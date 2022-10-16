Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run crash at Pomona taco stand
POMONA, Calif. – A 25-year-old woman accused of slamming a vehicle into a Pomona taco stand, killing one man and injuring as many as a dozen other people, was charged with vehicular manslaughter and other counts, the District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Diana Beatriz Martinezumana was also charged...
Suspects Lead Deputies on Chase After Smoke Shop Robbery
Hacienda Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station deputies were in pursuit of suspects early Tuesday morning, Oct. 18, after a robbery at a smoke shop in Hacienda Heights. The LASD Industry Station received a burglary call around 4:25 a.m. at the CBD Smoke...
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot in Hawthorne
HAWTHORNE, Calif. – A man was fatally shot Wednesday in Hawthorne, and an investigation was underway. The shooting was reported at about 9:10 a.m. in the 11600 block of Van Ness Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on the identity...
2urbangirls.com
Woman stabbed in Mid-Wilshire area, suspect arrested
LOS ANGELES – A man was in custody Wednesday for allegedly stabbing a woman in the Mid-Wilshire area of Los Angeles, police said. The crime occurred about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of South Victoria Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Eric Herrera, 23, was...
californiaexaminer.net
Long Beach Stabbings Murder 1, Hurt 3; Suspect Arrested
Over the course of around 90 minutes on Monday morning, four individuals were stabbed in Long Beach, California, with one of them dying as a result. A homeless suspect was taken into custody with a knife at the site of the third stabbing near the shore, according to a spokeswoman for the Long Beach Police Department. Investigators have not yet concluded whether or not the three incidents are related.
2urbangirls.com
Man charged with murder of motorist dragged under SUV, also charged with additional count of murder
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today that three people have been charged today in connection with a murder in Reseda earlier this year. The final arrests led to a police pursuit where a motorist was killed after being dragged under his vehicle. “I am grateful that...
2urbangirls.com
South LA shooting leaves one dead
LOS ANGELES – A man was fatally shot Wednesday in the South Los Angeles area. The shooting was reported at about 11:15 a.m. in the 9400 block of Juniper Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the...
Man killed in Hawthorne shooting
A man was shot to death in Hawthorne Wednesday morning, authorities said. The incident was reported around 9:10 a.m. in the 11600 block of Van Ness Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Aerial video from Sky5 showed a vehicle in an alleyway at the […]
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Police investigating officer-involved shooting at the 5200 block of East 25th Street
On Sunday, October 2nd at approximately 10:13 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of East 25th Street regarding a report of a person pointing a gun at another person, which resulted in an officer involved shooting. The preliminary information indicated that a male adult suspect was inside of...
longbeachlocalnews.com
Update: Female Killed, 3 others Wounded in Stabbing Spree
On Monday at approximately 5:35 a.m., LBPD officers responded to the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue for a report of a stabbing that turned deadly. When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from stab wounds to the upper body. The Long Beach Fire Department transported the victim to a local hospital where she died.
2urbangirls.com
4 stabbed, 1 fatally in Long Beach; suspect in custody
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A series of stabbings in Long Beach Monday left a woman dead, three men injured, and a 21-year-old man who police said appeared to be homeless in custody, believed to be responsible for all three attacks. The first stabbing occurred about 5:35 a.m. in the...
2urbangirls.com
76-year-old man makes first court appearance in four could case killings
LOS ANGELES – A 76-year-old man who was allegedly linked by DNA evidence to the cold-case killings of a 15-year-old girl and three young women in Los Angeles and Inglewood dating back as far as 1980 made his first appearance Wednesday in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on four murder charges.
2urbangirls.com
Huntington Park men arrested for possession of ghost gun, drum magazine
LONG BEACH – Police recovered a ghost gun and a high-capacity drum magazine during a routine traffic stop in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday. Officers conducted a traffic stop at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday when a vehicle failed to stop for a stop sign in the area of 10th Street and Obispo Avenue, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
newsantaana.com
A woman was arrested in Tustin in a stolen car with drugs and stolen checks and credit cards
Tustin police officers awoke a sleepy female Parolee after observing drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the vehicle. Further discovered in the vehicle were a set of golf clubs and a California Driver License which had recently been stolen from nearby Tustin residences. Will you still vote for...
2urbangirls.com
Child reported missing in Altadena
ALTADENA, Calif. – An 11-year-old girl was reported missing in Altadena Tuesday. Lea Fonseca was last seen about 8 a.m. in the 2100 block of Lake Avenue, near Eliot Arts Magnet, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Lea is Hispanic, 4 feet 9 inches tall and...
2urbangirls.com
Armored truck driver shot during robbery attempt in Harbor City
HARBOR CITY, Calif. – An armored truck driver was been shot during a robbery attempt at a Bank of America in Harbor City. The incident occurred shortly before noon, in the area of Sepulveda Blvd and Vermont, when multiple suspects attempted to rob the truck at gun point and shot the employee.
1 killed, 1 injured in Riverside County shooting
A man is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting in Eastvale. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday at a home on the 12000 block of Craigburn Circle, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the area and located the two men suffering […]
signalscv.com
Deputies: Man and woman arrested for possession of drugs
A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia Friday, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a 60-year-old Los Angeles man on the 28000 block of Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia on suspicion of grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.
Man Pleads No Contest to Assaulting Teen in Store Restroom
A man pleaded no contest today to assaulting a 16-year- old girl who was followed into the restroom of a Whittier grocery store.
2urbangirls.com
Orange County man found not guilty in mother’s killing
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 37-year-old Laguna Beach man charged with stabbing his mother to death was found not guilty by reason of insanity Monday. Matthew Bryson McDonald is scheduled for a Nov. 4 hearing to determine his commitment term in a mental health facility. Police were called about...
