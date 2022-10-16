ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

More than 200 nonprofits participate at 7th annual El Paso Giving Day

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Giving Day, the community's largest day of charitable giving, will be held on Thursday. More than 200 nonprofits will participate in the 7th annual event to raise funds for their organization's missions. Giving Day is all about coming together as a community...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

East El Paso to get brand new Veteran Wellness Center focusing on mental health

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A groundbreaking ceremony is being held for a brand-new Veteran Wellness Center in East El Paso. We are proud to bring a Veteran Wellness Center to El Paso. As a Veteran, I know firsthand that military service can have lingering effects that impact every aspect of life,” Endeavors Chief Executive Officer Jon Allman said. “Housing all these comprehensive services under one roof allows us to provide much-needed services to the men and women who valiantly served our country, as well as their families. Building a Veteran Wellness Center in El Paso is part of our commitment to bring the highest-quality behavioral health and wellness services to those who need them the most.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Museum of Art presents immerse exhibition "illuminated"

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Museum of Art is opening a new exhibition that "will take visitors on a visual journey through an installation of paintings, silkscreens, floating Mylar, Plexiglas silhouettes, colored light, and projected video with incorporated sound." The new exhibition "illuminated" will open on...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Walmart begins offering over-the-counter hearing aids

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Walmart announced it will begin offering over-the-counter hearing aids online and in Walmart vision centers in Texas, including El Paso. Texas is one of seven states where these OTC hearing aids are available starting Monday, and they will soon be available at additional Walmart Vision Centers nationwide.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

'Spectacular' Christmas light show expected at Ascarate Park

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners Court on Monday approved to work with Fred Loya Partners to bring a "spectacular light show to Ascarate Park" this year. The contract for the Holiday Lights on the Lake was voted on Monday. The event will kickoff on November...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

Crash reported at Loop 375 at Fonseca

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A multi-vehicle crash was reported at Loop 375 at Fonseca Monday afternoon. It's unknown at this time how many vehicles are involved. EMS is currently checking three patients at the scene. It's unknown what caused the crash. The right lane is closed. Motorists are...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso fire respond to rollover crash on US-54 near Transmountain

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a rollover crash in Northeast Wednesday morning. The crash happened on US-54 near Transmountain closing all lanes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to fire dispatch. The...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

New Cracker Barrel location in far east El Paso looking to hire

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso will have two Cracker Barrel locations by this Fall. The company announced it's hiring over 200 full and part-time employees for its location at 13381 Gateway West in far east El Paso. Hiring started Monday for positions in the restaurant and retail...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Cruces reminds property owners to make addresses visible from street

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces police and fire departments are encouraging property owners within city limits to make sure their home or business addresses are visible and can clearly be seen from the street. Clearly visible addresses are essential to police, fire or ambulance crews who...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

El Pasoans enjoy the drop in temperatures

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The colder temperatures the borderland experience Monday was reason enough for several El Pasoans to layer up. Whether it was going to the park, the grocery store, or just a stroll at San Jacinto plaza, many people were wearing long sleeve shirts, beanies, and/or sweaters.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Zoo to host annual 'Boo at the Zoo' this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Zoo will host its annual "Boo at the Zoo" event this weekend. The event will take place Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the zoo located at 4001 Paisano Drive. The family-friendly event provides a safe environment...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

2 people killed in crash on Artcraft in Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Police have released what caused a deadly crash at an intersection in El Paso's Upper Valley Tuesday morning. The people killed in the crash were Michelle Lira of Sunland Park, New Mexico and Lira's passenger, a woman in her 50s. El Paso police did...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Hello Kitty Cafe truck to be in El Paso this Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hello Kitty cafe truck will be in El Paso this Saturday. The Hello Kitty truck will be at Cielo Vista Mall between JC Penny and Macy's from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Hello Kitty truck is conducting a tour across the U.S....
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

2 women die after crash involving semitruck in Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two women died after a crash involving a semitruck in the Upper Valley Tuesday morning. The incident happened at the 600 block of Artcraft around 8:50 a.m. Officials identified the women who died as 37-year-old Michelle Lira of Sunland Park and 59-year-old Blanca Lira.
SUNLAND PARK, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy