Over the course of around 90 minutes on Monday morning, four individuals were stabbed in Long Beach, California, with one of them dying as a result. A homeless suspect was taken into custody with a knife at the site of the third stabbing near the shore, according to a spokeswoman for the Long Beach Police Department. Investigators have not yet concluded whether or not the three incidents are related.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO