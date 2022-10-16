I watched this race and reviewed the crash time and time again there was absolutely no contact between the two cars before bubba grazed the wall both cars at that point were under control there was no reason for bubba to go hard left into the back of Larson's car there was no mechanical reason for that either it's perfectly reasonable to say bubba intentionally hit Larson's car because bubba thought Larson had hit him.this was unacceptable both cars could have gone on and Bell probably could have won the race.in my opinion bubba Wallace needs to be suspended
