ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

Pet Pals: Ollie

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Ollie! He's a year-old pit-collie mix up for adoption with Rusty's Legacy in McDowell County. He's a sweetheart looking for his forever home after his past owner had to move away. If you're interested in adopting Ollie, he'll be at the 5th annual News...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Fletcher Library to close temporarily for renovations in November

FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — The Fletcher Library branch of the Henderson County Public Library system will temporarily close in November for renovations. The closure will take place from Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, with the library reopening Monday, Nov. 14. During this time, no returns will...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Here's where Asheville-area families can get help paying heating bills

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This week’s forecast of freezing temperatures has a local Christian ministry reaching out to those who need help paying their heating bills. Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry has four locations where families in need can apply this week for home heating bill assistance. Staff...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Buncombe County authorities say 14 people have been charged with organized retail theft after thousands of items were seized from an Arden pawn shop. Two owners of Denny’s Jewelry and Pawn along with four employees and nearly a dozen other people have been charged. Investigators say they hauled off more than 4,000 items stolen from major local retailers during a raid last week.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Bitter cold arrives early in the Carolinas

WLOS — The coldest air of the season has arrived for residents in the Carolinas with lows expected to drop into the mid to upper 20s across much of western North Carolina by sunrise Wednesday and again early Thursday. The last time Asheville recorded a low in the 20s...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Several WNC districts to share $30.1 million for clean school bus replacements

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday announced $30.1 million for clean school bus replacements, and some of that money is coming to Western North Carolina. The money comes from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement Program. The money will be distributed by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to fund 161 new school buses. Seven rural and suburban counties in WNC will get hundreds of thousands in funding.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Veteran digs in to help fellow Veterans with a harvest for heroes

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a final parting request from Jeff Powell’s US Navy Commanding Officer, ‘continue supporting military men and women.’ Powell took those words to heart launching a number of 4-Veterans initiatives. News 13’s Carolina Moment takes you inside Powell’s latest growing effort...
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy