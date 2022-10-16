ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Matthew Stafford's pick 6 vs. Panthers ties him for second-most all-time

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hGcES_0ibVkTLq00

Matthew Stafford etched his name alongside Dan Marino in the NFL record books on Sunday.

He'd probably prefer to avoid this association with the Hall of Famer. The Rams quarterback launched a second-down pass in Cooper Kupp's direction against the Carolina Panthers. It instead landed in the hands of Carolina cornerback Donte Jackson, who returned the interception 30 yards for a touchdown.

The pick-6 was the 29th of his career, moving him into a tie with Marino for the second-most in NFL history. He now stands three behind Brett Favre, who tops the list with 32. Joe Namath, (28), Drew Brees (27) and Peyton Manning (27) round out the top five.

It's elite company. Just not the way Stafford would like to join them.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

What Robbie Anderson Said That Led To Panthers-Rams Ejection

Robbie Anderson was a relative afterthought in the Panthers’ decision-making Sunday afternoon, and that didn’t sit well with the veteran wide receiver. Anderson was told to hit the showers early in Carolina’s eventual 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The seventh-year pro could be seen trading verbal barbs with Panthers wide receivers coach Joe Dailey in the first half of the Week 6 game, and the two barked at each other some more in the third quarter. Interim head coach Steve Wilks eventually had enough, ordering Anderson to leave Carolina’s sideline before the start of the fourth frame.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WHIO Dayton

Kliff Kingbury's open to giving up play-calling after 2-4 Cardinals start

Four seasons in, Kliff Kingsbury's NFL tenure is not exactly going to plan. The Arizona Cardinals are off to a 2-4 start that's good for last place in the NFC West. They rank 16th in the NFL in total offense and 22nd in scoring with 19 points per game. Quarterback Kyler Murray is having his worst season as a pro while sporting a career-low 5.6 yards per passing attempt and 6-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio through six games.
WHIO Dayton

Pro Picks takes Cardinals to snap 8-game home losing skid

A pair of underachieving 2-4 teams face off on Thursday night when the Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints. Maybe, the winner can turn its season around. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals get DeAndre Hopkins back for the first time since a knee injury sidelined him for the final three games of last season and a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs delayed his return.
TENNESSEE STATE
WHIO Dayton

Guardians make name for themselves with surprise 2022 season

CLEVELAND — (AP) — The Guardians made quite a name for themselves this season — from outcasts to October contenders. With questions scattered across the roster out of spring training, they weren't supposed to win the AL Central in a runaway. They weren't picked to sweep Tampa Bay in the wild-card round. They definitely weren't expected to push the New York Yankees to the limit before running out of rallies.
CLEVELAND, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
98K+
Followers
133K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy