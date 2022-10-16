Read full article on original website
Related
How Much Money Idaho Makes from Guns Compared to Every Other State
Are you even a true Idahoan if you don’t own at least one gun? I’m kidding haha! Kinda. I really do feel like everyone here has guns… and it’s somewhat of a must if you live here in Idaho. Turns out, that’s not just a random feeling or an outlandish theory — it’s a fact — because Idaho is in the Top 10 states for having the most gun purchases per person, and we’re one of the states that make the most money from gun sales 👇
Idaho Lawmakers Looking To Ban Drag Queens Next Year
The subject of public performances of drag queens will be one of the topics of the upcoming legislative session. Multiple published reports say a bill will be proposed to ban public drag performances in Idaho. The Idaho Capital Sun reported that the Idaho Family Center worked on a defensible bill.
Bill prohibiting public drag performances to be introduced in upcoming Idaho legislative session
A bill that would ban drag performances in all public venues will be introduced in the first days of the next session of the Idaho Legislature in January, Idaho Family Policy Center President Blaine Conzatti told the Idaho Capital Sun. Conzatti and other conservative activists around Idaho and across the country have protested against events in public spaces that feature drag queens, including drag queen story hour events at public libraries. In September, Idaho Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon called for people to pressure corporate...
The Truth About Idaho’s Law On Marrying Your Cousin
It's no secret that Idaho has some odd laws but recently I overheard a conversation while at the gas station and heard someone imply that you can legally marry your cousin in the state of Idaho. Naturally, I wanted to see if this had any ring of truth to it and found my answer (sort of) in Section 32-206 of the Idaho legislature:
It’s Hard to Believe, But Until the Treasure Valley Has More Sidewalks, My Mom Won’t Move to Idaho
Since settling down in Star eight years ago, I've quietly harbored a growing annoyance over the Treasure Valley's ridiculous sidewalk situation. No, I'm not referring to the sidewalks within subdivisions or older, more established neighborhoods. Instead, my aggravation is fixated on the gaps between that stop my mom from moving to Idaho.
Explore Idaho’s Atlantis, The Ghost Town Now Underwater
Idaho has some legendary ghost towns around the state. One of the most intriguing ghost towns in the gem state is now fully underwater. According to only in your state, "Roosevelt in Valley County was booming in the 1890s. For the time it was really booming with a population over 7,000 at its prime. There was a lot of mining and quick development happening in the town through the early 1900s."
FOX 28 Spokane
Idaho to ban public drag show performances
SPOKANE, Wash. – According to the Idaho State Journal, a bill prohibiting public drag show performances will be introduced in the upcoming Idaho legislative session. This bill would ban all drag performances from any public venue in Idaho including drag queen story events in public library’s. Idaho Family...
Why Idaho Politicians Are Afraid To Debate One Another?
You wouldn't know it in Idaho, but it is debate season as America approaches the midterms. If you're a political junkie, you're likely to be glued to C-Span or YouTube, watching several debates from across the country. In Idaho, you'll be seeing very few discussions. We've documented how most of our politicians have given the debate the Heisman.
The race for Idaho Attorney General: Labrador vs. Arkoosh
BOISE — The duties of the Idaho Attorney General are clearly laid out in state law, in a list of 18 specific tasks ranging from representing all state agencies, officers and institutions in court, to providing legal advice to the Legislature, to enforcing specific laws, from internet crimes against children to prosecuting corrupt county officials. Yet the two candidates vying for the position on the November ballot have sharply differing views of how they’d address the role. ...
etxview.com
Idaho wolf population stable one year after looser hunting, trapping rules started
Idaho’s overall wolf population has remained stable despite liberalized hunting and trapping laws that went into effect last year. That was Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever’s message to Gem State lawmakers last week. “What I do know is that human-caused mortality and natural-cause mortality...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Backers, foes of ballot initiatives make final pitch at public hearing
Supporters and opponents of ballot initiatives to enact voter ID and raise the minimum wage made their final arguments Tuesday at a public hearing held at the Capitol. The forums, required under state law, were informational only and do not change the status of either initiative — labeled 432 and 433 by the Secretary of State’s office — but gave voters a chance to hear from either side of both issues.
boisestatepublicradio.org
How the money's being spent: Two Idaho credit unions get $7.5 million from the Biden Administration
Two Idaho lenders received new funding announced by the Biden Administration in September. The funding is meant to spur continued investment in minority and low-income communities. The Emergency Capital Investment Program sent $8.28 billion to 162 institutions designated as Community Development Financial Institutions and Minority Depository Institutions, community lenders with...
kmvt
Fish and Game asks Idaho hunters to be on the lookout for poachers
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We are in peak hunting season, and Idaho Fish and Game is reminding hunters to remember there are rules for a reason. While the majority of hunters do obey the laws, some don’t. Poachers may face, fines, have their hunting and fishing privileges revoked, or face possible jail time.
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: Ag in Idaho is facing challenges
Each year, Idaho agriculture generates over $20 billion in value for our economy. Our farmers, ranchers and processors invest significant resources to produce crops and livestock that help feed millions of people worldwide. As this harvest season wraps up, we need to talk about the future of ag in Idaho. Like other industries, we’re facing challenges that need our attention. I want to highlight two that impact agriculture and eastern Idaho.
One of America’s Top Ranked Universities is Minutes From Idaho
When it comes to an education, we all want the best--especially for our children. There is certainly some contention over whether or not a college education is needed to survive for young adults these days. For many, it may not be--and with this economy, it's important to take a realistic look at your options and career trajectory.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Spokane County Treasurer warns of tax scam
(The Center Square) – The Spokane County Treasurer’s Office is warning taxpayers about a mail scam that demands payment of a phony tax debt. According to a news release from Treasurer Michael Baumgartner, the scam involves sending people a letter that claims to be from the “Tax Resolution Unit” of the county. The letter threatens garnishment, property seizure or a lien on property if fraudulent fees aren’t paid.
Plan to widen I-90 to go through CDA City Council
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A plan to widen and improve Interstate 90 between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls will be outlined at tonight's Coeur d'Alene City Council meeting, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Erika Bowen, project manager with the Idaho Transportation Department, will explain efforts to...
Rare Images of Idaho Grizzly Bear Leave Internet in Awe [Photos]
In Idaho, we're able to have access to animals, places, and activities that a lot of states across the country couldn't even fathom. All across our state are things that folks from across the globe envy-- serene mountain scapes, a darkness preserve, world-class fishing, ski slopes that compete with the best on the planet and even world-renowned white water rapids.
New Details On The Tragic Disappearance Of Idaho Teen Missing 5 Months
The disappearance of Dylan Rounds has plagued his family for five months now. Dylan Rounds went to school in Idaho, lived in Hazelton for a while, graduated here, and moved to Utah to start his own farm. His only dream in the entire world was to be a farmer. Unfortunately, he disappeared under mysterious circumstances that are now being investigated as a homicide.
KPVI Newschannel 6
County Board talks statewide election lawsuit
Members of the Gage County Board of Supervisors were briefed on a lawsuit involving all of Nebraska’s election commissioners during its regular meeting Wednesday morning. Gage County Attorney Roger Harris discussed the lawsuit regarding unconstitutional elections with the board during a brief meeting, and what it means for Gage and other counties.
