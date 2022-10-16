Mob Psycho 100's third season has been sneakily developing a major plot in the first couple of episodes so far, but the newest episode of the series has finally bore fruit with the introduction of the first major villain of the new season in its big cliffhanger! The second season of the anime ended with Shigeo Kageyama taking on his toughest Esper opponent yet, and it resulted in the giant broccoli that's now become a major part of the setting in the third season. The growing Psycho Helmet cult from the first two seasons has their eyes on it too, and it's all come to a head.

2 HOURS AGO