No More Mr. 'Iowa Nice' Guy: Former GOP Giant Jim Leach On Siding Against Chuck Grassley
The genteel ex-House Financial Services chairman says he’s “appalled” at today’s GOP, and has switched his registration to Democratic.
Iowa Senator Debate: Franken, Grassley argue over dismissed kissing allegation by fired staffer
JOHNSTON, Iowa (WHO) — Abortion rights and an allegation of an unwanted kiss that Des Moines police dismissed six months ago brought some of the most prolonged exchanges in what could be the only debate between the two major party candidates in Iowa’s U.S. senate race Thursday night. U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, a New Hartford […]
270towin.com
Sen. Grassley Lead Narrows in Latest Survey by Highly-Rated Iowa Pollster
Sen. Chuck Grassley is narrowly ahead of Democrat Mike Franken, according to the latest Des Moines Register Iowa Poll. The Republican, seeking his 8th term, led Franken by three points, 46% to 43%. The survey, of 620 likely Iowa voters, has a margin of error of 3.9%. It was conducted by Selzer & Company, rated A+ by FiveThirtyEight.
Seven House races shift in Democrats' favor: Poll
Democrats racked up gains in seven House races in the latest Cook Political Report, eclipsing the three races that moved in the Republicans' favor.
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse is expected to announce resignation from Senate
OMAHA – U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, a Nebraska Republican who made his name nationally by disagreeing publicly with former President Donald Trump and voting with his party, plans to resign his post, the Nebraska Examiner has confirmed. Four people familiar with Sasse’s decision making told the Examiner on Thursday that Sasse informed Senate staffers this […] The post U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse is expected to announce resignation from Senate appeared first on Daily Montanan.
WISN
Al Franken says DOJ should investigate U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson
MILWAUKEE — Former U.S. senator, Al Franken, wants the U.S. Justice Department and the Jan. 6 Committee to investigate Sen. Ron Johnson's actions on Jan. 6, 2021. Franken, a comedian and former Minnesota senator, made the comments at a Democratic get-out-the-vote event in Milwaukee Thursday. He cited what Franken says was Johnson's role in an attempt to deliver a false slate of Republican electors to former Vice President Mike Pence, which Johnson has denied.
Tulsi Gabbard, who has held several offices and ran for president as a Democrat, said she is leaving the party
Tulsi Gabbard, a former congresswoman from Hawaii and 2020 presidential candidate, says she's no longer a member of the Democratic Party. In a video statement posted to Twitter, Gabbard explained her decision to leave, despite holding several offices as a Democrat since 2002, including vice chair of the Democratic National Committee from 2013 to 2016.
Elizabeth Warren, Chris Hayes claim a GOP Congress will ‘sabotage,’ ‘blow up our economy’ to win in 2024
Chris Hayes theorized that if Republicans take back political power in the midterms, they will use it to tank the economy and try to retake the presidency in 2024.
coloradopolitics.com
Nikki Haley endorses Bennet challenger Joe O'Dea in Colorado US Senate race
Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley on Tuesday formally endorsed Republican Joe O'Dea in Colorado's U.S. Senate race. "Joe O’Dea is a no-nonsense small business owner who will fight inflation, defend our borders, protect kids’ education, and will be tough on crime," Haley said in a statement provided to Colorado Politics. "Coloradans need a strong voice in D.C. who will vote against Biden's reckless agenda. I’m proud to endorse his run for Senate.”
Reynolds to supporters: Democrats would reverse Republican wins
Gov. Kim Reynolds railed against the Biden administration and told the crowd at a fundraiser Saturday that electing Democrats would roll back Republican initiatives of her previous terms. Iowa kept businesses and schools open during the COVID-19 pandemic, supported law enforcement and cut taxes, Reynolds said at her Harvest Festival event. She claimed Democrats in […] The post Reynolds to supporters: Democrats would reverse Republican wins appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
New poll shows tight race for US Senate between Grassley and Franken
DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest Des Moines register poll shows the lead between Sen. Chuck Grassley and Democrat Mike Franken has narrowed to just three percentage points. Four percent of those polled say they would vote for someone else, while another 4% says they won't vote at all.
Majority of American adults think Trump and Biden are both unfit to serve in public office: poll
Most American adults think Trump and Biden aren't fit to serve in public office right now, a new Insider/Morning Consult poll revealed. Both Republicans and Democrats surveyed said some members of their own party were unfit to serve. Half of Republicans, for example, said Sen. Mitch McConnell isn't fit to...
Mike Pence looks like he is running for president. But, why?
Mike Pence looks for all the world like a presidential candidate in waiting.
Democratic strategists admit midterm momentum faded for their party: 'I'm wishing the election were in August'
Democratic strategists and pollsters told Politico that any momentum they had has likely faded and that Democrats "peaked" too early as the midterm elections are just a few weeks away. "I’m wishing the election were in August," Matt Bennett, a co-founder of the liberal group Third Way, told Politico. "I...
Washington Examiner
Tulsi Gabbard compares Biden to Hitler while campaigning for Senate GOP candidate
Former Hawaii congresswoman and recent departee of the Democratic Party Tulsi Gabbard compared President Joe Biden to Adolf Hitler while campaigning for a Republican Senate candidate on Sunday. Gabbard had been speaking at an event for New Hampshire GOP Senate candidate Don Bolduc when she said she was “pretty sure”...
NBC News
George W. Bush to fundraise for Colorado GOP Senate candidate Joe O'Dea
Former President George W. Bush is making a rare appearance on the campaign trail, participating in a fundraiser with Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O'Dea in about two weeks. The event, shared first with NBC News, is another sign that Bush is aligning himself with candidates who have bucked former...
thecentersquare.com
Iowa 3rd Congressional District a toss-up
(The Center Square) – Incumbent U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-IA-3 and Iowa State Sen. Zach Nunn, R-Bondurant, are in a heated race for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District. As of Oct. 18, according to Ballotpedia, the Cook Political Report and Larry J. Sabato's Crystal Ball consider the race as leaning Republican while Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales said it’s a toss-up. Axne narrowly defeated David Young, the Republican who faced her in the 2018 and 2020 elections. Republicans need to gain five districts to gain a majority in the House, where Democrats hold a 220-212 majority with three vacancies, Ballotpedia said.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: David Davis chats about his run as a Libertarian candidate for Iowa Senate District 6
David Davis, an Army vet and truck driver from Harlan, is running as a Libertarian against Republican State Sen. Jason Schultz in Iowa Senate District 6. He says he's an absolutist on free speech, the right to bear arms and supports drug legalization.
