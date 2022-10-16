Read full article on original website
IGN
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Producer Shoots Down Season 2 Rumours
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is came out on Netflix on September 13, 2022 and was lauded by both critics and fans alike. The 10-episode show is a prequel to Cyberpunk 2077 and takes place a year before the game. Since the show was so well-received, naturally, fans wanted another season. However, CD Projekt Red‘s Japan country manager Satoru Honma has said that Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a standalone story and there will be no other instalments to the anime.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Drops New Arrancar Key Art
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is running at full steam as it gets into the titular war promised for the revival anime series, and the newest episode is highlighting the key Arrancars we got to see in action with some special art debuted during the episode! This new anime series has been adapting the long awaited final arc from Tite Kubo's original manga series, and things kicked off in the premiere with a surprise attack from a new enemy. But as seen with the newest episode of the series, it wasn't just the Soul Society that was in danger from this new army.
ComicBook
Mob Psycho 100 Cliffhanger Introduces Season 3's Big Villain
Mob Psycho 100's third season has been sneakily developing a major plot in the first couple of episodes so far, but the newest episode of the series has finally bore fruit with the introduction of the first major villain of the new season in its big cliffhanger! The second season of the anime ended with Shigeo Kageyama taking on his toughest Esper opponent yet, and it resulted in the giant broccoli that's now become a major part of the setting in the third season. The growing Psycho Helmet cult from the first two seasons has their eyes on it too, and it's all come to a head.
ComicBook
The Equalizer 3 Starts Production, First Look Cast Photos Revealed
Sony Pictures has taken to social media to confirm that filming is officially underway on The Equalizer 3. The new movie in the action-thriller franchise which will bring back Denzel Washington and feature director Antoine Fuqua once again behind the camera. Perhaps the most exciting thing for the threequel though is that actress Dakota Fanning, who previously appeared alongside Denzel in the 2004 movie Man on Fire, will reunite with the Academy Award winner for the new movie. Also confirmed to appear is Gaia Scodellaro, what role the two newcomers to the franchise will play has not been confirmed, but you can see the first photos below.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Just Kicked Off One of the Saddest Storylines in Game of Thrones
The Game of Thrones franchise is no stranger to tragedy. Just mentioning the Red Wedding or saying "You know nothing, Jon Snow" is enough to bring tears to the eyes of fans. The series had plenty of sad moments and storylines. House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones prequel, will also have quite a few tragic and devastating stories, especially given the nature of a single family at war with themselves. This Sunday's new episode, "The Green Council," kicked off what could be the saddest story in all of House of the Dragon, as the show allowed viewers time to get to know Erryk and Arryk Cargyll.
Polygon
Black Panther 2 trailer’s new Iron Man is the one and only Ironheart
Marvel Studios brings a new armor-clad superhero to movie theaters (and eventually Disney Plus) with Ironheart, the heir apparent of the late Tony Stark. Ironheart will appear in both this year’s Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and in a standalone, self-titled series for Disney Plus in 2023. And in the new trailer for Wakanda Forever, which will release on Nov. 11, 2022, we see the young hero soaring into battle for the first time.
A new horror movie is so terrifying that people are fainting and vomiting
The director of Terrifier 2 has said reports of people vomiting are "100% legit"
ComicBook
Silent Hill F Revealed in Haunting New Trailer
During today's Silent Hill transmission, Konami concluded the show with a look at Silent Hill F, a new game from developer NeoBards Entertainment. The publisher did not reveal any actual gameplay, but did showcase a haunting video of a woman that gradually has flowers sprout across her body, before the skin of her face peels completely off. The imagery is pretty disturbing, but it's hard to really gain anything from what was shown. It's possible the "F" in the game's title stands for "flowers" but that's entirely conjecture, at this time.
ComicBook
Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man Trailer Featuring Black Eyed Peas' Taboo Released
Marvel's dark Spider-Man tale is now on sale, and a new trailer for Deadly Neighborhood of Spider-Man features music from one of the book's creators: Taboo of the Blackeyed Peas. The five-issue limited series comes from writers Taboo and B. Earl, and artist Juan Ferreyra, and pits Peter Parker against the legendary X-Men villain known as the Demon Bear. Peter's greatest nightmares are brought to the surface in Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and the comic's trailer features Taboo's "Welcome to the Neighborhood," an original track by the Grammy Award-winning member of the Black Eyed Peas.
