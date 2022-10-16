ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Detroit Sports Nation

Carolina Panthers trade WR Robbie Anderson to Arizona Cardinals

What did the Cardinals give up to acquire Robbie Anderson from the Panthers?The Cardinals receiving room is going to be much-improved moving forward. There had been rumors circulating that the Carolina Panthers had been shopping WR Robbie Anderson and according to reports, they have found a buyer. According to the...
News-Herald

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams

Oct 16, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Joe Noteboom (70) is taken off the field with an injury in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
ClutchPoints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 7 matchup with the Carolina Panthers is a get-right game. The season is not going as expected by many. That includes QB Tom Brady, who came out of retirement for one more season with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has lost three of the last four games and their offense has mostly looked dreadful.
Yardbarker

NFC South Trade: Panthers Dump ‘Confused’ WR Robbie Anderson

The Arizona Cardinals have acquired wide receiver Robbie Anderson from the Carolina Panthers via trade. … and while the 1-5 Panthers want the world to know they’re not conducting a “fire sale,” we’ll …. Anderson, who played in Los Angeles against the Rams on Sunday,...
The Associated Press

Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi dies at 100

ATLANTA (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi, a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy at Georgia who went on to lead the Cardinals to their most recent NFL championship in 1947, died Wednesday. He was 100. The University of Georgia announced that Trippi died peacefully at his Athens home. Trippi was one of football’s most versatile players, lining up at multiple positions on offense, defense and special teams. He is the only member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame to have 1,000 yards rushing, receiving and passing in his career. The son of a Pennsylvania coal miner, Trippi had a simple explanation for his dazzling array of skills.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Panthers Quarterback Decision News

The Carolina Panthers suffered another loss this season and fell to 1-5 on the season following a lackluster performance from PJ Walker in Week 6. But will Walker get his starting job taken from him after just one start?. The answer is a pretty firm "No" from his head coach....
