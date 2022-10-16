Read full article on original website
Malia and Sasha Obama show off their distinct style while out in LA
Malia and Sasha Obama have become Gen-Z style icons. The sisters were spotted out over the past week separately in Los Angeles as they carried out different activities. Malia was photographed on a social outing, spending some time at Soho House, in Los Angeles. She was wearing green pants with a white crop top and vest that she paired with some stylish boots. A few days before, Malia was spending time in New York with her boyfriend Dewit Eklund, right around the time for Fashion Week in the city.
Michelle Obama Rocks Stilettos At Dinner With Bruce Springsteen & Wife in NYC: Photos
Michele slayed in yet another high fashion outfit, as she stepped out for dinner with 'The Boss' and his wife in the Big Apple!
Malia Obama spotted looking sporty while on a walk with a friend
Malia Obama is staying active. The 24 year old was photographed in Los Angeles wearing a sporty and comfy looking outfit as she put her steps in with a friend. RELATED: Malia Obama pairs a preppy dress with some stylish Marc Jacobs boots ...
Anthony Bourdain's family and friends slam unauthorized bio that includes late celebrity chef's final texts
The unauthorized bio on Anthony Bourdain, titled "Down and Out in Paradise," is drawing fire from his "family, former co-workers and closest friends." Bourdain died by suicide in 2018.
Malia and Sasha Obama were spotted hanging out with friends in West Hollywood
Sisters Malia and Sasha Obama chose a casual fit for their girl’s night in West Hollywood. The pair were spotted hanging out with friends and having a good time with great company. The daughters of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama showed unparalleled elegance with...
Lori Harvey Steps Out In Style In A Casual Look We Love
Lori Harvey stepped out in Malibu earlier this week in a look we love!
Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole Celebrate 'Beautiful Sunday' Church Dedication for Daughter Onyx
Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole dedicated their daughter Onyx Ice, 4 weeks, to the church in an intimate ceremony on Sunday, the Masked Singer host revealed on Instagram Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole are celebrating a special milestone in their daughter's life. The Masked Singer host, 42, shared photos on Instagram late Sunday reflecting on a beautiful day with part of his family as he and the model dedicated daughter Onyx Ice, 4 weeks, to their church. "Such a beautiful Sunday! Onyx Ice Cole Cannon was dedicated to Yahweh today!!!"...
James Corden Banned from Popular NYC Restaurant as Owner Calls Him 'Most Abusive Customer'
In a pointed Instagram post, restaurant owner Keith McNally said James Corden is "a tiny Cretin of a man" UPDATE: The restaurant owner has said Monday night that James Corden has apologized and he will "immediately rescind" the TV host's ban from the restaurant. James Corden has been "86'd" from a top New York City restaurant. On Monday, Keith McNally, 71 — who owns Balthazar in NYC — slammed the late-night show host, 44, for Corden's alleged conduct in his restaurant. "James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a...
Watch Adam Lambert and Jennifer Hudson Sing Tricky Classic Opera Duet: 'This Key Is Really High!'
"Neither of us won American Idol, and look at us now," Hudson told Lambert after their duet performance of "Nessun dorma" alongside former Idol pianist Michael Orland on The Jennifer Hudson Show Two of the strongest vocalists in American Idol history have joined forces for an impressive duet! In a clip from Wednesday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Adam Lambert and host Jennifer Hudson bonded over their shared love for "Nessun dorma," a well-known song from Giacomo Puccini's classic opera Turandot, before performing the song alongside a pianist they both...
Kyle Richards Shares Hilarious Response to Being Called Out for a Price Tag on Her Shoe at BravoCon
The Halloween Ends actress and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star poked fun at her BravoCon fashion blunder Kyle Richards handled her BravoCon fashion faux pas like a champ. Hot off of her Halloween Ends press tour, the actress joined her fellow Bravolebrities at the convention in New York City this past weekend. Though not nearly as spooky as the slasher films, the actress did experience something scary during a panel: a fashion mishap. An Instagram carousel posted by the official Bravo account shared some "LEWKS" from a panel...
