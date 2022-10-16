Read full article on original website
Megan Thee Stallion brought her world-famous twerking skills to the stage at TwitchCon and showed Halo's Master Chief how it's done this past weekend. On Oct. 8, Megan Thee Stallion was the headlining performer at 2022 TwitchCon, a three-day fan convention in San Diego, Calif., put on by the popular livestreaming video game platform Twitch. At one point during her set, Megan Thee Stallion was joined on stage by a person dressed as Master Chief, the main character of the popular video game series Halo. Master Chief also serves as the lead protagonist in the recent television adaptation of the all-time classic video game on Paramount+.
Master Chief has had it rough. Between fighting numerous battles against the Covenant and the Flood, being betrayed by his trusted companion Cortana, and getting tossed out into space for months on end before being recovered, it can occasionally seem like the "Halo" hero has barely ever caught a break in the two-decades-plus that he's been active. That's not even to mention the numerous terrible things Master Chief has done, which he no doubt carries as a hefty burden. Fortunately for John-117, he finally got the chance to blow off some steam over the weekend, stunning audiences at TwitchCon San Diego 2022 as he danced on-stage next to one of the most popular rappers out there.
Megan Thee Stallion also said she is taking a break from music after the incident.
Megan Thee Stallion remained loyal to her stage uniform for her performance at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival. The "Ungrateful" singer took the stage in a shimmering lavender bodysuit boasting a prominent chest cutout, which allowed for a glimpse at the purple bra she wore underneath. Choosing to forgo statement jewelry, Megan opted for a pair of sparkly studs instead. She layered a corset belt in a matching metallic lavender shade and connected her garters to knee-high zippered socks, fashioned in the same leather material. To finish, a pair of brown fishnet tights and white sneakers kept the look practical and cool. The 27-year-old star matched her eyeshadow to the purple palette and parted her dark, wavy hair in a side part.
NYLON
The last time Megan Thee Stallion performed on Saturday Night Live, she made headlines for her performance of “Savage,” which included words by Malcolm X and powerfully referenced the late Breonna Taylor. More than just a stylish rendition of her chart-topping anthem, the performance felt like a genuine moment, and it proved that Megan knew how to hold her own on the storied SNL stage. So of course the long-running sketch comedy would have her back for its upcoming 48th season — and this time, Megan will be pulling double-duty, as musical guest and host.
Megan Thee Stallion pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live this week (October 15), hosting for the first time and performing “Anxiety,” “NDA,” and “Plan B” from her latest album Traumazine. Meg brought plenty of Hot Girl humor to the show, starring in sketches as a fitness instructor determined to supersize her clients’ butts, a nurse glamming up basic patients, and more. Check out Meg’s sketches and performances below.
TMZ.com
Megan Thee Stallion is gonna take a break ... because she says she's both physically and emotionally spent. Megan pulled double duty on 'SNL' Saturday night as host and musical guest, but before the show went live she told her fans, "Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I'm so tired, physically and emotionally."
HipHopDX.com
Meek Mill and Boosie Badazz have both spoken out in defense of DaBaby amid claims he’s being blackballed by the music industry. Earlier this week, Akademiks reported the North Carolina rapper’s latest album Baby On Baby 2 is projected to earn 16,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, placing it outside of the top 20 on the Billboard 200.
Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” is spending its eighth week on top of Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart, but at the Grammys, the song will compete in the pop category. Minaj originally submitted the track — which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in August — to the rap categories at the Grammys, but the decision was overturned by the Recording Academy’s rap committee, according to a source. That group determined that Minaj’s playful and pop-sounding song sampling Rick James’ 1981 classic “Super Freak” should compete for best pop solo performance instead of rap awards.More from The Hollywood ReporterGovernor...
Megan Thee Stallion made her hosting debut on 'Saturday Night Live' on October 15th.
Bustle
It was a big night for Megan Thee Stallion on Oct. 15: The rapper hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time and doubled as the musical guest. At the same time, the show took place just a day after she’d announced that she needs a break, and she appeared to get emotional during her performance of “Anxiety.”
Once again, Megan Thee Stallion stolen hearts with her recent “Saturday Night Live” performance. She performed her song “Anxiety” where she portrayed herself as a pageant titleholder with a sash that had “Miss Anxiety” printed on it. Her song “Anxiety” touches on her not...
The FADER
A couple of months ago Nicki Minaj remixed Jamaican dancehall artist Skeng's "Likke Miss" and promptly got quite mad when YouTube put an age restriction on the accompanying video. Today Minaj returns with a an updated version of the track (yes, a remix of the remix) with a host of...
sheenmagazine.com
Malibu Babie is having one of the best years of her career, having worked with two of hip-hop’s biggest female artists: co-producing Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” along with Megan Thee Stallion’s “Her.” Both records continue to chart and break history, and the fact she gets to work with both superstars is nothing short of a blessing.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby and Tee Grizzley’s new projects have been in constant rotation this weekend. On this weekend’s Fire Emoji update, we’ve got a strong selection of new arrivals coming from not only the hottest albums that just landed on New Music Friday, but also from a fresh roster of singles that have caught our attention.
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion joined "Saturday Night Live's" Punkie Johnson and Ego Nwodim to play a team of nurses dedicated to giving women a "glow-up."
The internet went wild after seeing a photo of Megan Thee Stallion wearing a diamond ring.
HipHopDX.com
Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine have celebrated their two-year anniversary, and the pair commemorated the moment with some heartfelt posts on Instagram. On Tuesday (October 18), Pardi posted a carousel of candid photos with him and the Houston Hottie, writing in the caption: “TWO YEARS AROUND THE SUN .. SEEM LIKE WE BEEN ON OUR OWN PLANET.. I love lovin you ..GOT 4 EVER 2 GO.”
Jeezy is preparing listeners for an early winter with his 11th studio album, Snofall. The collaborative project with his longtime runningmate DJ Drama is due out on Oct. 21. The Gangsta Grillz veteran has been on a major run over the last two years, releasing joint albums with Tyler The Creator, Dreamville, Symba, Jim Jones, and more. Adding the Atlanta rapper to the mix could very well add fuel to the Philadelphia DJ’s hot streak. Jeezy and Drama’s early work includes the mixtapes Trap Or Die, Tha Streetz Is Watchin, and Can’t Ban The Snowman, which helped put the...
And one couple survived the dance marathon to be crowned King and Queen of Prom Night
TheWrap
