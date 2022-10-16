ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, NY

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022-2023 Brooklyn Nets roster

A new season of Brooklyn Nets basketball will begin on Wednesday, October 19th, and expectations couldn’t be higher for a roster led by the star trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons. After months and months of waiting, the Nets’ new Big 3 will finally take the...
DENVER, NY
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Pistons waive veteran guard Kemba Walker, costing them $9.2 million

The Detroit Pistons have waived veteran guard Kemba Walker, the team announced Monday. The two sides initially agreed to a buyout in June, after the Pistons acquired Walker in a a salary dump deal with the New York Knicks that also brought 13th overall draft pick Jalen Duren to the Pistons. Walker revealed in an interview with the Boston Globe in early October, he hasn't received interest from other NBA teams. It lessened the incentive for him to leave money on the table in a buyout, so the Pistons will instead eat his entire $9.2 million salary and Walker will be free to sign with another team.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving boldly predicts Nets will win NBA championship this season

Kyrie Irving is calling his shot (no pun intended) early. The Brooklyn Nets guard spoke with reporters on Tuesday and all but outright predicted a championship for Brooklyn this season. It all started when Irving was asked what a championship would mean for the Nets franchise. “I’ll have an answer...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Brooklyn Nets kick off NBA season Wednesday night

On Wednesday night, the Brooklyn Nets will kick off their NBA season opener at the Barclays Center against the New Orleans Pelicans. News 12’s Samantha Chaney spoke with Nets fans about their excitement for the upcoming season.
Yardbarker

Tim Hardaway Jr. Ready to Help Mavs After Injury

The Dallas Mavericks pulled off an impressive run to the Western Conference Finals last season. As his teammates gutted out two playoff series victories, Tim Hardaway Jr. had to observe from the sideline as he was recovering from a season-ending foot injury. Now, he's back. “I’m just happy I can...
DALLAS, TX

