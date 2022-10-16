It's the American League Championship Series, which means the Houston Astros are playing. The Astros — through all the self-inflicted turmoil in the wake of the sign-stealing scandal — have reached the ALCS for the sixth straight season. For the third time in that run, they're matching up with the New York Yankees. The first two times, Houston prevailed — much to the chagrin of Yankees fans.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 28 MINUTES AGO