Phillipsburg over Bound Brook - Girls soccer recap
Sarah Bronico scored two goals as Phillipsburg pulled away in the second half for a 5-2 victory over Bound Brook in Phillipsburg. Brenna Ehasz added a goal for Phillipsburg (2-12), who scored twice in the second half. Bound Brook was unable to find the back of the net in the...
Watchung Hills over Morristown- Boys soccer recap
Brady Sifert, J.P. Mendes, and Antonio Pennetti each scored for Watchung Hills in a 3-1 win over Morristown in Warren. Noah Paradise made two saves and Oskar Gaebele made one save in a combined effort for Watchung Hills (6-7-1). Morristown fell to 3-11-2 with the loss. The N.J. High School...
College Achieve Central Charter over Irvington- Boys soccer recap
Jeffrey Arias scored two goals to lift College Achieve Central Charter to a 3-2 win over Irvington in Irvington. John Morales had a goal and two assists for College Achieve Central Charter (11-1), which took the lead in the second half on a goal from Arias. Irvington dropped to 5-12-1...
Previewing the girls tennis Group semis and finals, 2022
GIRLS TENNIS: Tenafly vs Ramapo (North 1, Group 3 Sectional Final) on October 18, 2022 — Teams have been crowned sectional champions, and now it is time for the Group semifinals and finals. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on...
Somerset County Tournament boys soccer semifinal roundup, Oct. 19
Logan Neno’s second half goal proved to be the difference as second-seeded Bridgewater-Raritan, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated third-seeded Gill St. Bernards, 1-0, in the semifinals of the Somerset County Tournament in Bridgewater. Juan Orozco made five saves for Bridgewater-Raritan (10-1-3), which picked up its third...
Passaic County Field Hockey Final Preview: 3-Pompton Lakes vs. 1-West Milford
3-Pompton Lakes (13-2) vs. 1-West Milford (13-0)
Girls Soccer: 2022 Mercer County final preview - Pennington vs. Allentown

Greater Middlesex Conf. Tournament boys soccer roundup for quarterfinals, Oct. 18
Derek Afonso and Jaden Lu put in the goals as second-seeded Monroe defeated 10th-seeded South Plainfield, 2-1, in the quarterfinal round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament in Monroe. Monroe (10-6-1) will host third-seeded New Brunswick in the semifinal round on Saturday. Justin Graham preserved the win with nine saves.
Steinert over West Windsor-Plainsboro South- Boys soccer recap
Thomas Kovalcik had a goal and an assist to lead Steinert to a 4-2 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro South in Hamilton. Anthony Durling, Colin St. John, and Jake Berish each scored for Steinert (10-4-1), which erased a 2-1 halftime deficit with three goals in the second half. Evan Sinkleris made three saves in the win.
GMC Invitational boys soccer quarterfinals, Oct. 19
Junior Aidan Collins and sophomore Kieran Barlow had two goals apiece to lead second-seeded Spotswood to a 5-0 win over seventh-seeded Highland Park in the quarterfinal round of the GMC Invitational in Spotswood. Junior Austin Scher had a goal and an assist for Spotswood (9-6-1), which has won three of...
Long Branch over Manchester Township - Boys soccer recap
Chris Lazo made 10 saves as Long Branch cruised to a 4-0 victory over Manchester Township in Manchester. Nicholas Davhi-Borges paced the offense, dishing out two assists. Anthony Vasquez finished with one goal and one assist as Johan Gomez also scored for Long Branch (8-3-3). Landon Hinton made eight saves...
Shore Conference Coaches Tournament girls soccer semifinals, Oct. 19
Junior Brianna Cudjoe and sophomore Jayme Malanda each had a goal to lead second-seeded Middletown North to a 2-0 win over third-seeded Toms River East in the semifinal round of the Shore Conference Coaches Tournament in Middletown. Middletown North will next visit top-seeded Jackson Memorial in the final on Saturday.
Parsippany Hills over Boonton - Field hockey recap
Alex Hockwitt chipped in one goal and one assist in the fourth quarter to lead Parsippany Hills to a 2-1 victory over Boonton in Parsippany. Grace Molloy added a goal for Parsippany Hills (3-8-1). Both goalies were strong as neither team found the back of the net over the first three quarters.
Belvidere over Bernards- Girls soccer recap
Bella Peluso scored a goal and had an assist to lead Belvidere to a 3-2 win over Bernards in Belvidere. Sierra Crisafulli and Allie Tiedemann each scored a goal for Belvidere (11-5), which erased a two-goal halftime deficit with three unanswered goals. Ava Fiore made eight saves in the win.
Vernon over Wallkill Valley- Field hockey recap
Abigail DeYoung, Sidney Van Tassel, and Jalyn Day each scored for Vernon in a 3-1 win over Wallkill Valley in Vernon. Shaelynn Castanaga Acerra made six saves for Vernon (9-6), which picked up its third win in a row. Sarah Philback scored the lone goal for Wallkill Valley (8-7-1). Antonella...
Point Pleasant Beach over Matawan in OT- Girls soccer recap
Izzy Kurzon scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lead Point Pleasant Beach to a 4-3 win over Matawan in Point Pleasant Beach. Point Pleasant Beach (9-6) trailed 3-2 early in the second half, before Sydney Zylinski scored in the 63rd minute to tie it up and ultimately force overtime. Gabby Kirchner had a goal and an assist and Audrey Akersten also chipped in with a goal. Morgan Highland made 15 saves in the win.
Caldwell shuts out Mount St. Dominic- Field hockey recap
Tatumn Lattimer netted two goals to lead Caldwell to a 3-0 win over Mount St. Dominic in Caldwell. Ella Pasquarelli dished out two assists for Caldwell (4-7-2), which scored two key insurance goals in the fourth quarter. Teagan Quinn added a goal, while Olivia Szalkai made two saves in the win.
On appeal, NJSIAA deals harsher penalties for Paramus Catholic football recruiting
After hearing an appeal Wednesday from the Belleville Board of Education, The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Executive Committee overruled its Controversies Committee, siding with Belleville and imposing more severe penalties on Paramus Catholic for illegally recruiting a football player. As first reported by NJ Advance Media last month,...
River Dell over Demarest - Field hockey recap
Marisa Schoenberg scored three goals to lead River Dell to a 4-0 victory over Demarest in River Dell. River Dell (7-7-1) got off to a quick start with two goals in the first quarter. Kylie Hay added a goal while Caroline Burmaster dished out two assists. Wasser Mia made 11...
Bernards advances to SCT final with stunning penalty kick victory over No. 2 Pingry
For Bernards, it was deja vu all over again. The fourth-seeded Mountaineers were heading to penalty kicks against top-seeded Pingry in the Somerset County Tournament semifinals on Wednesday afternoon after playing to a scoreless, double-overtime draw. It was the same position that Bernards had been in last season against Pingry...
