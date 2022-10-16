Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: 3 Michigan cities ranked among worst for rats in 2022 -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Multiple Michigan cities make it on ranked rat-infested list. Three Michigan cities have been ranked among America’s most rat-infested cities. Orkin released their annual...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County gun buy-back event a success, incentive gift cards gone after first hour
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Oakland County hosted its first gun buy-back event in Royal Oak on Saturday, attendance was so high the police department ran out of gift cards that were offered as an incentive. The gun buy-back event at the Royal Oak Police Department was supposed to be...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s what Downtown Detroit looked like before the Renaissance Center was built
DETROIT – As the tallest building in Downtown Detroit, the Renaissance Center has dominated the city’s skyline for more than four decades. The enormous building -- whose central tower stands 727 feet tall, was erected in the 1970s and completed in 1977 -- has established itself as one of the most recognizable landmarks in the Motor City for over 40 years. For many, it’s difficult to even imagine what Detroit looks like without it.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look at what the 2022-2023 winter season may be like in Michigan -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. More snow? Here’s Michigan’s winter 2022-2023 outlook. We’re getting a sneak peek at what this winter season could like -- and feel like...
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 major freeway closures in Metro Detroit this weekend: Where, what to know
Three major freeways in Metro Detroit will have closures this weekend, Oct. 21 through Oct. 24. I-75: Northbound I-75 closed from 8 Mile Road to I-375, from Saturday at 7 a.m. through Sunday at 5 p.m. I-94: Eastbound I-94 closed from US-12 (Michigan Ave) to Cecil Street, from Friday at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Absentee voting is on pace for record turnout in Detroit
DETROIT – Absentee ballot requests are up substantially since 2018. Currently, 1.6 million absentee ballot requests have been made, and 432,906 have already been returned. In 2018 at this same time, 896,168 absentee ballots had been requested, and 220,430 had been returned. “We’re looking at the possibility of another...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr created a new dog that’s on American Coney Island’s secret menu
Classic coneys, we’re talking Detroit style with the steamed bun, snappy dog, chili, mustard, and onion - are fantastic! However, sometimes it is fun to shake things up, and that’s what Jason Carr did. He visited with his friend Grace Keros, the owner of American Coney Island in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Live stream: Whitmer, Dixon answer questions at Detroit Economic Club forum
DETROIT – Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and GOP candidate Tudor Dixon will each have solo time on stage to answer a series of questions and state their case to lead our important state as Michigan’s governor - hosted by the Detroit Economic Club, moderated by Local 4′s Christy McDonald.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Investigation underway after 38 cats rescued from Oakland County fire -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Animal abuse investigation underway after 38 cats rescued from Commerce Township house fire. Oakland County Animal Control is investigating animal neglect and abuse after 38...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: Enough with the Grosse Pointes already
Can we just stop with the whole Grosse Pointes nonsense?. First off, how the heck do you spell it/them? Gross Point? Grosse Pointe? Graus Poynt? I’m tired already. Ugh. In Miami there’s the city, Miami Beach and South Beach. That’s it. And Miami is a major metropolis! There’s no Miami Woods. There’s no Miami Farms.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Kroger delivery arrives in greater Detroit region
Delivery service from Kroger is coming to Metro Detroit. The approximately 135,000-square-foot facility, situated on Wahrman Road in Romulus, will reach customers up to 90 minutes from the site. The company said it will use cutting-edge technology to shop and transport groceries. From temperature-controlled vans and machine learning algorithms that...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s how hackers drained a woman’s bank account in Sterling Heights
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A Sterling Heights woman logged in to her bank account and was shocked at what she found as she was hacked. All she could do was sit and watch it happen as thieves took thousands of dollars and gambled it away online. The woman is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County high school drumline getting attention, performed with drumsticks on fire
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Chippewa Valley High School drumline in Clinton Township is getting a lot of attention over a video posted to YouTube showing the drummers performing with their drumsticks on fire. Jason Poole posted a video of four snare drummers getting the crowd excited by performing...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: Livonia man grazed by 1 of 6 shots fired at him on I-96 in Detroit
DETROIT – A Livonia man was injured after being grazed in a shooting along I-96 in Detroit on Thursday afternoon. Michigan State Police said a Livonia man in his 30s called police to report he had been shot by someone on the freeway. MSP troopers closed the freeway for an investigation, with traffic roped off on the eastbound lanes at Telegraph Road.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Monroe County police want help finding missing 50-year-old woman
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 50-year-old woman who went missing in Monroe County. Dana E. Dietrich was last seen Thursday (Oct. 20) in the 3100 block of Edgevale Drive, Lambertville, Michigan. She was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and no shoes. The police...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police searching for missing 12-year-old girl
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit girl. Canyla Turner left school on the 6100 block of Canyon Street on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at approximately 2:45 p.m. and has not been seen since. She was last seen wearing a gold or yellow hooded sweatshirt with...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastbound I-96 reopens in Detroit after shooting investigation
DETROIT – Michigan State Police are reopening the eastbound lanes of I-96 in Detroit after a man was injured in a shooting on the freeway. The scene was at EB I-96 and Outer Drive, and traffic was being routed off at Telegraph Road. The freeway was closed for about two hours.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Livonia family desperately searches for dog that was stolen after getting loose
REDFORD, Mich. – A Livonia family desperately wants their dog Velvet, who disappeared after getting loose, returned to their home. The family is taking all measures, including social media, to help get their dog back. Their Facebook post has been shared more than 700 times, and that’s how they developed a lead that first took them to the person with Velvet.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘My car is my livelihood’: Detroit mother of 5 desperate for help after someone sets car on fire
DETROIT – A Detroit mother of five is desperate for help after somebody set her car on fire. That mother, Sophia Zamora, says she needs to get a new car and move out of that neighborhood. “My son came running from downstairs to my room, banging on my door...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor police, fire departments clap back at Michigan vs. Michigan State night game announcement with meme
ANN ARBOR – It all started with a retweet. The Ann Arbor Police Department retweeted on Thursday an image of a seemingly exhausted Ben Affleck getting some air with a cigarette in hand with the caption: “Ann Arbor police department when they heard the MSU/UM game was going to be a night game.”