Here's an Update on the Heartbreaking Story of '60 Days In' Star Dashaun Williams
Much like most of the problems that plague this world, the prison system has become the subject of more than a few reality TV shows — one of which is A&E’s 60 Days In. The series, which is currently in its seventh season, sees prison reform in a whole new light.
ComicBook
Star Wars Fans Continue Raving About Andor After Episode 7
Star Wars: Andor has fans once again raving about the series and its possible title as the "best live-action Star Wars" project. Andor Episode 7 has just dropped on Disney+ (at the time of writing this), and it certainly had a lot to live up to after the high point that was Episode 6, with the white-knuckle tension of its big robbery/heist mission.
IGN
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons Official Clip
Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the PG-13 rated Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons begins as 11-year-old Jonathan Kent discovers he has superpowers, thrusting the half-Kryptonian into the complicated world of Super Heroes and Super-Villains – who are now under attack by a malevolent alien force known as Starro! It’s a race against time as Jonathan must join forces with assassin-turned-Boy-Wonder Damian Wayne to rescue their fathers (Superman & Batman) and save the planet by becoming the Super Sons they were destined to be! Jack Dylan Glazer (Shazam!, Luca, It) and Jack Griffo (The Thundermans) lead the voice cast as Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne, respectively. Matt Peters (Justice League Dark: Apokolips War) directs Battle of the Super Sons from a script penned by Jeremy Adams (Mortal Kombat Legends franchise). Supervising Producer is Rick Morales (Injustice, Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders).
ComicBook
Twitch Streamer Amouranth Shares Update on Abuse Situation
Twitch streamer Kaitlyn Siragusa AKA Amouranth has provided an update on the abuse situation with her husband. For those who aren't aware of the situation, Amouranth went live over the weekend and was in distress. The streamer revealed she had been married for a number of years, something that was not previously public knowledge, and was in an abusive relationship. Amouranth returned to Twitch on Monday night to share an update saying she is now safe and that she is happy to be "free."
ComicBook
House of the Dragon May Have Introduced Another Character Who Wants the Throne
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of House of the Dragon... The hottest seat in House of the Dragon is going to be in flux for the foreseeable future. Following the death of King Viserys, Aegon II was crowned as the new King of Westeros, despite Rhaenyra being the chosen successor. War is about to break out to decide who actually gets control of the realm, but there might be more than just the two Targaryen siblings trying to sit on the Iron Throne.
Hypebae
A New 'Superman' Film Starring Henry Cavill Is Reportedly in the Works
We may finally be getting a new Superman movie starring Henry Cavill. According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Gunn has been secretly working on another DC film; the studio is looking for a writer for Man of Steel 2. The report also revealed that Warner Bros. Discovery hopes to see Cavill reprise his Superman-slash-Clark Kent role.
wegotthiscovered.com
Streaming sadists drawn to a tasteless horror that was offensive in more ways than one
Horror has always been known to court controversy in an effort to turn notoriety into tangible financial rewards, but the release of 2018’s schlocky supernatural chiller Slender Man turned out to be tasteless and offensive in more ways than one. Director Sylvain White’s studio-backed genre movie came to theaters...
ComicBook
Spy x Family Restarts English Dub with New Cast Members
Spy x Family has returned with new episodes in a crowded fall anime season, competing with returning franchises such as My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, and Mobile Suit Gundam. With the latest installments introducing Bond Forger, a lovable canine that has the ability to look into the future, the English dub has revealed old and new voice actors that will help in bringing back the Forger Family and their essential mission.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike LeBron 2 “USA” Release Date Revealed
A classic LeBron sneaker is making its way back to the market. LeBron James is currently on the Nike LeBron 20, although that isn’t stopping him and Nike from releasing a ton of awesome retro sneakers. For instance, fans have been getting some old colorways of the Nike LeBron 2. The LeBron 2 was worn back in 2004, and the superstar even got to wear these during the Olympics, where the USA eventually won Bronze.
ComicBook
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Developer Says PlayStation 5 Sequel Still Coming in 2023
It's been a long time since Insomniac Games has provided any information on Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The PlayStation 5 sequel is among the console's most highly-anticipated games, but some fans are getting a little bit worried by the developer's silence. After two fans voiced concerns about the state of the next game in the series, the official Twitter account for Insomniac Games jumped in, reiterating that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is still slated to release next year. The company also pointed out that it's not always easy to showcase more screens and footage from a game in development.
Harrison Ford joining the MCU in a key role, says insider
There’s a lot of exciting stuff on the table for Marvel fans. Phase Four coming to an end in just a month’s time with the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, before we launch into Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on 17 February 2023. Much...
