Cardinals have a lot in common heading into a Thursday Night Football showdown. But only one team can leave it feeling like they’ve got the season back on track. Here’s what to know.
Marcus Mariota named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance during Sunday’s 28-14 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Mariota opened the game with 13 straight completions and finished with 129 passing yards, two touchdowns and zero turnovers. The former second overall pick added...
Where the Vikings are currently selected to pick in the 2023 NFL Draft
The Minnesota Vikings currently sit at 5-1 which is a truly excellent start to the Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah era. It’s honestly way too early to be thinking about the NFL draft with the success of the Vikings currently, but it is something to monitor out of the corner of your eye throughout the season.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi dies at 100
ATLANTA (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi, a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy at Georgia who went on to lead the Cardinals to their most recent NFL championship in 1947, died Wednesday. He was 100. The University of Georgia announced that Trippi died peacefully at his Athens home. Trippi was one of football’s most versatile players, lining up at multiple positions on offense, defense and special teams. He is the only member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame to have 1,000 yards rushing, receiving and passing in his career. The son of a Pennsylvania coal miner, Trippi had a simple explanation for his dazzling array of skills.
New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 7 game
The New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals play on Thursday Night Football in the first game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. NFL Week 7 picks, predictions: Saints vs. Cardinals | Browns vs. Ravens | Bucs vs. Panthers Falcons vs. Bengals...
NFL World Reacts To Panthers Quarterback Decision News
The Carolina Panthers suffered another loss this season and fell to 1-5 on the season following a lackluster performance from PJ Walker in Week 6. But will Walker get his starting job taken from him after just one start?. The answer is a pretty firm "No" from his head coach....
