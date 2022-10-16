The trailer for the upcoming flick One for the Money has exactly what you'd expect from a Katherine Heigl action-adventure rom-com: The actress playing a sad, single girl who gets sage advice to either find a job or a husband. This time around, though, she's brunette, and playing Janet Evanovich's Stephanie Plum, a down on-her-luck New Jersey divorcée who recently lost her job at the Macy's lingerie department and seems to spend most of her time with her older relatives, including her grandmother played by Debbie Reynolds. Deciding to choose work over love, Stephanie winds up as a recovery agent in bail bonds where she learns to walk the walk (shooting a gun!) and talk the talk, er, sorry, tawk the tawk. ("You're going down Morelli!") Of course, things begin to veer into familiar whacky rom-com territory (hello The Bounty Hunter!) when Stephanie, who lives off a diet of TastyKakes and cheese puffs but still looks like Katherine Heigl, is assigned to take down her ex, the aforementioned Morelli (Jason O'Mara). Cue a Pink song (hey, at least it wasn't this one) and some banter between Heigl and the man she love/hates ("Good to see you, cupcake!" "You're an animal!") and you've got the trailer for the big-screen adaptation of Evanovich's best-selling novel. Watch:

