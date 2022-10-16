ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

Ottawa Co. releases most ‘pup-ular’ dog names, breeds of 2022

By Megan Viecelli
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
Ottawa County released its list of the top ten most popular dog names of 2022, based on licenses issued by the county’s treasurer’s office.

Here are the most “pup-ular” names:

  1. Bella
  2. Luna
  3. Charlie
  4. Daisy
  5. Lucy
  6. Bailey
  7. Buddy
  8. Max
  9. Molly
  10. Cooper

When it comes to the most common breed of dog, the county found that retrievers kept their “top dog” status.

Meanwhile, the Shih Tzu strayed from the top five, making room for another breed:

  1. Labrador Retriever
  2. Golden Retriever
  3. German Shepherd
  4. Goldendoodle
  5. Chihuahua

Ottawa County says Michigan law has required dog owners to license their furry friends since 1919.

The law also requires proof of a rabies vaccination, from a veterinarian, in order to obtain a license.

The county says dog licenses save time, money and emotional distress, especially if someone loses their dog.

When animal control or a community member finds a stray dog, the county says the license allows for a quick reunion with the dog’s owner.

For more information about dog licensing in Ottawa County, click here .

