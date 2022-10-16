The calendar says late October but it could easily been mid-December on Tuesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Several locations actually had measurable snow early Tuesday with the elevated surfaces and grassy areas covered for a brief period of time. In general this is one of the earliest measurable snows we’ve seen since records have been kept. While only a trace was recorded at Bluegrass Airport in Lexington, for perspective the earliest trace was recorded October 6th, 1952 and the earliest measurable snow (0.2″) was October 19th, 1972 so nearly 50 years to the DAY! Our average first trace of snow is November 12 with measurable snow November 29th. Below is proof if you weren’t up early enough to see the snow.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO