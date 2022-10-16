ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MyWabashValley.com

Another Freeze Warning, but it will get warmer soon

Freeze Warning for the entire Wabash Valley from 1 am to 10 EDT. Clearing tonight with a low of 30. Sunny Wednesday with a high of 53. Back to the 60s by Thursday, then look for 70s Friday through Monday. Lows moderate to the 50s Sunday through Tuesday mornings. A but cooler Tuesday, but still mild.
WANE-TV

Winter Weather Advisory through early Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 1 am Tuesday, October 18, for areas like LaGrange, Kendallville, Columbia City, Warsaw, and Wabash, where slushy snow accumulations of up to a 4 inches are possible. With rain mixing in, some areas in these counties may end up with very little snow. It is an event where totals can range greatly across a short distance.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning

Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow?. The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs...
INDIANA STATE
fortwaynesnbc.com

The cold won’t hold

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Some saw their first taste of winter yesterday. For those that didn’t, your time is coming but not this weekend into the early next week. The entire country will be seeing a major warming trend in the next day or two. The warmer air will shift east and bring a rapid warm-up here beginning Thursday. Temperatures will go from the chilly 40s into the low to mid 70s for the weekend and into early next week. It should be a fairly dry period with plenty of sunshine.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

PHOTOS: Aftermath of season’s first snowfall in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the first snowfall of the season on Monday night, some neighborhoods in the Fort Wayne area had debris and fallen trees. Big flakes were coming down Monday night, and northeast Indiana residents shared photos of what it looked like in their area.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Over 1K I&M customers still without power

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fallen tree branches and power outages accompanied the first snow of the season Monday evening. As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, more than 1,100 Indiana Michigan Power customers are without power, including a significant number in Allen County, according to I&M’s outage map. The...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

First snowfall of season seen in spots

The first snow of the season will came Monday night for many across Michiana. A winter weather advisory was in effect for Elkhart, Koscuisko, LaGrange, Marshall, and eastern St. Joseph Co., IN and Cass and St. Joseph Co., MI until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Snowfall accumulations across the advisory ranged from...
ELKHART, IN
inputfortwayne.com

‘I didn’t know Indiana could look like this’: 4 ACRES Land Trust nature reserves to hike and explore

Ravines, bluffs, waterfalls, wetlands, and wildlife. These are just a few of the natural wonders you’ll find at Northeast Indiana’s many nature reserves. ACRES Land Trust is a nonprofit, preserving and protecting some of the area’s most picturesque landscapes. These reserves are open to visitors from dawn to dusk free of charge from summer to winter.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

East State back open after crew hits gas line

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A section of East State Boulevard was closed for several hours in Fort Wayne after a gas line was ruptured. A construction crew hit a gas line in front of Blackhawk Christian School, at Lahmeyer Road, according to a letter from Blackhawk Christian School Principal Mark Harmon obtained by WANE 15.
FORT WAYNE, IN
103.3 WKFR

Would You Stay in a Grain Bin in Indiana for $100+ a Night?

What started as a cheaper alternative to hotel stays, Airbnb has grown tremendously over the years. While people point out that some stays have gotten unreasonable ($75 cleaning fee but I still have to clean up?), Airbnb is still a place where you can find some very unique stays. Like this one in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Country Heritage Winery to add location in downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A winery popular with residents of northeast Indiana announced it’s adding a new location in downtown Fort Wayne this year. Country Heritage Winery and Vineyard, a staple of DeKalb County, announced Monday on Facebook a Fort Wayne location is set to open before Thanksgiving.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Crash at Lafayette, Pontiac leaves car standing on its front end

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A car was left standing on its front end after a crash Tuesday night at the intersection of Lafayette and Pontiac streets, prompting a big emergency response. Police say the car was traveling east on Pontiac Street and ignored the red light, which caused...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Shop small for holiday gifts handmade by Fort Wayne-area vendors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Get a head start on holiday shopping while supporting local businesses Sunday at Salomon Farm Park. Farmers, bakers, crafters and artisans are among the vendors offering handmade and homemade items at the annual sale. Check out all the goods inside the Wolf Family Learning...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Silver alert canceled for 16-year-old girl missing from Marion

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been canceled for a 16-year-old girl from Marion, who was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical aid. Chyanne Hawkins was last seen at 5 p.m. Saturday in Marion. That is 81 miles northeast of Indianapolis. She has now been located.
MARION, IN
22 WSBT

Elkhart County crash causes backup at busy intersection

Traffic is backed up at a busy intersection in Elkhart County at County Road 17 and State Road 120. This is just north of Linton's Enchanted Garden. Elkhart County dispatch tells WSBT 22 there was a crash just before 7 a.m. Monday involving a pickup truck and a car. Nobody...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy