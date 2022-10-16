ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forced Out? Producers At 'The Voice' Hatched 'Secret Plot' To Replace Blake Shelton Prior To Exit Announcement

Blake Shelton may have made the decision to leave The Voice, but producers were already hatching a plan to get him out. Following the country singer's heartfelt announcement — which he made on Tuesday, October 11 — he will be leaving the show after season 23, insiders revealed to Radar that his exit was a relief to the crew behind the scenes. “After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current," sources revealed more than a year ago when Ariana Grande joined the cast. “It is time for a shake-up....
msn.com

Real Housewives Producers Confirm A Wild Rumor About Leah McSweeny At BravoCon 2022

Leah McSweeney's two-season run on "The Real Housewives of New York City" was a tale of two very different seasons. During the first season, she was a breath of fresh air for the franchise and seemed like a suitable replacement for the departing Bethenny Frankel. McSweeney was unafraid to stand up to a woman like Ramona Singer, but at the same time, she provided fun, youthful energy to the show that only Tinsley Mortimer was providing at the time (via People). However, the second season didn't go as well for her. In McSweeney's defense, a lot was going on during its second run, including her grandmother's death, the early days of COVID-19, and a seismic age difference in the cast (via Bravo).
HollywoodLife

Melissa Gorga’s Daughter Antonia, 17, Claps Back At Haters Who Slam Her ‘Spray Tan Gone Wrong’

Antonia Gorga clapped immediately back after Instagram haters went after a pic they deemed too “tan.” After the brunette beauty, 17, posted a series of stunning, pouty bathroom selfies rocking an autumn-ready beige wrap dress, several trolls jumped into the comments section to attack. “Beautiful Girl but that is just too much spray tan or whatever it is!! She will regret all that crap on her face when she is older!! Sorry just my opinion!!” commented one follower. “Skin color is way off,” wrote another. “Too much of the spray tan or something.” Antonia wasn’t having it and jumped into the comments section to sound off. “This is my natural color of my skin…please,” she clapped back, with a strongly implied eyeroll.
Daily Beast

Lisa Rinna Was Booed by 4,000 People at BravoCon—and Gave Them the Finger

After much speculation that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and social-media terror Lisa Rinna would skip out on this year’s BravoCon, the soap actress showed up in an attention-grabbing orange suit to a chorus of loud booing—and also some cheers—from the animated crowd, whom she gave the middle finger as she walked onstage.
HollywoodLife

Kathy Najimy Breaks Silence on Being ‘Separate Friends’ With Sarah Jessica Parker & Kim Cattrall

“You know, we all can have separate friends,” Kathy Najimy told PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of her new movie, Hocus Pocus 2. The comment came in regard to her friendship with Hocus Pocus costar Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarah’s former Sex In The City costar Kim Cattrall. With the ongoing rift between Sarah, 57, and Kim, 66, Kathy said that she’s been able to negotiate her relationship with the individual women. “You can love two people the same that are on, you know, different parts of the universe,” said Najimy, 65. “Being friends with one person doesn’t mean you’re not friends with the other person.”
The List

BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Confirms Dorinda Medley's Future On RHONY

When it comes to former "The Real Housewives of New York" cast member Dorinda Medley's exit from the show after six seasons, Bravo itself has now confirmed that she was put on "pause" rather than fired. Network producer Lisa Shannon said in a panel for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" at 2022 BravoCon, "I will verify that the words 'on pause' were used," in reference to Medley's casting. "She went on pause."
Us Weekly

Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy Says Austen Kroll Should Date This Bravo Star, Reveals Where She and Olivia Stand Post-Reunion

Madison the matchmaker? Madison LeCroy has a few thoughts on who ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll should date following his split from Olivia Flowers. “I mean, honestly, I met Ciara [Miller] this weekend and I am like, after meeting her, she's such a cool girl and so beautiful,” the 31-year-old reality star exclusively told Us Weekly on […]
urbanbellemag.com

RHOA Producers Have No Desire to Bring Back Porsha Williams for Season 15?

Porsha Williams’ exit from RHOA came during a controversial time in her life. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans had a lot to say about the most recent season on social media. Casting has been a controversial topic. Season 14 came with the departures of Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey. Cynthia was reportedly offered a friend contract and turned it down to start a new chapter outside of Bravo. As for Porsha, she wanted to take a break and focus on her own show, “Porsha’s Family Matters.” It was also suspected that Porsha wanted to step away from RHOA because she didn’t want her engagement to become a hot topic on the show. She is currently engaged to Simon Guobadia. And he is the former husband of Falynn Pena, who was a guest on a past season and introduced on the show as Porsha’s friend.
HollywoodLife

Caroline Manzo Confirms She Recently Turned Down Another Invite To Return To ‘RHONJ’ (Exclusive)

Caroline Manzo revealed to HollywoodLife at BravoCon that she was recently asked to return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but she declined the invitation. “It was a thank you, no thank you,” the 61-year-old EXCLUSIVELY said on October 14. “I’ve had many conversations. Just had one a couple months ago,” Caroline added. “I wanna have fun. If I can’t have fun. I’m too old. If I can’t have fun, I’m not going.”
