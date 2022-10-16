ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomball, TX

Brandy Leigh
2d ago

Poor babys last vision was her own mother stabbing her.. how confused and scared she had to be.. I am sick over these stories. RIP baby girl

Beverly Stephens
3d ago

Her attorney will plead temporary insanity and she'll be sent to a mental hospital! Andrea Yates drown all 5 of her children and still in a mental hospital when I last checked!Sad for this poor baby. Breaks my heart. RIP sweet angel.

Deidra Greer
2d ago

Lord Have Mercy!!!😔 some people don't deserve to have any children and then you have some good and decent people out here who can't even have children but would do anything to have some... Rest With The Angels Little One!😭😭😭😭

