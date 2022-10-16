ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s what Downtown Detroit looked like before the Renaissance Center was built

DETROIT – As the tallest building in Downtown Detroit, the Renaissance Center has dominated the city’s skyline for more than four decades. The enormous building -- whose central tower stands 727 feet tall, was erected in the 1970s and completed in 1977 -- has established itself as one of the most recognizable landmarks in the Motor City for over 40 years. For many, it’s difficult to even imagine what Detroit looks like without it.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Absentee voting is on pace for record turnout in Detroit

DETROIT – Absentee ballot requests are up substantially since 2018. Currently, 1.6 million absentee ballot requests have been made, and 432,906 have already been returned. In 2018 at this same time, 896,168 absentee ballots had been requested, and 220,430 had been returned. “We’re looking at the possibility of another...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: Enough with the Grosse Pointes already

Can we just stop with the whole Grosse Pointes nonsense?. First off, how the heck do you spell it/them? Gross Point? Grosse Pointe? Graus Poynt? I’m tired already. Ugh. In Miami there’s the city, Miami Beach and South Beach. That’s it. And Miami is a major metropolis! There’s no Miami Woods. There’s no Miami Farms.
GROSSE POINTE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Kroger delivery arrives in greater Detroit region

Delivery service from Kroger is coming to Metro Detroit. The approximately 135,000-square-foot facility, situated on Wahrman Road in Romulus, will reach customers up to 90 minutes from the site. The company said it will use cutting-edge technology to shop and transport groceries. From temperature-controlled vans and machine learning algorithms that...
ROMULUS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: Livonia man grazed by 1 of 6 shots fired at him on I-96 in Detroit

DETROIT – A Livonia man was injured after being grazed in a shooting along I-96 in Detroit on Thursday afternoon. Michigan State Police said a Livonia man in his 30s called police to report he had been shot by someone on the freeway. MSP troopers closed the freeway for an investigation, with traffic roped off on the eastbound lanes at Telegraph Road.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Monroe County police want help finding missing 50-year-old woman

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 50-year-old woman who went missing in Monroe County. Dana E. Dietrich was last seen Thursday (Oct. 20) in the 3100 block of Edgevale Drive, Lambertville, Michigan. She was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and no shoes. The police...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit girl. Canyla Turner left school on the 6100 block of Canyon Street on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at approximately 2:45 p.m. and has not been seen since. She was last seen wearing a gold or yellow hooded sweatshirt with...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Eastbound I-96 reopens in Detroit after shooting investigation

DETROIT – Michigan State Police are reopening the eastbound lanes of I-96 in Detroit after a man was injured in a shooting on the freeway. The scene was at EB I-96 and Outer Drive, and traffic was being routed off at Telegraph Road. The freeway was closed for about two hours.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Livonia family desperately searches for dog that was stolen after getting loose

REDFORD, Mich. – A Livonia family desperately wants their dog Velvet, who disappeared after getting loose, returned to their home. The family is taking all measures, including social media, to help get their dog back. Their Facebook post has been shared more than 700 times, and that’s how they developed a lead that first took them to the person with Velvet.
LIVONIA, MI

