Mount Sterling, KY

KSP announces “High Five” rural traffic safety project in Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police announced the launch of the “High Five” rural traffic safety project in Madison County on Wednesday. Troopers say the 12-month public safety initiative aims to increase seat belt use and decrease overall serious crashes in five participating rural counties. KSP says the initiative was successful during a pilot test in Iowa.
RICHMOND, KY
Wednesday Headlines: Reed Sheppard Support Fund Edition

At the end of July, Eastern Kentucky saw horrible flooding that took many lives and destroyed so much in that part of the state. Almost immediately after the flooding occurred, SOAR launched an Eastern Kentucky Student Relief Fund with 100% of donations going directly towards student and whatever they need as they face a challenging school year.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington’s household hazardous waste collection back Oct. 22

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — From time to time, Lexington offers a household hazardous waste collection event — and it’s back this Saturday. Fayette County residents can drop off hazardous materials at 1631 Old Frankfort Pike where the city will properly dispose of them for free. Products that...
LEXINGTON, KY
Two hurt in Lexington crash, part of I-75 blocked for hours

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - All lanes of a section of I-75 are now back open after a crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of I-75 near the southern split. One car was involved in the accident. Police say witnesses reported seeing...
LEXINGTON, KY
KSP launches seat belt usage program in 5 rural counties

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police has launched a program with five rural counties to increase seat belt usage. The five counties selected to take part in the High Five Rural Traffic Safety project are Madison, Grayson, Knott, Perry and Bourbon. They were chosen based on Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crash data.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
State surplus sale underway

You could say the state is having a yard sale, as the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will auction surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Sunday through Tuesday, October 25. An annual event, this year’s public auction will again...
KENTUCKY STATE
Domestic violence homicides drastically increase, reason unknown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Lexington is facing some troubling statistics surrounding it. The city says around one-third of Lexington’s homicides this year are domestic and family violence related, so how do we address this problem so it doesn’t continue to grow?
LEXINGTON, KY
State Surplus Online Auction Begins

In an ongoing effort to make state government operations more cost-effective and efficient, Governor Andy Beshear announced the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will host an online auction of surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Division of Equipment. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – OCTOBER 1-13, 2022

OCTOBER 14, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 1, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., OCTOBER 13, 2022, (13 DAYS); AT LEAST 103 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, AND MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
FATAL STABBING IN LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY

LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday on Bryan Avenue. On Friday, October 14, 2022, at around 11:43 P.M., officers responded to the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue to assist the Lexington Fire Department with an individual that was unresponsive. When officers arrived, they located a male victim suffering from stab wounds. The victim was declared deceased at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
LEXINGTON, KY
Golden Alert issued for Breathitt County man

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a Golden Alert to pass along. Breathitt County Emergency Management issued the alert Saturday night. Charles Lee Fugate was from Jackson was last seen driving a 2016 charcoal grey Ford Fusion with license plate number 571-VSJ. He was seen wearing a camo hat,...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
First snowfall of the season in several spots as the chilly air sticks around

The calendar says late October but it could easily been mid-December on Tuesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Several locations actually had measurable snow early Tuesday with the elevated surfaces and grassy areas covered for a brief period of time. In general this is one of the earliest measurable snows we’ve seen since records have been kept. While only a trace was recorded at Bluegrass Airport in Lexington, for perspective the earliest trace was recorded October 6th, 1952 and the earliest measurable snow (0.2″) was October 19th, 1972 so nearly 50 years to the DAY! Our average first trace of snow is November 12 with measurable snow November 29th. Below is proof if you weren’t up early enough to see the snow.
LEXINGTON, KY
Slurred speech on radio leads to arrest of Ky. 911 dispatcher, citation says

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A 911 dispatcher in Powell County was arrested over the weekend after police say she was drunk on the job. According to an arrest citation, a Stanton police officer heard dispatcher Shauna Staton speaking on the radio Sunday afternoon and thought her voice sounded slurred like she was impaired.
Popular car show helps raise money for veteran’s center

LEXINGTON, ky (WTVQ)- A Lexington car club is using proceeds from an annual car show to give back to veterans. The Motorheads Car Club held its’ 5th annual Patriots Day Car Show Sunday at Fredrick Douglas High School. Organizers say the show was in honor of 9/11. It begins...
LEXINGTON, KY

