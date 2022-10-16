ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opponent View: Wisconsin

Purdue will be looking to win a fifth game in a row for the first time since opening 5-0 in 2007. But, do so, the Boilermakers will have to knock off a Wisconsin team (3-4; 1-3) in Madison that it has not beaten in almost 20 years. GoldandBlack.com spoke to...
It's raining long passes. Can Purdue make it stop?

The big pass plays were unrelenting. On and on it went last Saturday night in Ross-Ade Stadium, as Purdue got beat for what felt like a season's worth of deep balls in one game by Nebraska. "We allow wide open touchdowns," said an exasperated Jeff Brohm in the postgame. "It...
University Book Store Headlines: 10.19.2022

To learn more about University Book Store click here. Purdue becoming 'Cradle of Walk-ons' - GoldandBlack.com. It's raining long passes. Can Purdue make it stop? - GoldandBlack.com. Opponent View: Wisconsin - GoldandBlack.com. Heisman Watch - Yahoo.com. Midseason All-American team - CBSSports.com. Tracking Purdue's defense: Fewer plays keep tackle Lawrence Johnson...
