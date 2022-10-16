Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Over 60,000 Migrants Crossed in Texas and President Biden Said Don’t Declare an EmergencyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The Number of Migrants in El Paso Dropped From 2,000 a Day to 500 May Be TemporaryTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Dallas Veteran Facility to Receive $442 Million in UpgradesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
O’Rourke Revealed How He Would Handle the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
KFOX 14
More than 200 nonprofits participate at 7th annual El Paso Giving Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Giving Day, the community's largest day of charitable giving, will be held on Thursday. More than 200 nonprofits will participate in the 7th annual event to raise funds for their organization's missions. Giving Day is all about coming together as a community...
KFOX 14
Hunt School of Nursing associate professor named 2022 Texas Nurse Practitioner of the Year
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A professor at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center of El Paso from the Hunt School of nursing was named the 2022 Texas Nurse Practitioner of the Year in September. As a nurse practitioner and nursing advocate, Christy Blanco, D.N.P., R.N., WHNP-BC, FAANP,...
KFOX 14
East El Paso to get brand new Veteran Wellness Center focusing on mental health
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A groundbreaking ceremony is being held for a brand-new Veteran Wellness Center in East El Paso. We are proud to bring a Veteran Wellness Center to El Paso. As a Veteran, I know firsthand that military service can have lingering effects that impact every aspect of life,” Endeavors Chief Executive Officer Jon Allman said. “Housing all these comprehensive services under one roof allows us to provide much-needed services to the men and women who valiantly served our country, as well as their families. Building a Veteran Wellness Center in El Paso is part of our commitment to bring the highest-quality behavioral health and wellness services to those who need them the most.
KFOX 14
UTEP engineering students say $40 million grant will retain local talent, recruit new
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso officials and leaders with the University of Texas at El Paso held a roundtable discussion on how the $40 million grant, awarded to UTEP's West Texas Aerospace and Defense Manufacturing Coalition, will help advance economic development in the region. The discussion was...
KFOX 14
El Paso Museum of Art presents immerse exhibition "illuminated"
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Museum of Art is opening a new exhibition that "will take visitors on a visual journey through an installation of paintings, silkscreens, floating Mylar, Plexiglas silhouettes, colored light, and projected video with incorporated sound." The new exhibition "illuminated" will open on...
KFOX 14
Walmart begins offering over-the-counter hearing aids
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Walmart announced it will begin offering over-the-counter hearing aids online and in Walmart vision centers in Texas, including El Paso. Texas is one of seven states where these OTC hearing aids are available starting Monday, and they will soon be available at additional Walmart Vision Centers nationwide.
KFOX 14
'Spectacular' Christmas light show expected at Ascarate Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners Court on Monday approved to work with Fred Loya Partners to bring a "spectacular light show to Ascarate Park" this year. The contract for the Holiday Lights on the Lake was voted on Monday. The event will kickoff on November...
KFOX 14
Crash reported at Loop 375 at Fonseca
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A multi-vehicle crash was reported at Loop 375 at Fonseca Monday afternoon. It's unknown at this time how many vehicles are involved. EMS is currently checking three patients at the scene. It's unknown what caused the crash. The right lane is closed. Motorists are...
KFOX 14
El Paso fire respond to rollover crash on US-54 near Transmountain
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a rollover crash in Northeast Wednesday morning. The crash happened on US-54 near Transmountain closing all lanes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to fire dispatch. The...
KFOX 14
New Cracker Barrel location in far east El Paso looking to hire
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso will have two Cracker Barrel locations by this Fall. The company announced it's hiring over 200 full and part-time employees for its location at 13381 Gateway West in far east El Paso. Hiring started Monday for positions in the restaurant and retail...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces reminds property owners to make addresses visible from street
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces police and fire departments are encouraging property owners within city limits to make sure their home or business addresses are visible and can clearly be seen from the street. Clearly visible addresses are essential to police, fire or ambulance crews who...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans enjoy the drop in temperatures
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The colder temperatures the borderland experience Monday was reason enough for several El Pasoans to layer up. Whether it was going to the park, the grocery store, or just a stroll at San Jacinto plaza, many people were wearing long sleeve shirts, beanies, and/or sweaters.
KFOX 14
Fallen Dallas police officer's twin brother speaks about El Paso native Jacob Arellano
RICHARDSON, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Funeral Mass for Jacob Arellano, a police officer from Dallas Police Department killed last week, happened in Richardson, Texas Wednesday morning. Arellano died on October 12 on his way to work in a wrong-way crash by a suspected drunk driver. The 25-year-old was from...
KFOX 14
El Paso Zoo to host annual 'Boo at the Zoo' this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Zoo will host its annual "Boo at the Zoo" event this weekend. The event will take place Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the zoo located at 4001 Paisano Drive. The family-friendly event provides a safe environment...
KFOX 14
2 people killed in crash on Artcraft in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Police have released what caused a deadly crash at an intersection in El Paso's Upper Valley Tuesday morning. The people killed in the crash were Michelle Lira of Sunland Park, New Mexico and Lira's passenger, a woman in her 50s. El Paso police did...
KFOX 14
EP Water to temporarily suspend service in NW El Paso; residents urged to plan ahead
El Paso Water says some customers in Northwest El Paso will not have water overnight on Monday, October 17th, due to a planned water service outage. The utility says the temporary shut-off will begin Monday at approximately 8:00 p.m. and will last until approximately 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18.
KFOX 14
Hello Kitty Cafe truck to be in El Paso this Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hello Kitty cafe truck will be in El Paso this Saturday. The Hello Kitty truck will be at Cielo Vista Mall between JC Penny and Macy's from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Hello Kitty truck is conducting a tour across the U.S....
KFOX 14
Accused Walmart thief released from hospital and booked into El Paso jail
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man who allegedly charged at an El Paso police officer with a knife and injured when the officer shot at him was released from the hospital. Jonathan Aguilar Kurzenberger was accused of stealing from a Neighborhood Walmart in northeast El Paso in September.
KFOX 14
Dallas police officer killed in wrong-way crash in Dallas to be buried in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Jacob Arellano, a police officer who served the Dallas Police Department and was killed last week, will be buried in his hometown. Arellano died on October 12 on his way to work in a wrong-way crash by a suspected drunk driver. The 25-year-old was...
KFOX 14
2 women die after crash involving semitruck in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two women died after a crash involving a semitruck in the Upper Valley Tuesday morning. The incident happened at the 600 block of Artcraft around 8:50 a.m. Officials identified the women who died as 37-year-old Michelle Lira of Sunland Park and 59-year-old Blanca Lira.
