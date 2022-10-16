ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC 29 News

Study: Pregnant women with disabilities 2x as likely to experience partner violence

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A recent study by the University of Virginia says pregnant women with disabilities are more likely to experience violence in relationships. “We also know that health care providers are less likely to discuss sexual and reproductive health care with this population, often viewing them as asexual. So, these women aren’t receiving critical information on contraception and other important aspects of sexual and reproductive health care,” Jeanne Alhusen said.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
C-Ville Weekly

‘Life or death issue’

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed transgender student policy prompted members of UVA’s Sigma Omicron Rho fraternity to form the Virginia Collegiate Queer Collective with three other queer organizations at the university. Supplied photo. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

RCA releases 2022 Stream Health Report

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Findings from a new report show habitats and bacteria in the Rivanna River aren’t doing too well. The Rivanna Conservation Alliance released its 2022 Stream Health Report. It concluded that 80% of the 50-some different biological sites didn’t meet water-quality standards. RCA says...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
C-Ville Weekly

In brief: PCOB director resigns, and more

C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Residents of Harrisonburg host meeting about JMU Student Behavior

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday evening, some residents of Harrisonburg’s Old Town neighborhood and beyond hosted a community meeting at the Lucy Simms Continuing Education Center to address issues related to claims of excessive partying and rude behavior from James Madison University students living in off-campus houses in the neighborhood.
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Meals on Wheels and the Free Book Bus partnering up

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville-area nonprofits are teaming up to spread some joy in the community. Meals on Wheels and the Free Book Bus partnered up for the first time Wednesday, October 19, to drop off meals and books to clients. People could come up to the bus for books or pick from a basket for themselves or their grandkids.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville City Schools emphasizing mental health resources

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After two shooting incidents in the city over the weekend, Charlottesville City Schools is reminding its students about the mental health resources available to them. CCS says it more than doubled the number of mental health professionals in its schools last academic year. It says this...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Health doctor gives advice on over-the-counter hearing aids

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People can now purchase hearing aids over the counter. The change went into effect Monday, October 17. Experts at UVA Health believe this will save patients money by skipping expensive specialists and medical exams. Doctor Bradley Kesser with UVA Health says OTC hearing aids could allow people to save as much as $3,000 in exam costs.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA pediatrics professor shares tips on avoiding SIDS

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Experts at UVA Health are trying to bring awareness to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Doctors say there is evidence pointing to safer ways for babies to sleep to reduce SIDS. Doctor Rachel Moon is a pediatrics professor at UVA and chair of the American Academy...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville City Council announces two filled positions, closes tax loopholes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council announced two roles had been filled during its meeting on October 17. Charlottesville Fire Department’s Captain Jeremy Evans will serve as the city’s first Emergency Management Coordinator. Deputy Chief Michael Thomas will replace Hezedean Smith as the interim Charlottesville Fire Chief, effective October 21st.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

People appointed to handle election complaints on Nov. 8

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Three people have been appointed as District Election Officers to address all election complaints in the Western District of Virginia. According to a release, U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh is leading efforts in his office in connection with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Election Day Program for the general election on Nov. 8.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Venable Elementary School students get a taste of democracy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Venable Elementary School are weighing in on a new playground for the Charlottesville school. Fourth-grade students got a taste of democracy Tuesday, October 18, as they voted on designs for the new playground. “There were three options that were given to our schools by...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy