Brandy Leigh
2d ago
Poor babys last vision was her own mother stabbing her.. how confused and scared she had to be.. I am sick over these stories. RIP baby girl
Reply(2)
49
Beverly Stephens
3d ago
Her attorney will plead temporary insanity and she'll be sent to a mental hospital! Andrea Yates drown all 5 of her children and still in a mental hospital when I last checked!Sad for this poor baby. Breaks my heart. RIP sweet angel.
Reply(31)
45
Deidra Greer
2d ago
Lord Have Mercy!!!😔 some people don't deserve to have any children and then you have some good and decent people out here who can't even have children but would do anything to have some... Rest With The Angels Little One!😭😭😭😭
Reply(1)
34
