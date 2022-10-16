Read full article on original website
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
If You're Looking for a Bagel Sandwich, You Should Visit This Place in North Olmsted, OhioIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks OutBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Westword
Broncos Fans on Twitter Rip Russell Wilson and More After Loss to Chargers
In our October 17 report about former Denver Post writer Ryan O'Halloran's in-season switch from covering the Broncos to the Buffalo Bills, we noted that terrible things were likely to happen during Denver's Monday Night Football matchup that evening against the Los Angeles Chargers — the team's fourth prime-time, national standalone game since the start of the season. And lo, it came to pass, by way of a 19-16 overtime defeat so dispiriting that afterward, many fans on Twitter seemed to have trouble keeping track of all the people to blame for a campaign that began with sky-high promise but seems to be exploding on the launchpad.
Here is what Chiefs fans were saying following KC’s 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills
Chiefs fans shared their thoughts about the team following Sunday’s loss to the Bills.
Panthers’ Robbie Anderson Explains Why He Got Kicked Out of Game
Interim coach Steve Wilks sent the veteran receiver to the locker room after he got into an argument with assistant Joe Dailey.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Dallas Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy blasted for team’s laughable first-half performance
Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys entered Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the midst of a four-game winning
Kirk Cousins spotted wearing multiple diamond chains
Cousins, who says he's not cool, is changing the narrative.
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Yardbarker
Browns Fans Are Calling For The Firing Of A Coach
It seems like the Cleveland Browns are in a bit of a slump. Their Sunday loss to the New England Patriots drops them to 2-4 this season. However, fans are done with the coaching in Cleveland. The frustration is boiling over, as fans want one Browns’ coach to be fired....
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Cleveland Browns coaching staff on the hot seat? Locked On Browns
Are the Cleveland Browns coaching staff on the hot seat? It sure looks that way after yet another loss.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day
Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
One player can remake the Cleveland Browns defense in a single trade
The Cleveland Browns need to trade for Bradley Chubb. Over the last few days, we’ve looked at the Cleveland Browns and their need for a new presence on the defense. Deion Jones, the former Atlanta Falcons linebacker, was already dealt to the Cleveland Browns this week, but he’s more of a traditional middle linebacker that doesn’t really rush the quarterback. The Browns are one of the worst teams at getting to the quarterback. Myles Garrett isn’t doing his job, Jadeveon Clowney for all his hype isn’t known for his ability to get the quarterback, and the defense as a whole is just lackluster.
Report: Multiple teams interested in Patriots WR
Kendrick Bourne has not played a significant role for the New England Patriots this season after he appeared to fall out of favor with the team’s coaching staff, and rival teams believe he is available via trade. Multiple teams have called the Patriots to inquire about trading for Bourne...
What went wrong in Browns’ 38-15 loss to the Patriots
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns fell to the Patriots, 38-15, at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday to fall to 2-4 on the season. It was a difficult day for the defense and for quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe diced up the Browns defense for his first career 300-yard game....
Steelers WR Johnson: no issues with Trubisky after dust-up
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson says he and quarterback Mitch Trubisky are fine following a confrontation at halftime of a loss to the New York Jets earlier this month. Johnson says he has no ill will toward Trubisky, who was benched in favor of rookie Kenny...
The Cleveland Guardians failure to develop a power hitter was their downfall
The Cleveland Guardians’ failure to develop a power hitter ultimately sunk them. It was a good season for the Cleveland Guardians. The pitching staff continues to be among the best in baseball, the team arguably has the best bullpen in the game, and they have consistent Cy Young and MVP candidates in Shane Bieber and Jose Ramirez while featuring two of the best young players in the game in Steven Kwan and Oscar Gonzalez. Not to mention the gobs of other young plays who have started to emerge.
Miami Heat: Most important stat for Jimmy Butler in the 2022-23 NBA season
The Miami Heat, as they have since his arrival three seasons ago or so, will go as Jimmy Butler does. There are no ifs, ands, or buts about it. Though Bam Adebayo has a chance to be the outright best player with his combination of size, skills, offense, and defense, and while Tyler Herro has a chance to be the best offensive player on the team—Jimmy’s combination of grit, will, strength, experience, know-how, and that competitive attitude of his still sets him out as the clear top dog.
