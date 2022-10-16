Read full article on original website
RHOP star Candiace Dillard-Bassett slams Gizelle Bryant after husband allegation: 'You are not a victim'
Candiace Dillard-Bassett came to her husband's defense on social media after her Real Housewives of Potomac costar Gizelle Bryant accused him of making her feel "uncomfortable" in a hotel room in the closing moments of the Bravo reality series' latest episode. Following Bryant's allegation that Chris Bassett knowingly asked to...
Anna Faris identifies director she previously accused of inappropriate behavior: 'I felt angry and hurt'
Anna Faris has identified the director that she previously claimed inappropriately touched her in 2017. The actress recounted two incidents in which director Ivan Reitman "slapped my ass" and "humiliated" her on the set of 2006's My Super Ex-Girlfriend during an interview with Lena Dunham on Faris' Unqualified podcast on Tuesday.
Olivia Wilde tosses special salad dressing recipe to the public after nanny drama
Olivia Wilde has tossed a little chaos into her ongoing salad-centric feud with a former nanny she worked with while still in a relationship with actor Jason Sudeikis. After the nanny claimed in a Daily Mail interview that Sudeikis once laid himself in front of Wilde's car after she prepared a salad in the family kitchen with a "special dressing" for her eventual boyfriend Harry Styles, the Don't Worry Darling director shared in an Instagram Story an excerpt from Nora Ephron's 1983 novel, Heartburn, featuring a simple vinaigrette recipe.
The Red Queen rises: House of the Dragon star Eve Best unpacks Rhaenys' explosive moment
Warning: This article contains spoilers from House of the Dragon season 1, episode 9. The Dance of the Dragons has officially begun, and Rhaenys Targaryen just showed all of Westeros why she's a true power player. House of the Dragon episode 9, the penultimate episode of season 1, picks up...
9-1-1's Jennifer Love Hewitt says Maddie will have 'severe trust issues' after tonight's episode
Nothing is ever easy for the first responders on 9-1-1. After surviving her abusive ex and working through some severe postpartum depression that kept her from her support system for months, 9-1-1 dispatcher Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) is about to face more stress at home and at the call center.
The real Watcher family won't watch The Watcher
Many Americans watched The Watcher — which rocketed to No. 1 on Netflix's streaming charts last week — but the real family whose horrifying story inspired Ryan Murphy's series won't be... uh... watching anytime soon. Though the series, which stars Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale in a fictional...
Dan Levy to explore friendship and loss in directorial film debut, Good Grief
Dan Levy is stepping behind the camera. The Emmy-winning creator and star of Schitt's Creek will make his directorial film debut with Good Grief, described as a bittersweet and humorous exploration of friendship and loss. Good Grief will follow Marc Dreyfus, who "chose to distract himself from the loss of...
9-1-1's Jennifer Love Hewitt asked for Maddie 'to be with Chimney' on very first day on set
Warning: Spoilers from Monday's episode, "Home Invasion," ahead. Jennifer Love Hewitt is quite the matchmaker — at least when it comes to her 9-1-1 character, Maddie Buckley. "Back on my first day of 9-1-1, [co-creator Tim Minear] asked me what I wanted to have happen for Maddie, and I...
Park that car, drop that phone, and watch Meryl Streep and Tracey Ullman sing with Broken Social Scene
Some songs are nearly impossible not to sing along with. One of them is "Anthems for a Seventeen Year-Old Girl," a rousing, heartrending ballad from Broken Social Scene's You Forgot It In People. The Canadian rock outfit is currently touring in celebration of the album's 20th anniversary, and the song enjoyed its most star-studded singalong yet when Meryl Streep and Tracey Ullman joined the band onstage during its show at New York City's Webster Hall on Sunday.
Kelly Ripa thanks Kathie Lee Gifford for saying she won't read her new memoir
Kelly Ripa isn't sweating Kathie Lee Gifford's recent remarks about her new book. In response to Gifford's comments that she won't be reading the headline-making Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, which details Ripa's complicated relationship with former Live With Regis and Kelly cohost Regis Philbin, Ripa says this: Thank you.
'One For the Money' trailer: Katherine Heigl is Stephanie Plum!