Pregnant Michelle Williams’ Baby Bump Album Ahead of 3rd Child: Photos
Bumping along! Michelle Williams showed off her baby bump ahead of welcoming her third child. The Greatest Showman actress, 42, was spotted out and about in New York City on Sunday, October 16. She styled her growing belly in a chic trench coat over black leggings and loafers. She topped off the look with a […]
DWTS Recap: A Tear-Soaked Night Sees the Judges Give the Season's First 10s and 1 Star Bow Out
Charli D'Amelio and partner Mark Ballas ended Monday night's Dancing with the Stars alone at the top of the leaderboard with a nearly perfect score of 39/40 The stars honored their most memorable years on Monday's Dancing with the Stars in a night filled with emotional dances to mark the halfway point in the season. The 12 remaining celebrities paid tribute to a year that changed their lives and truly opened up about the moments that shaped them. The evening saw some of the season's first 10s given out and, of course,...
Victoria Beckham channels Cinderella with the perfect pair of glitter boots
There is no doubt Victoria Beckham is a fashion icon. The talented designer is always showing off her incredible sense of style, even when walking down the streets of New York City, taking this as the perfect opportunity to have fun with the latest trends. ...
How to Master the Big, Bouncy '90s Blowout
Effortless hair and makeup have defined the 2010s, but before the undone waves and no-makeup makeup of it all, spending time perfecting your hair and makeup was on-trend. Think back to the '90s when the decade's supermodels like Cindy Crawford, Veronica Webb, and Claudia Schiffer all had hair that was always perfectly blown out with tons of bounce and volume.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Cries over Selma Blair's Dancing with the Stars Exit: 'I Love Her'
Kaley Cuoco shared a video of her emotional response to Selma Blair's last dance — and perfect score — on Dancing with the Stars Kaley Cuoco got emotional watching Monday night's episode of Dancing with the Stars. In an Instagram Story filmed by Cuoco's boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, the actress was seen sobbing when Selma Blair announced her step back from the series. Cuoco, 36, who is pregnant, shared that the pregnancy may be cause for the tears — along with the overall emotional and empowering decision for Blair to leave...
“TÁR” Is the First Movie to Really Get Cancel Culture Right
It’s not often that the public gets the chance to observe the entire film industry undergo a collective, full-scale existential crisis, and when we do, it’s usually of the technical rather than spiritual variety. Singin’ in the Rain and Sunset Blvd. captured the old guard’s anxieties about the introduction of sound to moving pictures, and those inclined to look closely at the last decade of auteur projects can find plenty of unease about the changeover to digital equipment and imagery. What makes the no-less-seismic era of Me Too truly, fully unprecedented is that the conversation no longer revolves around how artists make movies, but how they live. There’s a war on, and everyone seems to believe they must pick a side.
Taylor Swift Recycles a Favorite Purse from 2010 and Sends Swifties Spinning
Fans think the singer's Ralph Lauren purse could be an Easter egg about Speak Now (Taylor's Version) Is Taylor Swift signaling her next re-recording with her latest fashion accessory? That's what fans are thinking following her latest outing in N.Y.C. Ahead of the release of her album Midnights, the "Karma" singer and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn were photographed on a walk in New York City on Oct. 17. Swift, 32, wore a long black sweater, plaid skirt and black tights as she smiled next to Alwyn, 31, who donned...
Janelle Monáe Is a Red Rose in Christian Siriano Dress with Dramatic Headpiece & Floral Sandals at ‘Glass Onion’ Premiere
Janelle Monáe was a piece of art at the European premiere and Closing Night Gala for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” during the 66th BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 16. The “Antebellum” actress arrived at the event in a red monochromatic Christian Siriano ensemble from the designer’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection. Her look entailed a see-through mesh, and a flowing turtleneck cape dress worn over a bandeau top in the same hue. Monáe layered the chiffon piece with a voluminous, puffed skirt and a headwear piece in an identical, dramatic composition. Monáe accessorized with MISHO’s Katana Leo Earrings, which comprised...
Anna Faris Claims Ivan Reitman 'Slapped My Ass' and Yelled on 2006 Film Set: 'Reign of Terror'
Anna Faris previously spoke about the same incident without naming Ivan Reitman in a 2017 episode of her podcast Anna Faris is opening up about inappropriate conduct she says she experienced from late director Ivan Reitman on the set of My Super Ex-Girlfriend. On Wednesday's episode of her Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast, the 45-year-old actress and podcast host told guest Lena Dunham that one of her "hardest film experiences was with" Reitman, who died at age 75 in February. "I mean, the idea of attempting to make...
