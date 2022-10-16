Read full article on original website
Related
Chicago Bulls pick their starting power forward for a season opener against Miami Heat
After much deliberation, the Chicago Bulls will go with young forward Patrick Williams as the team’s starting power forward, getting the nod over Javonte Green.
'It’s been a journey': Isaiah Joe thankful to join Thunder as Sam Presti finalizes roster
Isaiah Joe introduced himself to a few Thunder staff members after practice Monday, and then he greeted a small media scrum for the first time since signing with the Thunder on Sunday night. “Ever since we got the phone call and been able to sign the documents, it’s been a...
2022-2023 Brooklyn Nets roster
A new season of Brooklyn Nets basketball will begin on Wednesday, October 19th, and expectations couldn’t be higher for a roster led by the star trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons. After months and months of waiting, the Nets’ new Big 3 will finally take the...
Detroit Pistons waive veteran guard Kemba Walker, costing them $9.2 million
The Detroit Pistons have waived veteran guard Kemba Walker, the team announced Monday. The two sides initially agreed to a buyout in June, after the Pistons acquired Walker in a a salary dump deal with the New York Knicks that also brought 13th overall draft pick Jalen Duren to the Pistons. Walker revealed in an interview with the Boston Globe in early October, he hasn't received interest from other NBA teams. It lessened the incentive for him to leave money on the table in a buyout, so the Pistons will instead eat his entire $9.2 million salary and Walker will be free to sign with another team.
NBA Odds: Pelicans vs. Nets prediction, odds and pick – 10/19/2022
The New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets will square off in a season-opening NBA matchup on Wednesday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Pelicans-Nets prediction and pick, laid out below. The...
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving boldly predicts Nets will win NBA championship this season
Kyrie Irving is calling his shot (no pun intended) early. The Brooklyn Nets guard spoke with reporters on Tuesday and all but outright predicted a championship for Brooklyn this season. It all started when Irving was asked what a championship would mean for the Nets franchise. “I’ll have an answer...
Trail Blazers’ Josh Hart brings versatility to starting lineup: ‘I can do whatever need be’
Josh Hart has never doubted that he should be a starter in the NBA. Not while he played with New Orleans. Not during his time with the LA Lakers. And certainly not now with the Portland Trail Blazers. Nevertheless, Hart entered training camp in a three-man competition with Nassir Little...
News 12
Brooklyn Nets kick off NBA season Wednesday night
On Wednesday night, the Brooklyn Nets will kick off their NBA season opener at the Barclays Center against the New Orleans Pelicans. News 12’s Samantha Chaney spoke with Nets fans about their excitement for the upcoming season.
Yardbarker
Tim Hardaway Jr. Ready to Help Mavs After Injury
The Dallas Mavericks pulled off an impressive run to the Western Conference Finals last season. As his teammates gutted out two playoff series victories, Tim Hardaway Jr. had to observe from the sideline as he was recovering from a season-ending foot injury. Now, he's back. “I’m just happy I can...
Nets Injury Report Against The Pelicans
The Brooklyn Nets have released their injury report for Wednesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Charlotte Hornets at San Antonio Spurs Game Preview
The Charlotte Hornets look to get the year started off right as they head to San Antonio to take on the Spurs in the opening game of the 2022-2023 season.
Comments / 0