Read full article on original website
Related
pugetsound.edu
University of Idaho’s ban on birth control – here we go…
The University of Idaho recently announced in response to the state’s abortion law that it will no longer be providing birth control to its students. The announcement, made by the University’s general council, not only banned staff from offering birth control to students but also included restrictions on speech. According to the email sent to university employees, they are no longer allowed to speak in support of abortion at work and if they do so they could face a felony conviction. This announcement was made in light of Idaho’s near total abortion ban effective Aug. 25. Exceptions are made only in cases of rape and incest or when the mother’s life is at risk, as shown by a report made to local authorities.
Ox burned in Williams Lake Fire returns to local farm for recovery
CHENEY, Wash. — Sullivan Family Farms is welcoming back one of its favorite animals. They will be celebrating the return of Sprite the ox, who was recovering from the Williams Lake Fire that burned near Cheney in July. “We were in awe of the support of our community as we rallied around Sprite and did everything we could to help...
FOX 28 Spokane
Pullman utility customers to see rates increase
PULLMAN, Wash. – The Pullman City Council have approved a rate increase of 4.5% on utility bills including water, sewer, and stormwater services. The increase was recommended by the Public Works staff saying that it was necessary to help offset the rising costs of inflation. “This recommendation was made...
KHQ Right Now
Lewiston starting emergency waterline repair today
Starting this morning, 1,200 Block of 21st street will be reduced to one lane in each direction as crews perform an emergency waistline water repair. Work is expected to be complete by the end of the day, Oct. 18.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Helping Hands Rescue "Overwhelmed" with Cats and Kittens
LEWISTON - This morning, the Idaho Animal Rescue Network posted on social media hoping to find fur-ever homes for the many kittens currently in the care of Helping Hands Rescue. The organization says they are "overwhelmed with cats and kittens." The organization is hosting an adoption event today from 10am...
pullmanradio.com
Latah County Sheriff’s office warns against recent phone scams
The Latah County Sheriff’s office warns against recent scam calls. Callers are claiming to be the Operations Captain from the Latah County Sheriff’s Office. The callers are telling people they have missed court and are asking for money in order to get them to see the judge. This is a scam and the Latah County Sheriff’s office asks that you do not disclose any personal information or give them any money.
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Woman Gavriel Hernandez Wanted On Nationwide $100K Warrant-35 Year Old Charged In Garfield Armed Robbery
A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for the Pullman woman accused of taking part in an armed robbery. 35 year old Gavriel Hernandez was arrested with 37 year old Roy Valdez also of Pullman in early September. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office arrested the couple for allegedly robbing a Garfield man at gunpoint inside his home. The pair have been charged with felony 1st degree robbery and theft.
KHQ Right Now
Woman shot and killed near Orofino, suspect charged with involuntary manslaughter
Orofino, Idaho. - The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) are investigating a shooting that happened on Oct. 15 killing one woman. Police responded to a shooting near South Dicks Creek and Teakean Butte. When they arrived on scene they found 38-year-old Lanae Tackely with a fatal gunshot wound. She died on scene.
Victim Identified from Fatal Single Vehicle Crash on State Highway 64 in Lewis County
The victim in last week's fatal single vehicle crash on State Highway 64 in Lewis County has been identified. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, the vehicle, a 2002 Saturn, was traveling eastbound on SH 64 when it left the roadway on the right shoulder and traveled approximately 350 feet down an embankment. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.
One Person Air Lifted with Serious Injuries Following UTV Crash in Lewis County Friday Afternoon
LEWIS COUNTY - On the evening of Friday, October 14, 2022, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and Nezperce Ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Russell Ridge Road and Albers Road in Lewis County for a rollover accident involving a UTV. According to a release from the Lewis County...
Woman shot and killed in Orofino near Teakean Butte
OROFINO, ID. — A woman was killed from a gunshot wound in Orofino on Saturday. The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office says they and the Clearwater County Ambulance responded to the reports of a shooting near South Dicks Creek and Teakean Butte just past 4 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found 38-year-old Lanae A. Tackley’s body. At the scene, deputies arrested...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Monday, October 17, 2022
MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Monday, October 17, 2022. ----------------------------------------------------- Complaint of suspicious writing found in house. Officers responded. No report. ----------------------------------------------------- 22-M08968 Noise Complaint. Incident Address: SOUTHVIEW AVE; THE GROVE APTS. MOSCOW ID 83843. Disposition: ACT. Time Reported: 00:34. Rp hearing a...
Comments / 0