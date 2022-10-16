Read full article on original website
Related
MyWabashValley.com
Another Freeze Warning, but it will get warmer soon
Freeze Warning for the entire Wabash Valley from 1 am to 10 EDT. Clearing tonight with a low of 30. Sunny Wednesday with a high of 53. Back to the 60s by Thursday, then look for 70s Friday through Monday. Lows moderate to the 50s Sunday through Tuesday mornings. A but cooler Tuesday, but still mild.
WANE-TV
Winter Weather Advisory through early Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 1 am Tuesday, October 18, for areas like LaGrange, Kendallville, Columbia City, Warsaw, and Wabash, where slushy snow accumulations of up to a 4 inches are possible. With rain mixing in, some areas in these counties may end up with very little snow. It is an event where totals can range greatly across a short distance.
cbs4indy.com
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow?. The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs...
fortwaynesnbc.com
The cold won’t hold
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Some saw their first taste of winter yesterday. For those that didn’t, your time is coming but not this weekend into the early next week. The entire country will be seeing a major warming trend in the next day or two. The warmer air will shift east and bring a rapid warm-up here beginning Thursday. Temperatures will go from the chilly 40s into the low to mid 70s for the weekend and into early next week. It should be a fairly dry period with plenty of sunshine.
WANE-TV
PHOTOS: Aftermath of season’s first snowfall in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the first snowfall of the season on Monday night, some neighborhoods in the Fort Wayne area had debris and fallen trees. Big flakes were coming down Monday night, and northeast Indiana residents shared photos of what it looked like in their area.
WANE-TV
Over 1K I&M customers still without power
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fallen tree branches and power outages accompanied the first snow of the season Monday evening. As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, more than 1,100 Indiana Michigan Power customers are without power, including a significant number in Allen County, according to I&M’s outage map. The...
22 WSBT
First snowfall of season seen in spots
The first snow of the season will came Monday night for many across Michiana. A winter weather advisory was in effect for Elkhart, Koscuisko, LaGrange, Marshall, and eastern St. Joseph Co., IN and Cass and St. Joseph Co., MI until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Snowfall accumulations across the advisory ranged from...
inputfortwayne.com
‘I didn’t know Indiana could look like this’: 4 ACRES Land Trust nature reserves to hike and explore
Ravines, bluffs, waterfalls, wetlands, and wildlife. These are just a few of the natural wonders you’ll find at Northeast Indiana’s many nature reserves. ACRES Land Trust is a nonprofit, preserving and protecting some of the area’s most picturesque landscapes. These reserves are open to visitors from dawn to dusk free of charge from summer to winter.
WANE-TV
East State back open after crew hits gas line
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A section of East State Boulevard was closed for several hours in Fort Wayne after a gas line was ruptured. A construction crew hit a gas line in front of Blackhawk Christian School, at Lahmeyer Road, according to a letter from Blackhawk Christian School Principal Mark Harmon obtained by WANE 15.
Would You Stay in a Grain Bin in Indiana for $100+ a Night?
What started as a cheaper alternative to hotel stays, Airbnb has grown tremendously over the years. While people point out that some stays have gotten unreasonable ($75 cleaning fee but I still have to clean up?), Airbnb is still a place where you can find some very unique stays. Like this one in Indiana.
WANE-TV
Country Heritage Winery to add location in downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A winery popular with residents of northeast Indiana announced it’s adding a new location in downtown Fort Wayne this year. Country Heritage Winery and Vineyard, a staple of DeKalb County, announced Monday on Facebook a Fort Wayne location is set to open before Thanksgiving.
WANE-TV
Orkin lists Fort Wayne in annual ‘Top 50 Rattiest Cities’ list
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two Indiana cities found their way onto Orkin’s annual “Top 50 Rattiest Cities” list this year, and Fort Wayne happened to be one of them. Fort Wayne ranked 48th on the list, while South Bend ranked 44th. Orkin ranked each city...
WANE-TV
Crash at Lafayette, Pontiac leaves car standing on its front end
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A car was left standing on its front end after a crash Tuesday night at the intersection of Lafayette and Pontiac streets, prompting a big emergency response. Police say the car was traveling east on Pontiac Street and ignored the red light, which caused...
WANE-TV
With liquor store closure, fate of ‘iconic’ sign to be determined
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been lighting up the nights on the southeast side for roughly 50 years – if not longer. But now the fate of a familiar neon sign is up in the air with the closure of the Belmont Beverage store at 2915 S. Calhoun St., also long known as The Yacht Club.
Most Indiana water utilities refuse to say who uses the most water
Many parts of the Midwest are experiencing drought conditions, and the lack of rain is having an impact on everything from crops to trees as well as lake and reservoir levels.
WANE-TV
Shop small for holiday gifts handmade by Fort Wayne-area vendors
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Get a head start on holiday shopping while supporting local businesses Sunday at Salomon Farm Park. Farmers, bakers, crafters and artisans are among the vendors offering handmade and homemade items at the annual sale. Check out all the goods inside the Wolf Family Learning...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
WISH-TV
Silver alert canceled for 16-year-old girl missing from Marion
MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been canceled for a 16-year-old girl from Marion, who was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical aid. Chyanne Hawkins was last seen at 5 p.m. Saturday in Marion. That is 81 miles northeast of Indianapolis. She has now been located.
22 WSBT
Elkhart County crash causes backup at busy intersection
Traffic is backed up at a busy intersection in Elkhart County at County Road 17 and State Road 120. This is just north of Linton's Enchanted Garden. Elkhart County dispatch tells WSBT 22 there was a crash just before 7 a.m. Monday involving a pickup truck and a car. Nobody...
WANE-TV
New food truck in Fort Wayne serves up dishes ‘seasoned with love’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new food truck in Fort Wayne is serving a variety of seasoned dishes to locals. Toodie’s Kitchen offers fried chicken, tacos, fish, and soul food among other tasty treats. Check out the menu here. Lacrisha Russell- also known as Toodie- is the...
Comments / 0