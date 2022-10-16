Read full article on original website
NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday
NFL kicker Matt Ammendola is being shown the exit this Monday afternoon. The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Ammendola today to make room for DeAndre Hopkins, who was just reinstated from suspension. Ammendola missed an extra point during the Cardinals' 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on ...
Former Giants cornerback killed at 32
Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Photo In Green Bay Goes Viral
Erin Andrews enjoyed her Sunday in Green Bay. Well except for the rain, of course. Andrews, the longtime NFL sideline reporter, had to make a notable wardrobe change while roaming the sideline at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Once the rain started coming down during the Jets vs. Packers ...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News
Earlier this week, NBA on ESPN had Ronnie2k on the show to discuss which players have improved their ratings for this year's video game. That apparently didn't sit well with Klay Thompson. Thompson sent an emphatic message to the official Instagram account for NBA on ESPN. It's very evident that...
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
Gisele Bundchen’s Most Recent Tweet About Tom Brady Has Absolutely Savage Responses
While Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady’s marriage is currently in the spotlight, the supermodel’s most recent tweet about her husband and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now has absolutely savage responses. In early September, Gisele Bundchen took to her Twitter account to share her support for her husband and...
NFL World Wants Prominent Head Coach Fired Tonight
The Cardinals fell to 2-4 on the season following Sunday afternoon's 19-9 loss to the Seahawks. Fans are beginning to be pretty fed up with head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The former college football head coach is in his fourth season. At this point, Kingsbury probably is what he is. Does...
Chiefs Fans Speculate Trade Could Be Coming Following Travis Kelce Contract News
The Kansas City Chiefs altered a significant contract today following their 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. In a move that will save the team nearly $3.5M in cap space this season, the Chiefs converted part of tight end Travis Kelce's base salary into a signing bonus this morning. ...
Football World Reacts To Alabama, Tennessee Referee News
Alabama fans unaccustomed to handling defeat are taking the time-honored path of blaming the referees. On Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers earned a 52-49 victory over the Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Along with allowing 567 total yards, Alabama got penalized 17 times for 130 yards. The home team, on the other hand, got six flags for 39 yards.
Troy Aikman has harsh words for Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos did not leave Troy Aikman impressed on Monday night. The Broncos entered the game 2-3 and lost 19-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers on the road. Denver’s offense continued to have problems, including on the opening possession of overtime. Denver got into a 3rd-and-1 situation and was unable to convert, so they punted.
College Football World Reacts To Brian Kelly Daughter News
Brian Kelly's daughter is no fan of the Florida Gators or their fans. In a recent TikTok posted from the sideline of Saturday's game between LSU and Florida, Kelly's daughter, Grace, took a shot at those in the UF crowd. "I just wanted to come on here and say that...
Derek Jeter Has 3-Word Reaction To Yankees Defeating Guardians
On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALDS by a final score of 5-1. After falling behind 2-1 in the series, the Yankees won two straight games en route to making the American League Championship Series. No one was happier for the Yankees than Derek Jeter.
Here is what Chiefs fans were saying following KC’s 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills
Chiefs fans shared their thoughts about the team following Sunday’s loss to the Bills.
Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Speaks Out About Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen
With more details about the alleged marriage woes between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen continuing to surface, Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek shares her thoughts about the situation. Fox News reports that while walking through the Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday (October 13th), Kostek was asked about...
Westword
Broncos Fans on Twitter Rip Russell Wilson and More After Loss to Chargers
In our October 17 report about former Denver Post writer Ryan O'Halloran's in-season switch from covering the Broncos to the Buffalo Bills, we noted that terrible things were likely to happen during Denver's Monday Night Football matchup that evening against the Los Angeles Chargers — the team's fourth prime-time, national standalone game since the start of the season. And lo, it came to pass, by way of a 19-16 overtime defeat so dispiriting that afterward, many fans on Twitter seemed to have trouble keeping track of all the people to blame for a campaign that began with sky-high promise but seems to be exploding on the launchpad.
Report: Steelers Quarterback Had 'Locker Room Confrontation' With Wide Receiver
Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky came off the bench and helped propel Pittsburgh to a 20-18 win over Tampa Bay this past Sunday. His benching, which many thought was simply due to inconsistent play over the first four weeks, might not have been as straight-forward as it seemed. In ...
Bill Belichick explains why he missed Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s wedding
Robert Kraft’s wedding featured a large contingent of New England Patriots players and coaches, past and present. Bill Belichick was not a part of it. However, the Patriots head coach said Monday on WEEI that he had originally planned to attend the event, which turned out to be a surprise wedding for the 81-year-old Kraft and 47-year-old Dr. Dana Blumberg. However, Belichick said that his absence was the result of multiple discussions he’d had with the team’s chairman and CEO. With that said, Belichick said he and Kraft agreed that it was best if he stayed with the team.
Buffalo Bills Are Releasing Veteran Player Just Coming Off A Suspension
This Monday afternoon the Buffalo Bills announced they are releasing a veteran player. The funny thing is he's just now coming off a suspension. The Bills are releasing veteran linebacker Andre Smith Jr. this Monday. "The #Bills are releasing LB Andre Smith, source said. He is coming ...
