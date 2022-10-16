Read full article on original website
Former Berkeley County sheriff arrested for second DUI
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Berkeley County sheriff Wayne DeWitt was arrested Tuesday on a charge of driving under the influence. Records from the Hill-Finklea Detention Center in Berkeley County show DeWitt was arrested by the Goose Creek Police Department. His charges include driving under the influence (2nd) and open container of beer/wine. Dewitt […]
Lawsuit: ‘Dangerous’ window tint contributed to collision that killed Carlos Dunlap Sr.
Carlos Dunlap Sr., the father of local NFL player Carlos Dunlap, was crossing Ashley Phosphate Road when he was struck by a Black Nissan Rogue around 10:40 p.m. on Jan. 22. He was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to injuries sustained during the collision, according to a police report.
Police: Body recovered from pond in James Island, South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department announced Tuesday morning that is recovered a body from a James Island pond. The department’s underwater response team responded to a small body of water Monday night near Riverland Woods Apartments where they recovered a person’s body from the water. Police were searching the area for a […]
GRAPHIC: Charleston Animal Society offers reward for info on dog shot in shoulder
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society has posted a reward for information in the shooting of a dog found on Wadmalaw Island. The German Shepherd, named “Timbo” was found shot in the shoulder, according to Charleston Animal Society spokesperson Kay Hyman. Veterinarians found fragments of what appears to be a hollow-point bullet in the dog’s shoulder.
14-year-old dies after Berkeley Co. crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a North Charleston teenager died Friday, days after a single-vehicle crash. George Sanchez-Tentzohua, 14, died at an area hospital, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Hartwell said the hospital notified the coroner’s office on Friday of Sanchez-Tentzohua’s death that was the result of a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 9.
Savannah Highway crash cleared, crews responded to car fire
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on Savannah Highway near Orleans Road that impacted Wednesday traffic in West Ashley is cleared. The Charleston Fire Department responded to a car fire at 11:51 a.m. Crews arrived and put out that fire. During that time, witnesses in the area say cars...
Charleston Police call off search for missing man
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police said Tuesday morning they had canceled a “be on the lookout” alert for a man reported missing on Monday. Police said Andrew Hyams, whose family said he had last been seen at a James Island restaurant, had been found, but provided no other details on where he was found or his condition.
All lanes closed following vehicle fire on Savannah Highway near DuPount Road
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — A vehicle fire has closed all lanes of Savannah Highway near DuPont Road near the I-526 interchange. Check ABC News 4 for updates.
Police locate man reported missing after leaving James Island restaurant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help locating a man who did not return home from a James Island restaurant. According to CPD, Andrew Hyams was reported missing by his family on October 17. Hyams is about 5’11” and 160...
New suit against Diocese of Charleston claims assault, battery by student’s former mentor
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new lawsuit has been filed against the Diocese of Charleston alleging assault and battery by a former chaplain at Bishop England High School on Daniel Island. This lawsuit filed in Charleston County is just the latest in a string of lawsuits claiming misconduct in the...
Father shot during fatal home invasion in North Charleston Saturday, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — When North Charleston Police arrived for a burglary call on Saturday, several kids waved them down, saying their father had been shot, an incident report says. The kids were waving from the second-floor landing of a home on Scarsdale Avenue, where a burglary in...
2 detained outside Ft. Dorchester High School amid report of person with weapon
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fort Dorchester High School notified parents that two people were detained and removed from campus Monday morning after a report of a person with a weapon. The message states the school went into “a brief secure hold” at approximately 10:30 a.m. A secure hold means...
North Charleston coach identified as victim of Saturday shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 35-year-old man dead Saturday. Anthony Heyward II, from North Charleston, died around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the scene from a gunshot wound, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. North Charleston...
Deputies search for missing 14-year-old in Colleton County
ROUND O, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 14-year-old girl. Authorities say Emone Washington was last seen getting into her 17-year-old brother’s SUV at a bus stop Monday morning. Washington’s brother, Divontrez Young, drives a 2007 Grey Buick Rendezvous with no hubcaps and a paper tag, police say.
2 arrested after gun found in backpack at Ft. Dorchester High School
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says two juveniles were arrested Monday after a gun was found on a high school campus. Fort Dorchester High School was placed in a secure hold around 10:30 a.m. Monday. A police report states the officers were notified of a...
1 dies in North Charleston house fire, firefighters confirm
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly Saturday night fire. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. The first...
North Charleston shooting on Saturday leaves one person dead
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A shooting on Saturday that left one person dead is currently being investigated by the North Charleston Police Department. At 4:11 p.m. police responded to a call at Scarsdale Avenue off Dorchester Road. When they arrived at the scene, police found a male with...
Death is a Drag shows a different side of Charleston’s history
Charleston Culinary Tours brought legendary Charleston drag queen Kira Lee into its fold recently as a guide for the Death is a Drag tours, a new take on its usual tours. Charleston Culinary Tours general manager Charley Smith recognized Lee as a local drag queen after he was sent recommendations for new guides and wanted to see if she was interested in a new concept. She was. With that, the Death is a Drag tour was born. It was Kira kismet.
Berkeley County asking residents to report Hurricane Ian damage to gauge funding needs
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County Emergency Management officials are in the process of obtaining relief funds for damage caused by Hurricane Ian from both the state and federal government, but the county says it needs more of its residents to make damage reports to accurately portray how much assistance the county needs.
1 killed in N. Charleston shooting Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday. Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road. Upon arrival, police found a male with a gunshot wound, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. The...
