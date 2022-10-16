Read full article on original website
‘RHOBH’: Kyle Richards Accuses Lisa Rinna of ‘Creating and Inventing Things’ About Kathy Hilton That ‘Weren’t True’
More than eight months after Kathy Hilton’s rumored Aspen meltdown, her sister Kyle Richards is defending her sister’s behavior on the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’
'Southern Charm' 's Naomie Olindo Says New Boyfriend Won't Appear on Camera: 'Relationships Are Hard Enough'
Southern Charm's Naomie Olindo has a new man in her life!. On Friday at BravoCon 2022, the 30-year-old announced she has a new boyfriend. However, Olindo will be keeping quiet on the identity of her mystery flame, revealing exclusively to PEOPLE that it's due to her previous public relationships. "I...
RHONJ’s Frank Catania Isn’t on ‘Best of Terms’ With Dolores’ BF Paul Connell, Son Frankie Details Clash
Tension in New Jersey? Frank Catania detailed his relationship with ex-wife Dolores Catania's boyfriend, Paul Connell — and admitted that things haven't always been rosy. "We're not on the best of terms because Paul is not used to the dynamic between Dolores and me," the Real Housewives of New Jersey star exclusively told Us Weekly […]
'Real Housewives' star Kyle Richards poses for steamy magazine cover ahead of 'Halloween Ends' premiere
Kyle Richards discussed her new movie, "Halloween Ends," with Jamie Lee Curtis as well as the difficult "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion with Fox News Digital.
Forced Out? Producers At 'The Voice' Hatched 'Secret Plot' To Replace Blake Shelton Prior To Exit Announcement
Blake Shelton may have made the decision to leave The Voice, but producers were already hatching a plan to get him out. Following the country singer's heartfelt announcement — which he made on Tuesday, October 11 — he will be leaving the show after season 23, insiders revealed to Radar that his exit was a relief to the crew behind the scenes. “After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current," sources revealed more than a year ago when Ariana Grande joined the cast. “It is time for a shake-up....
Did 'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards' Daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, Get Married?
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Aspen trip wrapped up on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills long before the Oct. 5 finale, but the fallout from the group vacation is far from over. On the last night of...
Real Housewives Producers Confirm A Wild Rumor About Leah McSweeny At BravoCon 2022
Leah McSweeney's two-season run on "The Real Housewives of New York City" was a tale of two very different seasons. During the first season, she was a breath of fresh air for the franchise and seemed like a suitable replacement for the departing Bethenny Frankel. McSweeney was unafraid to stand up to a woman like Ramona Singer, but at the same time, she provided fun, youthful energy to the show that only Tinsley Mortimer was providing at the time (via People). However, the second season didn't go as well for her. In McSweeney's defense, a lot was going on during its second run, including her grandmother's death, the early days of COVID-19, and a seismic age difference in the cast (via Bravo).
Melissa Gorga’s Daughter Antonia, 17, Claps Back At Haters Who Slam Her ‘Spray Tan Gone Wrong’
Antonia Gorga clapped immediately back after Instagram haters went after a pic they deemed too “tan.” After the brunette beauty, 17, posted a series of stunning, pouty bathroom selfies rocking an autumn-ready beige wrap dress, several trolls jumped into the comments section to attack. “Beautiful Girl but that is just too much spray tan or whatever it is!! She will regret all that crap on her face when she is older!! Sorry just my opinion!!” commented one follower. “Skin color is way off,” wrote another. “Too much of the spray tan or something.” Antonia wasn’t having it and jumped into the comments section to sound off. “This is my natural color of my skin…please,” she clapped back, with a strongly implied eyeroll.
Lisa Rinna Was Booed by 4,000 People at BravoCon—and Gave Them the Finger
After much speculation that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and social-media terror Lisa Rinna would skip out on this year’s BravoCon, the soap actress showed up in an attention-grabbing orange suit to a chorus of loud booing—and also some cheers—from the animated crowd, whom she gave the middle finger as she walked onstage.
RHOBH's Sutton Stracke had no idea she was sitting on millions until 2016 divorce
Sutton Stacke has made a serious impact on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since her first appearance in season 10. Despite being a relatively new housewife, she provides us with a whole load of entertainment. Sutton is all about the good ol’ southern glitz and glam and she seems to...
