WLOS.com
Don't break the bank putting together Halloween costumes -- check thrift stores
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With just less than two weeks to go until Halloween, the clock is ticking on costume preps. Whether you’re heading to a galaxy far far away or just around the block, Goodwill Industries officials said thrift stores are the place to go when you’re looking for that perfect Halloween costume.
WLOS.com
Eblen Charities Coat Giveaway underway, providing winter clothing for anyone in need
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Eblen Charities Coat Giveaway began Tuesday and will run through Thursday, Oct. 20. Coats and other winter clothing are being given away for free to anyone who needs them. The giveaway is taking place at the space next door to the Eblen Charities office,...
WLOS.com
Veterans group thanks Canton restaurant for help feeding Haywood County DAV members
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Canton restaurant received a big shout-out from the Disabled American Veterans Chapter of Haywood County. The local chapter presented the owners of JRO's Burgers and Subs a certificate of appreciation Wednesday for helping to feed its members. The restaurant's owners said Canton has a long-standing...
WLOS.com
Pet Pals: Ollie
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Ollie! He's a year-old pit-collie mix up for adoption with Rusty's Legacy in McDowell County. He's a sweetheart looking for his forever home after his past owner had to move away. If you're interested in adopting Ollie, he'll be at the 5th annual News...
WLOS.com
From tame to terrifying, here are some local Halloween ideas for everyone
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Are you looking for something to do this Halloween? Here's a list of local options categorized by how much terror you're willing to take. NOTE: Visit each listing's link for details. Events/attractions with free options are marked with an asterisk (*). No 'boos' for you.
WLOS.com
Fletcher Library to close temporarily for renovations in November
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — The Fletcher Library branch of the Henderson County Public Library system will temporarily close in November for renovations. The closure will take place from Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, with the library reopening Monday, Nov. 14. During this time, no returns will...
WLOS.com
Commission slated to vote on reduced parking rate for some downtown workers in November
Buncombe County is developing a pilot program for reduced parking for some downtown Asheville workers -- a proposal Buncombe County Commissioners are expected to vote on next month. “We’re really happy that they’ve been willing to do something and do it quickly,” said Jennifer Hampton, lead organizer for Asheville Food...
WLOS.com
Families sink thousands of dollars into solar panels they say don't work
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Many mountain families say they spent tens-of-thousands of dollars to go green, only to get solar panels they say don't work. They called News 13's Help Desk, feeling stuck and looking for answers. As it turns out, the company has now shut its doors and...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County leaders look at plans for 65K-square-foot active aging center
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is moving forward with the consideration of an active aging center. Buncombe County staff shared renderings of what this facility, if approved, would look like with county commissioners on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The plans include a 65,000-square-foot building with multiple services for...
WLOS.com
Cold snap coming: Nursery workers prepare for upcoming freeze, others urged to do same
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Temperatures will drop below freezing over the next few nights in Western North Carolina and that freeze can devastate landscapes and gardens. Local nursery workers are preparing for the big freeze and urge others to do the same. At Jesse Israel & Sons Nursery...
WLOS.com
Here's where Asheville-area families can get help paying heating bills
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This week’s forecast of freezing temperatures has a local Christian ministry reaching out to those who need help paying their heating bills. Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry has four locations where families in need can apply this week for home heating bill assistance. Staff...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Buncombe County authorities say 14 people have been charged with organized retail theft after thousands of items were seized from an Arden pawn shop. Two owners of Denny’s Jewelry and Pawn along with four employees and nearly a dozen other people have been charged. Investigators say they hauled off more than 4,000 items stolen from major local retailers during a raid last week.
WLOS.com
Bitter cold arrives early in the Carolinas
WLOS — The coldest air of the season has arrived for residents in the Carolinas with lows expected to drop into the mid to upper 20s across much of western North Carolina by sunrise Wednesday and again early Thursday. The last time Asheville recorded a low in the 20s...
WLOS.com
Be patient: Work on Asheville's Merrimon Avenue about 2 months from completion
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you've driven through north Asheville lately, you've probably seen the big changes on Merrimon Avenue. Unfortunately, it's not over yet. North Carolina Department of Transportation officials said the work is expected to continue for the next two months. NCDOT has converted the road to...
WLOS.com
'Tis the season: Fall leaf collection begins for Hendersonville residents
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's that time of year again when falling leaves can become a headache for homeowners and renters. Hendersonville city residents will once again have the chance to get rid of those pesky leaves with the city's "Fall Bulk Leaf Collection 2022," which runs from Oct. 17-Dec. 30.
WLOS.com
'We have increased our capacity': More shelters, beds with arrival of first Code Purple
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — NOTE: Code Purple shelter information has been updated in this story to reflect the latest changes, as of Oct. 17, 2022. As freezing temperatures head into the mountain counties to start the third week in October, the Asheville Homeless Coalition has planned to open more shelters for the week.
WLOS.com
Middle schoolers learn self-confidence, life skills with rehearsals for upcoming play
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After-school activities are underway at Franklin School of Innovation in Asheville. Middle school students have been in rehearsals for their upcoming play, "Haphazardly Ever After." They rehearse their lines and the set crew designs and builds props. Students say it's great to be with their...
WLOS.com
Several WNC districts to share $30.1 million for clean school bus replacements
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday announced $30.1 million for clean school bus replacements, and some of that money is coming to Western North Carolina. The money comes from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement Program. The money will be distributed by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to fund 161 new school buses. Seven rural and suburban counties in WNC will get hundreds of thousands in funding.
WLOS.com
Veteran digs in to help fellow Veterans with a harvest for heroes
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a final parting request from Jeff Powell’s US Navy Commanding Officer, ‘continue supporting military men and women.’ Powell took those words to heart launching a number of 4-Veterans initiatives. News 13’s Carolina Moment takes you inside Powell’s latest growing effort...
WLOS.com
"We've just outgrown the space" Mountain sheriff's office looking to expand
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Yancey County plans to relocate its 911 Communications Center, sheriff’s office and Emergency Operations Center after receiving grant and state appropriated funds. County leaders said the departments need room to expand to keep up with growth in the county. “When this building was...
