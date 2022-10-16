Read full article on original website
N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 1
LOB_Cleveland 8, New York 8. HR_Stanton (2), Judge (2). SB_Torres (2). SF_Ramírez (1). HBP_Civale (Rizzo), Karinchak (Bader), Clase (Kiner-Falefa). Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Jeremie Rehak; Right, Will Little; Left, Dan Iassogna. T_3:11. A_48,178 (47,309).
Philadelphia leads series 1-0
E_Bohm. LOB_San Diego 9, Philadelphia 4. HR_Schwarber, Harper. RBIs_Schwarber, Harper. S_Alvarado. Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Brian Knight; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Quinn Wolcott; Right, Todd Tichenor; Left, Doug Eddings. T_Game 1 at San Diego, 2:43. A_Game 1 at San Diego, 44826.
N.Y. Yankees wins series 3-2
E_Rizzo, Kiner-Falefa, Donaldson, Bader, Rosario, Hedges, O.Gonzalez. LOB_N.Y. Yankees 50, Cleveland 82. 2B_Rizzo, Cabrera, Kwan, Ramírez 2, Arias, Giménez, J.Naylor, Straw. HR_Rizzo, Bader 3, Judge 2, Stanton 2, Cabrera, Kwan, Rosario, J.Naylor. RBIs_Rizzo 4, Bader 4, Judge 3, Stanton 6, Cabrera 2, Trevino, Kwan 2, Ramírez 2, Rosario 2, Giménez, J.Naylor 3, O.Gonzalez 3, Brennan. SB_Kiner-Falefa, Judge, Torres 2, Locastro, Kwan, Rosario, Giménez. CS_Rizzo. SF_Stanton, Trevino, Ramírez. S_Peralta.
Philadelphia-San Diego Runs
Phillies fourth. J.T. Realmuto called out on strikes. Bryce Harper homers to left field. Nick Castellanos flies out to deep left field to Jurickson Profar. Alec Bohm called out on strikes. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 1, Padres 0. Phillies sixth. Kyle Schwarber homers to...
Wednesday's Transactions
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with C Anthony Bemboom on a one-year contract for the 2023 season. Assigned RHP Louis Head outright to Norfolk (IL). HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated RHP Seth Martinez from the minor leagues. Reassigned CB Jake Meyers to the minor leagues. NEW YORK YANKEES...
The 2023 Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame Class Announced
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The 2023 class for the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame has been announced. There are 8 new members who will be formally inducted into the Hall next summer. Below is the press release sent by the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame: Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2023 JACKSON, Miss. […]
Philadelphia plays conference rival Milwaukee
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -3.5; over/under is 225. BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia takes on Milwaukee in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams. Philadelphia finished 51-31 overall and 32-20 in Eastern Conference games a season ago. The 76ers averaged 15.7 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second chance points and 27.2 bench points last season.
Lakers host the Clippers to start season
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -4.5; over/under is 220.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers host the Los Angeles Clippers for the season opener. The Lakers went 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference action last season. The Lakers averaged 112.1 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 34.7% from deep last season.
Gazdag and the Philadelphia Union host Cincinnati
FC Cincinnati (10-8-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Union (18-4-9, first in the Conference during the regular season) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -154, FC Cincinnati +384; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Daniel Gazdag leads the Philadelphia Union into a matchup with Cincinnati following...
NBA Conference Glance
Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m. Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m. Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. New York at Memphis, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Denver...
Canucks bring losing streak into matchup with the Wild
Vancouver Canucks (0-3-1, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (0-3-0, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks look to end their four-game slide with a win against the Minnesota Wild. Minnesota went 53-22-7 overall and 32-10-2 at home last season. The Wild scored 305 total...
Titans' Henry, Colts' Pittman among best bets to score
The picks this week are a combination of the usual scoring suspects and new entrants to the ranks of the most likely to cross the end zone in Week 7. These are the best bets to score at the WR and RB positions. Running Back. DERRICK HENRY, Titans. Henry has...
‘Now it is real’: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green embracing early test for Rockets
ATLANTA — All the hours put in this offseason are finally being tested tonight as the Houston Rockets open the 2022 NBA regular season on the road at State Farm Arena against the Hawks. “I am excited for the guys,” said Rockets head coach Stephen Silas during his pregame...
Flyers take win streak into matchup with the Panthers
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (2-1-0, fourth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -308, Flyers +247; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers will try to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida had a...
Golden State 123, L.A. Lakers 109
Percentages: FG .430, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 10-40, .250 (Nunn 3-6, James 3-10, Christie 1-1, Ryan 1-3, Westbrook 1-3, Beverley 1-5, Swider 0-1, Reaves 0-2, Davis 0-3, Toscano-Anderson 0-3, Walker IV 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Beverley 2, Davis, Walker IV). Turnovers: 21 (James 5,...
