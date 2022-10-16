ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montvale, NJ

NJ.com

Phillipsburg over Bound Brook - Girls soccer recap

Sarah Bronico scored two goals as Phillipsburg pulled away in the second half for a 5-2 victory over Bound Brook in Phillipsburg. Brenna Ehasz added a goal for Phillipsburg (2-12), who scored twice in the second half. Bound Brook was unable to find the back of the net in the...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Watchung Hills over Morristown- Boys soccer recap

Brady Sifert, J.P. Mendes, and Antonio Pennetti each scored for Watchung Hills in a 3-1 win over Morristown in Warren. Noah Paradise made two saves and Oskar Gaebele made one save in a combined effort for Watchung Hills (6-7-1). Morristown fell to 3-11-2 with the loss. The N.J. High School...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Previewing the girls tennis Group semis and finals, 2022

GIRLS TENNIS: Tenafly vs Ramapo (North 1, Group 3 Sectional Final) on October 18, 2022 — Teams have been crowned sectional champions, and now it is time for the Group semifinals and finals. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on...
TENAFLY, NJ
NJ.com

Somerset County Tournament boys soccer semifinal roundup, Oct. 19

Logan Neno’s second half goal proved to be the difference as second-seeded Bridgewater-Raritan, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated third-seeded Gill St. Bernards, 1-0, in the semifinals of the Somerset County Tournament in Bridgewater. Juan Orozco made five saves for Bridgewater-Raritan (10-1-3), which picked up its third...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

GMC Invitational boys soccer quarterfinals, Oct. 19

Junior Aidan Collins and sophomore Kieran Barlow had two goals apiece to lead second-seeded Spotswood to a 5-0 win over seventh-seeded Highland Park in the quarterfinal round of the GMC Invitational in Spotswood. Junior Austin Scher had a goal and an assist for Spotswood (9-6-1), which has won three of...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Long Branch over Manchester Township - Boys soccer recap

Chris Lazo made 10 saves as Long Branch cruised to a 4-0 victory over Manchester Township in Manchester. Nicholas Davhi-Borges paced the offense, dishing out two assists. Anthony Vasquez finished with one goal and one assist as Johan Gomez also scored for Long Branch (8-3-3). Landon Hinton made eight saves...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
NJ.com

Parsippany Hills over Boonton - Field hockey recap

Alex Hockwitt chipped in one goal and one assist in the fourth quarter to lead Parsippany Hills to a 2-1 victory over Boonton in Parsippany. Grace Molloy added a goal for Parsippany Hills (3-8-1). Both goalies were strong as neither team found the back of the net over the first three quarters.
BOONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Belvidere over Bernards- Girls soccer recap

Bella Peluso scored a goal and had an assist to lead Belvidere to a 3-2 win over Bernards in Belvidere. Sierra Crisafulli and Allie Tiedemann each scored a goal for Belvidere (11-5), which erased a two-goal halftime deficit with three unanswered goals. Ava Fiore made eight saves in the win.
BELVIDERE, NJ
NJ.com

Vernon over Wallkill Valley- Field hockey recap

Abigail DeYoung, Sidney Van Tassel, and Jalyn Day each scored for Vernon in a 3-1 win over Wallkill Valley in Vernon. Shaelynn Castanaga Acerra made six saves for Vernon (9-6), which picked up its third win in a row. Sarah Philback scored the lone goal for Wallkill Valley (8-7-1). Antonella...
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Point Pleasant Beach over Matawan in OT- Girls soccer recap

Izzy Kurzon scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lead Point Pleasant Beach to a 4-3 win over Matawan in Point Pleasant Beach. Point Pleasant Beach (9-6) trailed 3-2 early in the second half, before Sydney Zylinski scored in the 63rd minute to tie it up and ultimately force overtime. Gabby Kirchner had a goal and an assist and Audrey Akersten also chipped in with a goal. Morgan Highland made 15 saves in the win.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
NJ.com

Caldwell shuts out Mount St. Dominic- Field hockey recap

Tatumn Lattimer netted two goals to lead Caldwell to a 3-0 win over Mount St. Dominic in Caldwell. Ella Pasquarelli dished out two assists for Caldwell (4-7-2), which scored two key insurance goals in the fourth quarter. Teagan Quinn added a goal, while Olivia Szalkai made two saves in the win.
CALDWELL, NJ
NJ.com

River Dell over Demarest - Field hockey recap

Marisa Schoenberg scored three goals to lead River Dell to a 4-0 victory over Demarest in River Dell. River Dell (7-7-1) got off to a quick start with two goals in the first quarter. Kylie Hay added a goal while Caroline Burmaster dished out two assists. Wasser Mia made 11...
ORADELL, NJ
NJ.com

NJ
