NBC 29 News
Study: Pregnant women with disabilities 2x as likely to experience partner violence
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A recent study by the University of Virginia says pregnant women with disabilities are more likely to experience violence in relationships. “We also know that health care providers are less likely to discuss sexual and reproductive health care with this population, often viewing them as asexual. So, these women aren’t receiving critical information on contraception and other important aspects of sexual and reproductive health care,” Jeanne Alhusen said.
C-Ville Weekly
‘Life or death issue’
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed transgender student policy prompted members of UVA’s Sigma Omicron Rho fraternity to form the Virginia Collegiate Queer Collective with three other queer organizations at the university. Supplied photo. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s...
WJLA
Spotsylvania Co. parents take legal action, try to stop controversial superintendent hire
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Spotsylvania County's new superintendent of schools is set to start the job in just two weeks, but a new legal petition is trying to stop that from happening. Christina Ramos and Jeffrey Glazer recently filed the petition in Spotsylvania County Circuit Court, asking for...
NBC 29 News
RCA releases 2022 Stream Health Report
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Findings from a new report show habitats and bacteria in the Rivanna River aren’t doing too well. The Rivanna Conservation Alliance released its 2022 Stream Health Report. It concluded that 80% of the 50-some different biological sites didn’t meet water-quality standards. RCA says...
NBC 29 News
Women United in Philanthropy holds first face-to-face lucheon since pandemic
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Women United in Philanthropy hosted its 2022 Human Services Grant Award Luncheon Tuesday, October 18. “The circle keeps on turning when you empower and educate women to be philanthropic and active and advocates in their community,” Anna Patchias with WUP said. Jennifer Feist is...
C-Ville Weekly
In brief: PCOB director resigns, and more
C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
WHSV
Residents of Harrisonburg host meeting about JMU Student Behavior
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday evening, some residents of Harrisonburg’s Old Town neighborhood and beyond hosted a community meeting at the Lucy Simms Continuing Education Center to address issues related to claims of excessive partying and rude behavior from James Madison University students living in off-campus houses in the neighborhood.
NBC 29 News
Meals on Wheels and the Free Book Bus partnering up
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville-area nonprofits are teaming up to spread some joy in the community. Meals on Wheels and the Free Book Bus partnered up for the first time Wednesday, October 19, to drop off meals and books to clients. People could come up to the bus for books or pick from a basket for themselves or their grandkids.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville City Schools emphasizing mental health resources
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After two shooting incidents in the city over the weekend, Charlottesville City Schools is reminding its students about the mental health resources available to them. CCS says it more than doubled the number of mental health professionals in its schools last academic year. It says this...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health doctor gives advice on over-the-counter hearing aids
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People can now purchase hearing aids over the counter. The change went into effect Monday, October 17. Experts at UVA Health believe this will save patients money by skipping expensive specialists and medical exams. Doctor Bradley Kesser with UVA Health says OTC hearing aids could allow people to save as much as $3,000 in exam costs.
NBC 29 News
UVA pediatrics professor shares tips on avoiding SIDS
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Experts at UVA Health are trying to bring awareness to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Doctors say there is evidence pointing to safer ways for babies to sleep to reduce SIDS. Doctor Rachel Moon is a pediatrics professor at UVA and chair of the American Academy...
schillingshow.com
Truth bomb: “Quiet Man” drops live prayer of repentance at Albemarle County School Board meeting
“Public comment” at the October 13 Albemarle County School Board meeting was full of impassioned observations and collective angst. But, amidst all this, there was a refreshing pause in the acrimony. Among a litany of speakers on such topics as “family leave” and “the propriety of pro-transgender t-shirts in...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville City Council announces two filled positions, closes tax loopholes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council announced two roles had been filled during its meeting on October 17. Charlottesville Fire Department’s Captain Jeremy Evans will serve as the city’s first Emergency Management Coordinator. Deputy Chief Michael Thomas will replace Hezedean Smith as the interim Charlottesville Fire Chief, effective October 21st.
cbs19news
People appointed to handle election complaints on Nov. 8
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Three people have been appointed as District Election Officers to address all election complaints in the Western District of Virginia. According to a release, U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh is leading efforts in his office in connection with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Election Day Program for the general election on Nov. 8.
NBC 29 News
New UVA Health research could lead to better Alzheimer’s treatments
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers with UVA Health are excited about a new finding that could lead to a better understanding and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and MS are believed to be caused by the brain’s inability to remove the buildup of toxins.
NBC 29 News
Venable Elementary School students get a taste of democracy
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Venable Elementary School are weighing in on a new playground for the Charlottesville school. Fourth-grade students got a taste of democracy Tuesday, October 18, as they voted on designs for the new playground. “There were three options that were given to our schools by...
WSET
Ear Issues Could be Linked to Cardiovascular Issues
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Audiology Hearing Aid Associates says there is a relationship between ear health and your cardiovascular health. Emily sat down with them to find out when you should reach out to your doctor.
'100 and fabulous' Virginia woman celebrates 'monumental' birthday
A Virginia woman who turned 100 on Saturday was celebrated by her friends, family and community in Ashland this weekend.
Augusta Free Press
The strange political bedfellows in the Augusta County-Nexus Services dustup
Politics is sure making for some strange bedfellows in Augusta County, which is blowing up over controversial comments made by the Commonwealth’s attorney at a recent Board of Supervisors meeting. You almost need a scorecard to keep track of who’s who and where they all fit in. I’ll...
2022 Virginia general election: What Hanover voters will see on their ballots
In Hanover County, voters will either vote for the 1st Congressional District candidate or the 5th Congressional District candidate. Voters living in the Beaverdam District will pick someone to represent them on the board of supervisors -- but there's only one candidate on the ballot.
