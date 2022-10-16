It’s not often that the public gets the chance to observe the entire film industry undergo a collective, full-scale existential crisis, and when we do, it’s usually of the technical rather than spiritual variety. Singin’ in the Rain and Sunset Blvd. captured the old guard’s anxieties about the introduction of sound to moving pictures, and those inclined to look closely at the last decade of auteur projects can find plenty of unease about the changeover to digital equipment and imagery. What makes the no-less-seismic era of Me Too truly, fully unprecedented is that the conversation no longer revolves around how artists make movies, but how they live. There’s a war on, and everyone seems to believe they must pick a side.

