Guest Opinion: As another birthday comes and goes, Kayden's Law languishes

In the 4+ years since my 7-year-old granddaughter Kayden was brutally beaten to death by her biological father during an unsupervised visitation, hundreds more children have been harmed or killed in domestic violence cases involved in the family court system throughout our country.

Yesterday, Oct. 15, was Kayden’s birthday; she would be 12 years old. October is now Domestic Violence Awareness Month; November is Family Court Awareness Month.

Let’s review where progress has been made to help prevent further risk of harm and death of our children caught up in the family court system here in Pennsylvania.

Kayden’s Law was passed in the Pennsylvania Senate in June of 2021 by a vote of 46-4. More than a year later, the bill is still under consideration in the House. Kayden’s Law at the federal level was added as an amendment to the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) formally signed into law in March of this year. Kayden’s mother, Kathryn Sherlock, was recognized and honored at the Presidential reception in Washington D.C. for her efforts to promote a federal response to this crisis.

This federal law will provide millions of dollars to each state that establishes a similar measure of its own. Money that can be used to fund a supervised visitation program to protect our children. Money that can be used to help provide orientation and training for family court judges and staff, especially those who are new to the court. Kayden’s Law makes sure that every child involved in the family court system is protected; the child’s safety and indeed their life should always be the highest priority.

Parental rights, giving each parent 50/50 contact with their children is not always the fair and right goal to achieve. When one parent (or even both) is proven to be violent and/or abusive (even if not directed toward the child) consideration must be given to protecting the child above all else. Violent behavior by any individual is a real threat.

Kayden’s father was supposedly considered to be no threat to Kayden even though he was violent toward Kathy and his own mother. Not to mention his altercations with other people outside the family (bar fights, physical injuries). The evidence of violent behavior was well established; the psychological examinations recommended mental health treatment and yet he was still awarded unsupervised visitation. One representative of family court explained that “the man just went off.” That’s true. He did just that on that fateful weekend of Aug. 4-6, 2018.

Did no one see it coming? All the evidence indicating his violent behavior, his manic-depressive personality, was well established. Kayden would still be with us if someone, anyone, had recognized it and taken the steps to ensure Kayden’s safety.

Instead, unsupervised visitation was the judge’s decision and Kayden is gone forever. Pennsylvania must pass Kayden’s Law. How many more children will we sacrifice before the family court system makes the changes necessary to ensure every child is protected? November is Family Court Awareness Month, let’s get it done.

Tom Giglio is the maternal grandfather of Kayden Mancuso and an advocate with Kayden's Korner in Yardley.