Andy Cohen Regrets Asking Oprah Winfrey 'So Poorly' on 'WWHL' If She'd 'Swum in the Lady Pond'
Andy Cohen has one major regret when it comes to his 2013 interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Watch What Happens Live host, 54, revealed during the "Ask Andy" panel at BravoCon 2022 on Friday that asking Winfrey if she ever had a lesbian experience did not go as planned — partly because it wasn't really planned at all.
Jon Hamm Says He's 'Very Much' in Love with Anna Osceola, and Marriage and Kids Are a 'Possibility'
Jon Hamm is thinking about the future. In an interview with Howard Stern for a recent episode of The Howard Stern Show, the Mad Men alum, 51, opened up about how he feels "very settled and comfortable" at this stage of his life and in his relationship. "I'm in a...
Lisa Rinna Reacts to Getting Booed and Flipping Off the Crowd at 2022 BravoCon (Exclusive)
It's only day one of this year's BravoCon and Lisa Rinna is already making headlines. The Days of Our Lives alum made quite an entrance when she joined her cast mates for Friday's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills panel. After "Thrills in Beverly Hills" panel host Brad Goreski introduced her,...
Kathy Najimy Breaks Silence on Being ‘Separate Friends’ With Sarah Jessica Parker & Kim Cattrall
“You know, we all can have separate friends,” Kathy Najimy told PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of her new movie, Hocus Pocus 2. The comment came in regard to her friendship with Hocus Pocus costar Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarah’s former Sex In The City costar Kim Cattrall. With the ongoing rift between Sarah, 57, and Kim, 66, Kathy said that she’s been able to negotiate her relationship with the individual women. “You can love two people the same that are on, you know, different parts of the universe,” said Najimy, 65. “Being friends with one person doesn’t mean you’re not friends with the other person.”
‘RHOBH’: Kyle Richards Warned Fans She Was Going to Spill on Her Sister Kathy Hilton’s Aspen Meltdown Months Ago
The drama surrounding ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Kathy Hilton’s Aspen behavior during the season 12 cast trip is spilling out on social media.
BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Confirms Dorinda Medley's Future On RHONY
When it comes to former "The Real Housewives of New York" cast member Dorinda Medley's exit from the show after six seasons, Bravo itself has now confirmed that she was put on "pause" rather than fired. Network producer Lisa Shannon said in a panel for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" at 2022 BravoCon, "I will verify that the words 'on pause' were used," in reference to Medley's casting. "She went on pause."
Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy Says Austen Kroll Should Date This Bravo Star, Reveals Where She and Olivia Stand Post-Reunion
Madison the matchmaker? Madison LeCroy has a few thoughts on who ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll should date following his split from Olivia Flowers. “I mean, honestly, I met Ciara [Miller] this weekend and I am like, after meeting her, she's such a cool girl and so beautiful,” the 31-year-old reality star exclusively told Us Weekly on […]
RHOA Producers Have No Desire to Bring Back Porsha Williams for Season 15?
Porsha Williams’ exit from RHOA came during a controversial time in her life. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans had a lot to say about the most recent season on social media. Casting has been a controversial topic. Season 14 came with the departures of Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey. Cynthia was reportedly offered a friend contract and turned it down to start a new chapter outside of Bravo. As for Porsha, she wanted to take a break and focus on her own show, “Porsha’s Family Matters.” It was also suspected that Porsha wanted to step away from RHOA because she didn’t want her engagement to become a hot topic on the show. She is currently engaged to Simon Guobadia. And he is the former husband of Falynn Pena, who was a guest on a past season and introduced on the show as Porsha’s friend.
Caroline Manzo Confirms She Recently Turned Down Another Invite To Return To ‘RHONJ’ (Exclusive)
Caroline Manzo revealed to HollywoodLife at BravoCon that she was recently asked to return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but she declined the invitation. “It was a thank you, no thank you,” the 61-year-old EXCLUSIVELY said on October 14. “I’ve had many conversations. Just had one a couple months ago,” Caroline added. “I wanna have fun. If I can’t have fun. I’m too old. If I can’t have fun, I’m not going.”
What Does 'Southern Charm' Star Taylor Ann Green Do for a Living?
For the first six seasons of Southern Charm, cast member Shep Rose often discussed how he wasn't ready to settle down, and that he wasn't looking to be in a committed relationship. That all seemed to change on Season 7 of the hit Charleston-based show, when Shep introduced viewers to...