The trailer for the upcoming flick One for the Money has exactly what you'd expect from a Katherine Heigl action-adventure rom-com: The actress playing a sad, single girl who gets sage advice to either find a job or a husband. This time around, though, she's brunette, and playing Janet Evanovich's Stephanie Plum, a down on-her-luck New Jersey divorcée who recently lost her job at the Macy's lingerie department and seems to spend most of her time with her older relatives, including her grandmother played by Debbie Reynolds. Deciding to choose work over love, Stephanie winds up as a recovery agent in bail bonds where she learns to walk the walk (shooting a gun!) and talk the talk, er, sorry, tawk the tawk. ("You're going down Morelli!") Of course, things begin to veer into familiar whacky rom-com territory (hello The Bounty Hunter!) when Stephanie, who lives off a diet of TastyKakes and cheese puffs but still looks like Katherine Heigl, is assigned to take down her ex, the aforementioned Morelli (Jason O'Mara). Cue a Pink song (hey, at least it wasn't this one) and some banter between Heigl and the man she love/hates ("Good to see you, cupcake!" "You're an animal!") and you've got the trailer for the big-screen adaptation of Evanovich's best-selling novel. Watch:
Selma Blair announces early exit from Dancing With the Stars due to health concerns
Selma Blair had the best of intentions... but she has to bow out of Dancing With the Stars. On Monday night the actress announced that she will be making an early exit from the Disney+ reality series due to health concerns related to her multiple sclerosis. "I had these MRIs...
Sigourney Weaver gives Selena Gomez her blessing on Working Girl reboot: 'Go for it'
Exciting news from the water cooler: Sigourney Weaver has given her stamp of approval to Selena Gomez's Working Girl reboot. The Oscar-nominated actress, who played conniving boss Katharine Parker opposite Melanie Griffith's savvy receptionist Tess McGill in the 1988 classic, called the decision to remake the movie a "great, fantastic idea" during Elle's Women in Hollywood event this week.
Watch Jack Black sing 'In the End of Time' to young School of Rock fan with rare disease
Dude, he services society by rocking, okay? Jack Black sang a classic School of Rock song to a fan during a fundraising event. The sweet moment occurred at the Providence TrinityKids Care Foundation's annual Layla Paige and Friends Walk for TrinityKids Care event hosted on Oct. 8, where Black served as host for another year to raise funds for child hospice programs. The actor and comedian met Abraham, 15, who has a rare mitochondrial disease called Pearson syndrome.
Alyson Hannigan talks 'American Reunion' -- EXCLUSIVE
This one time (not at band camp) we called Alyson Hannigan to talk about her returning to the role of the sweet, but raunchy, Michelle in the currently-being-shot American Pie sequel American Reunion. Read on to see what the How I Met Your Mother star had to say!. ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY:...
Ticket to Paradise review: Julia Roberts and George Clooney ride a slow boat to midlife romance
Their hair is still glorious; their teeth gleam like satellites. It's the rom-coms that got small, not these monolithic movie stars, and Ticket to Ride (in theaters Friday) is apparently the best that 2022 could conjure for two of the genre's last unicorns: an antic wisp of sun-soaked shenanigans, as light and vaporous as a Bali breeze.
Lupita Nyong'o reveals the career advice that Emma Thompson gave her: 'She did save my life'
Lupita Nyong'o has never forgotten the sense and sensibility that Emma Thompson instilled in her when she first burst into the industry. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star told The Hollywood Reporter that she was often encouraged by fellow actors to "strike now" after winning an Academy Award in 2014 for 12 Years a Slave. Instead of rushing into another role, Nyong'o said that Thompson — whom she met on the awards circuit — advised that she take her time when it came to any major career decisions.
The Handmaid's Tale star Yvonne Strahovski teases there's more 'rock bottom' to come for Serena
Warning: This article contains spoilers from season 5, episode 7 of The Handmaid's Tale. Blessed be the fruit: Serena Joy Waterford has finally gotten a taste of her own medicine on this week's episode of The Handmaid's Tale. After last episode's cliffhanger, which saw June (Elisabeth Moss) and Serena (Yvonne...
Here's every song and dance on Dancing With the Stars' Stars Stories week
If you love tear-jerking stories, high school nostalgia, and high stakes dance routines, this week of Dancing With the Stars is surely for you!. On the first two-night event of the season, titled "Stars Stories Night," two beloved DWTS theme nights are returning. On Monday's show, the stars will be gushing about their most memorable year, recounting impactful moments that will either make you laugh, cry, or both. Then on Tuesday night, the remaining couples return to dance to songs that bring them back to their high school proms, featuring a heavy dose of pop music from the 2000s. "SexyBack," "Good Girls Go Bad," and "Breakaway"? Say less!
Jessica Chastain reveals toe-tapping 'Macarena' prank she pulled on James McAvoy on Dark Phoenix set
Beware, fellow actors: The odds of Jessica Chastain pranking you mid-take are low, but never zero. The actress, who starred as Vuk in 2019's Dark Phoenix, revealed the hilarious way she got the film's cast and crew to help her pull a toe-tapping prank on her X-Men costar James McAvoy. Better yet? It involved Los del Río's '90s dance craze the Macarena.
