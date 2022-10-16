Read full article on original website
Astros vs. Yankees ALCS 2022: Game 1 pits fresh Houston team against active, traveled New York squad
ALCS GAME 1: The Houston Astros starting pitcher threw a solid first inning before giving up the first run of the game against the Yankees.
MLB playoffs: Yankees lead Astros in ALCS Game 1 thanks to Harrison Bader's bat and Aaron Judge's glove
It's the American League Championship Series, which means the Houston Astros are playing. The Astros — through all the self-inflicted turmoil in the wake of the sign-stealing scandal — have reached the ALCS for the sixth straight season. For the third time in that run, they're matching up with the New York Yankees. The first two times, Houston prevailed — much to the chagrin of Yankees fans.
N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 1
A-struck out for M.Gonzalez in the 6th. b-singled for Hedges in the 7th. LOB_Cleveland 8, New York 8. HR_Stanton (2), off Civale; Judge (2), off Hentges. RBIs_Ramírez (2), Stanton 3 (6), Judge (3), Rizzo (4). SB_Torres (2). SF_Ramírez. Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (O.Gonzalez, Arias 2, Straw,...
N.Y. Yankees wins series 3-2
E_Rizzo, Kiner-Falefa, Donaldson, Bader, Rosario, Hedges, O.Gonzalez. LOB_N.Y. Yankees 50, Cleveland 82. 2B_Rizzo, Cabrera, Kwan, Ramírez 2, Arias, Giménez, J.Naylor, Straw. HR_Rizzo, Bader 3, Judge 2, Stanton 2, Cabrera, Kwan, Rosario, J.Naylor. RBIs_Rizzo 4, Bader 4, Judge 3, Stanton 6, Cabrera 2, Trevino, Kwan 2, Ramírez 2, Rosario 2, Giménez, J.Naylor 3, O.Gonzalez 3, Brennan. SB_Kiner-Falefa, Judge, Torres 2, Locastro, Kwan, Rosario, Giménez. CS_Rizzo. SF_Stanton, Trevino, Ramírez. S_Peralta.
Philadelphia leads series 1-0
E_Bohm. LOB_San Diego 9, Philadelphia 4. HR_Schwarber, Harper. RBIs_Schwarber, Harper. S_Alvarado. Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Brian Knight; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Quinn Wolcott; Right, Todd Tichenor; Left, Doug Eddings. T_Game 1 at San Diego, 2:43. A_Game 1 at San Diego, 44826.
Philadelphia-San Diego Runs
Phillies fourth. J.T. Realmuto called out on strikes. Bryce Harper homers to left field. Nick Castellanos flies out to deep left field to Jurickson Profar. Alec Bohm called out on strikes. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 1, Padres 0. Phillies sixth. Kyle Schwarber homers to...
MLS powerhouse LAFC hopes to avoid Dodger Blues in playoffs
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC spent most of this year reigning atop the Major League Soccer standings. eventually claiming the Supporters' Shield as the league's regular season champions for the second time in four years. And because this star-studded club plays in MLS, a dominant season and...
Wednesday's Transactions
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with C Anthony Bemboom on a one-year contract for the 2023 season. Assigned RHP Louis Head outright to Norfolk (IL). HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated RHP Seth Martinez from the minor leagues. Reassigned CB Jake Meyers to the minor leagues. NEW YORK YANKEES...
Montana Baseball History
Montana Baseball History Never mind that Frank James Burke — most often referred to as “Brownie and best known for standing just four feet, seven inches — started out as a mascot. Despite his small stature, the Marysville native ended up making a big impact on the national pastime. ...
Gazdag and the Philadelphia Union host Cincinnati
FC Cincinnati (10-8-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Union (18-4-9, first in the Conference during the regular season) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -154, FC Cincinnati +384; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Daniel Gazdag leads the Philadelphia Union into a matchup with Cincinnati following...
Today in Sports History-Brady first QB to throw 600 TDs
1943 — The Green Bay Packers grab nine interceptions, seven off Frank Sinkwich, in a 27-6 victory over the Detroit Lions. 1948 — Chicago’s Bill Blackburn returns two interceptions for touchdowns to highlight a 35-point third quarter as the Cardinals beat the Boston Yanks 49-27. 1959 —...
Philadelphia plays conference rival Milwaukee
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -3.5; over/under is 225. BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia takes on Milwaukee in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams. Philadelphia finished 51-31 overall and 32-20 in Eastern Conference games a season ago. The 76ers averaged 15.7 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second chance points and 27.2 bench points last season.
Lakers host the Clippers to start season
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -4.5; over/under is 220.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers host the Los Angeles Clippers for the season opener. The Lakers went 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference action last season. The Lakers averaged 112.1 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 34.7% from deep last season.
Canucks bring losing streak into matchup with the Wild
Vancouver Canucks (0-3-1, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (0-3-0, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks look to end their four-game slide with a win against the Minnesota Wild. Minnesota went 53-22-7 overall and 32-10-2 at home last season. The Wild scored 305 total...
Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi dies at 100
Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi passed away Wednesday at the age of 100. Trippi led the Chicago Cardinals
Kings visit the Penguins after shootout win
Los Angeles Kings (2-2-0, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (2-0-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Los Angeles Kings after the Kings knocked off the Nashville Predators 4-3 in a shootout. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record...
Nets tip off NBA season vs. Pelicans in Brooklyn
The Brooklyn Nets are back in action tonight for their season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans. The team is entering their 10th season in Brooklyn.
