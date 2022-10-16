ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Comments / 29

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Former Berkeley County sheriff arrested for second DUI

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Berkeley County sheriff Wayne DeWitt was arrested Tuesday on a charge of driving under the influence. Records from the Hill-Finklea Detention Center in Berkeley County show DeWitt was arrested by the Goose Creek Police Department. His charges include driving under the influence (2nd) and open container of beer/wine. Dewitt […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Police: Body recovered from pond in James Island, South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department announced Tuesday morning that is recovered a body from a James Island pond. The department’s underwater response team responded to a small body of water Monday night near Riverland Woods Apartments where they recovered a person’s body from the water. Police were searching the area for a […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

GRAPHIC: Charleston Animal Society offers reward for info on dog shot in shoulder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society has posted a reward for information in the shooting of a dog found on Wadmalaw Island. The German Shepherd, named “Timbo” was found shot in the shoulder, according to Charleston Animal Society spokesperson Kay Hyman. Veterinarians found fragments of what appears to be a hollow-point bullet in the dog’s shoulder.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

14-year-old dies after Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a North Charleston teenager died Friday, days after a single-vehicle crash. George Sanchez-Tentzohua, 14, died at an area hospital, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Hartwell said the hospital notified the coroner’s office on Friday of Sanchez-Tentzohua’s death that was the result of a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 9.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Savannah Highway crash cleared, crews responded to car fire

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on Savannah Highway near Orleans Road that impacted Wednesday traffic in West Ashley is cleared. The Charleston Fire Department responded to a car fire at 11:51 a.m. Crews arrived and put out that fire. During that time, witnesses in the area say cars...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police call off search for missing man

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police said Tuesday morning they had canceled a “be on the lookout” alert for a man reported missing on Monday. Police said Andrew Hyams, whose family said he had last been seen at a James Island restaurant, had been found, but provided no other details on where he was found or his condition.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston coach identified as victim of Saturday shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 35-year-old man dead Saturday. Anthony Heyward II, from North Charleston, died around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the scene from a gunshot wound, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. North Charleston...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies search for missing 14-year-old in Colleton County

ROUND O, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 14-year-old girl. Authorities say Emone Washington was last seen getting into her 17-year-old brother’s SUV at a bus stop Monday morning. Washington’s brother, Divontrez Young, drives a 2007 Grey Buick Rendezvous with no hubcaps and a paper tag, police say.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

1 dies in North Charleston house fire, firefighters confirm

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly Saturday night fire. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. The first...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

North Charleston shooting on Saturday leaves one person dead

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A shooting on Saturday that left one person dead is currently being investigated by the North Charleston Police Department. At 4:11 p.m. police responded to a call at Scarsdale Avenue off Dorchester Road. When they arrived at the scene, police found a male with...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Death is a Drag shows a different side of Charleston’s history

Charleston Culinary Tours brought legendary Charleston drag queen Kira Lee into its fold recently as a guide for the Death is a Drag tours, a new take on its usual tours. Charleston Culinary Tours general manager Charley Smith recognized Lee as a local drag queen after he was sent recommendations for new guides and wanted to see if she was interested in a new concept. She was. With that, the Death is a Drag tour was born. It was Kira kismet.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

1 killed in N. Charleston shooting Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday. Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road. Upon arrival, police found a male with a gunshot wound, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. The...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy