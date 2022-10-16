ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

CBS Minnesota

Questions surround tiny-home shelter that Minneapolis is investing millions in

MINNEAPOLIS – Avivo Village opened as a first-of-its-kind shelter in the country last year. It features 100 tiny homes inside a building in the North Loop. A former resident told WCCO he felt safer living on the street. But the nonprofit says their model is working.Tony Ealy says waking up at Avivo Village to police responding to 911 calls for overdoses and other disturbances was harder than living unhoused."It's just a place where you eat and get off the street and go somewhere and just get high," Ealy said.The former resident who says he was removed after a disagreement with staff...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Entrepreneur Houston White has a lot going on

North Minneapolis native Houston White is what one might call a “Renaissance Man.”. The local fashion designer owns a space in north Minneapolis at the corner of 44th and Humboldt Avenue N. There, he operates a barbershop, a men’s apparel shop and a café, known as The Get Down Coffee Co.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
960 The Ref

Queen lauds Minnesota church's century of Norwegian worship

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Before attending the packed Sunday morning service, Queen Sonja of Norway praised Mindekirken congregation for having maintained worship in Norwegian for all 100 years that the church has existed in Minneapolis. “It's extraordinary to realize that, one hundred years after, Mindekirken is still fulfilling...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

MN med student's suggestions on religious-appropriate OR garb become Mayo standard

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- She's not even a doctor yet, but a young Minneapolis woman is already a changemaker in hospitals all over the country. She's turned one really bad day at medical school into something great.The OR of the top hospital in the country is a place southwest Minneapolis native Rewan Abdelwahab has dreamed of since she was in undergrad at Harvard University."I fell in love with the sciences, started volunteering in a clinic in Chelsea, and from there immersed myself in the pre-med track," she said.It was full steam ahead at Mayo Medical School when she hit a bump...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WGN TV

Did Minneapolis’ biggest snowstorm occur on Halloween?

My friend just moved to Minneapolis and is telling me that the city’s biggest snowstorm occurred on Halloween. How could that be?. Strange as it seems, that is true. During the period from October 31 to November 2, 1991, a blinding snowstorm dropped 28.4 inches of snow on the Twin Cities, a single storm record. Duluth was buried by 36.9 inches, the largest storm total in Minnesota history. Though, it was occurring a half a continent away, this record snowstorm occurred at the same time the “Perfect Storm”, a storm made famous by the Sebastian Junger novel and subsequent movie, was battering the Eastern Seaboard. While the storms were separate entities, the strength of the Atlantic storm impeded the eastward progress of the Minnesota storm, prolonging the snowfall there, resulting in the record totals.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Historic Stevens House in Minneapolis: 911 transcripts for fires released

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - "I’m sorry, we’re gonna need the fire department out at the Stevens House again, this one’s bigger." That's what a 911 caller said about one of the fires at the historic John H. Stevens House in Minnehaha Regional Park in Minneapolis, according to transcripts of the 911 calls obtained by FOX 9's Mary McGuire:
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republican challenger Scott Jensen launched sharp attacks against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday night over his handling of the violent unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd, expressing incredulity when the Democratic incumbent said he was proud of how his administration responded. The two gubernatorial candidates also clashed over abortion, violent crime and a scandal involving $250 million stolen from a pandemic food-aid program. It was their only televised debate of the campaign. It was held at KTTC-TV in Rochester and also carried live by stations in Duluth, Fargo-Moorhead and Mankato, but it was available only by livestream in the Twin Cities. It was their first debate since FarmFest in southwestern Minnesota on Aug. 3. They’ll meet for their final scheduled debate Oct. 28 on Minnesota Public Radio. Here are some key takeaways: GEORGE FLOYD MURDER
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Spurred by friend's death, man builds tiny house for homeless Native Americans

On the southern edge of downtown Minneapolis, between a busy highway ramp and a transit station, there sits a miniature version of the American Dream. It's a home so tiny that it could fit into a standard parking space. It's roughly one-fifteenth the size of a typical Minnesota home, yet still has enough space for a sleeping bunk, kitchen sink, refrigerator, folding table with two barstools and a bathroom with shower. The building's roof is topped with enough solar panels to power the home and keep it warm through a Minnesota winter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WDIO-TV

VP Kamala Harris to visit Twin Cities for campaign event

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to stop in the Twin Cities this weekend and appear at two events. Harris’ office announced Tuesday morning she will stop in St. Paul on Saturday to participate in a moderated conversation on protecting reproductive rights. According to KSTP, after the event in...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minneapolis seeks to hire social workers in every precinct to help with mental health 911 calls

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis City Council is looking to add five social workers to help Minneapolis police officers with mental health calls. These five social workers — a full-time worker in each of the city's five precincts — will work directly with the police as part of a program coordinated by the Hennepin County Human Services and Public Health Department.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

U.S. Ag. Secretary declares nine Minnesota counties disaster areas

Christopher Vondracek at the Star Tribune reports U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has designated nine counties in southwestern and south central Minnesota farm country as disaster areas, allowing drought-sapped farmers to receive federal assistance for the second consecutive year. The counties designated are Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Murray, Nicollet, Pipestone, Redwood, Rice and Wright.
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park’s Holiday Market

Mark your calendars and get your shopping bags ready for Brooklyn Park’s 2nd Annual Holiday Market. There will be a wide range of vendors selling everything from handmade candles, wood art, and home decor, to jewelry, clothing, and baked goods. The Holiday Market will be held at the Brooklyn Park Community Activity Center Gymnasium on Saturday, November 5, from 10 am to 4 pm. For more information, go to http://www.brooklynpark.org/holiday-market.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
96.7 The River

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota

Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
BUFFALO, MN
fox9.com

Fact Check: Walz and Jensen seek edge on crime ahead of debate

(FOX 9) - Crime doesn't pay, according to an old saying, but campaigns that run television ads about crime can certainly pay off. In the lead-up to the first general election debate between DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen, a GOP group and Jensen are hammering Walz over a surge in carjackings. In his own crime-themed ad, Walz is defending his record while calling Jensen "dangerous."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

