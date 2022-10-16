ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

MLB playoffs: Yankees lead Astros in ALCS Game 1 thanks to Harrison Bader's bat and Aaron Judge's glove

It's the American League Championship Series, which means the Houston Astros are playing. The Astros — through all the self-inflicted turmoil in the wake of the sign-stealing scandal — have reached the ALCS for the sixth straight season. For the third time in that run, they're matching up with the New York Yankees. The first two times, Houston prevailed — much to the chagrin of Yankees fans.
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 1

A-struck out for M.Gonzalez in the 6th. b-singled for Hedges in the 7th. LOB_Cleveland 8, New York 8. HR_Stanton (2), off Civale; Judge (2), off Hentges. RBIs_Ramírez (2), Stanton 3 (6), Judge (3), Rizzo (4). SB_Torres (2). SF_Ramírez. Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (O.Gonzalez, Arias 2, Straw,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Porterville Recorder

N.Y. Yankees wins series 3-2

E_Rizzo, Kiner-Falefa, Donaldson, Bader, Rosario, Hedges, O.Gonzalez. LOB_N.Y. Yankees 50, Cleveland 82. 2B_Rizzo, Cabrera, Kwan, Ramírez 2, Arias, Giménez, J.Naylor, Straw. HR_Rizzo, Bader 3, Judge 2, Stanton 2, Cabrera, Kwan, Rosario, J.Naylor. RBIs_Rizzo 4, Bader 4, Judge 3, Stanton 6, Cabrera 2, Trevino, Kwan 2, Ramírez 2, Rosario 2, Giménez, J.Naylor 3, O.Gonzalez 3, Brennan. SB_Kiner-Falefa, Judge, Torres 2, Locastro, Kwan, Rosario, Giménez. CS_Rizzo. SF_Stanton, Trevino, Ramírez. S_Peralta.
NEW YORK STATE
Porterville Recorder

Philadelphia leads series 1-0

E_Bohm. LOB_San Diego 9, Philadelphia 4. HR_Schwarber, Harper. RBIs_Schwarber, Harper. S_Alvarado. Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Brian Knight; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Quinn Wolcott; Right, Todd Tichenor; Left, Doug Eddings. T_Game 1 at San Diego, 2:43. A_Game 1 at San Diego, 44826.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Porterville Recorder

Philadelphia-San Diego Runs

Phillies fourth. J.T. Realmuto called out on strikes. Bryce Harper homers to left field. Nick Castellanos flies out to deep left field to Jurickson Profar. Alec Bohm called out on strikes. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 1, Padres 0. Phillies sixth. Kyle Schwarber homers to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Porterville Recorder

MLS powerhouse LAFC hopes to avoid Dodger Blues in playoffs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC spent most of this year reigning atop the Major League Soccer standings. eventually claiming the Supporters' Shield as the league's regular season champions for the second time in four years. And because this star-studded club plays in MLS, a dominant season and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Wednesday's Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with C Anthony Bemboom on a one-year contract for the 2023 season. Assigned RHP Louis Head outright to Norfolk (IL). HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated RHP Seth Martinez from the minor leagues. Reassigned CB Jake Meyers to the minor leagues. NEW YORK YANKEES...
COLORADO STATE
Distinctly Montana

Montana Baseball History

Montana Baseball History Never mind that Frank James Burke — most often referred to as “Brownie and best known for standing just four feet, seven inches — started out as a mascot. Despite his small stature, the Marysville native ended up making a big impact on the national pastime. ...
MONTANA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Gazdag and the Philadelphia Union host Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati (10-8-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Union (18-4-9, first in the Conference during the regular season) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -154, FC Cincinnati +384; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Daniel Gazdag leads the Philadelphia Union into a matchup with Cincinnati following...
CINCINNATI, OH
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Brady first QB to throw 600 TDs

1943 — The Green Bay Packers grab nine interceptions, seven off Frank Sinkwich, in a 27-6 victory over the Detroit Lions. 1948 — Chicago’s Bill Blackburn returns two interceptions for touchdowns to highlight a 35-point third quarter as the Cardinals beat the Boston Yanks 49-27. 1959 —...
TEXAS STATE
Porterville Recorder

Philadelphia plays conference rival Milwaukee

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -3.5; over/under is 225. BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia takes on Milwaukee in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams. Philadelphia finished 51-31 overall and 32-20 in Eastern Conference games a season ago. The 76ers averaged 15.7 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second chance points and 27.2 bench points last season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Porterville Recorder

Lakers host the Clippers to start season

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -4.5; over/under is 220.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers host the Los Angeles Clippers for the season opener. The Lakers went 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference action last season. The Lakers averaged 112.1 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 34.7% from deep last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Canucks bring losing streak into matchup with the Wild

Vancouver Canucks (0-3-1, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (0-3-0, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks look to end their four-game slide with a win against the Minnesota Wild. Minnesota went 53-22-7 overall and 32-10-2 at home last season. The Wild scored 305 total...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Porterville Recorder

Kings visit the Penguins after shootout win

Los Angeles Kings (2-2-0, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (2-0-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Los Angeles Kings after the Kings knocked off the Nashville Predators 4-3 in a shootout. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy