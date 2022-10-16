ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seth Curry, Joe Harris ruled out for Nets season opener after injury setbacks

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Neither Seth Curry nor Joe Harris will be ready for the Brooklyn Nets’ season opener this week.

The Nets confirmed on Sunday that the two will miss their opener on Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans while rehabbing their respective injuries. Curry is dealing with a left ankle injury, and Harris a left foot injury.

It’s unclear how long the two will be sidelined, but coach Steve Nash didn’t sound too worried about the setback.

"I'm not concerned. I'm positive. I'm optimistic," Nash said Sunday, via ESPN. "It's just not straightforward with guys coming off surgeries, assimilating back to play. It's not always like straight up. Sometimes you go through some adaptation issues. So I think those guys are facing that more than, 'Oh, the emergency lights are on and we're concerned.' I think we feel like this is just a part of them getting back to it."

Curry averaged 14.9 points last season in 19 games for the Nets, where he was traded to midway through the year from the Philadelphia 76ers in the blockbuster deal that swapped Ben Simmons with James Harden. He underwent surgery on his left ankle in the offseason and has been ramping up his activity, including four-on-four work in recent days, but just isn’t ready to go yet.

Harris played in just 14 games for the Nets last season while dealing with two ankle surgeries. The 31-year-old averaged 14.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per game during the 2020-21 season.

Harris had hoped to be ready to go for the season opener, but he has been dealing with foot soreness — which he said his doctor told him was normal after the multiple ankle surgeries he’s had.

Nash thought Harris may be slightly ahead of Curry in their respective recoveries, but not by much. He said he will have an update on their return plans on Thursday.

With both Curry and Harris out, the Nets will plan to use Royce O’Neal to help carry the load. O’Neal averaged 7.4 points and 4.8 rebounds last season with the Utah Jazz, who traded him to Brooklyn this summer.

