ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Guest Opinion: As another birthday comes and goes, Kayden's Law languishes

By By Tom Giglio
The Intelligencer
The Intelligencer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vV2BB_0ibVegEV00

In the 4+ years since my 7-year-old granddaughter Kayden was brutally beaten to death by her biological father during an unsupervised visitation, hundreds more children have been harmed or killed in domestic violence cases involved in the family court system throughout our country.

Yesterday, Oct. 15, was Kayden’s birthday; she would be 12 years old. October is now Domestic Violence Awareness Month; November is Family Court Awareness Month.

Let’s review where progress has been made to help prevent further risk of harm and death of our children caught up in the family court system here in Pennsylvania.

Kayden’s Law was passed in the Pennsylvania Senate in June of 2021 by a vote of 46-4. More than a year later, the bill is still under consideration in the House. Kayden’s Law at the federal level was added as an amendment to the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) formally signed into law in March of this year. Kayden’s mother, Kathryn Sherlock, was recognized and honored at the Presidential reception in Washington D.C. for her efforts to promote a federal response to this crisis.

This federal law will provide millions of dollars to each state that establishes a similar measure of its own. Money that can be used to fund a supervised visitation program to protect our children. Money that can be used to help provide orientation and training for family court judges and staff, especially those who are new to the court. Kayden’s Law makes sure that every child involved in the family court system is protected; the child’s safety and indeed their life should always be the highest priority.

Parental rights, giving each parent 50/50 contact with their children is not always the fair and right goal to achieve. When one parent (or even both) is proven to be violent and/or abusive (even if not directed toward the child) consideration must be given to protecting the child above all else. Violent behavior by any individual is a real threat.

Kayden’s father was supposedly considered to be no threat to Kayden even though he was violent toward Kathy and his own mother. Not to mention his altercations with other people outside the family (bar fights, physical injuries). The evidence of violent behavior was well established; the psychological examinations recommended mental health treatment and yet he was still awarded unsupervised visitation. One representative of family court explained that “the man just went off.” That’s true. He did just that on that fateful weekend of Aug. 4-6, 2018.

Did no one see it coming? All the evidence indicating his violent behavior, his manic-depressive personality, was well established. Kayden would still be with us if someone, anyone, had recognized it and taken the steps to ensure Kayden’s safety.

Instead, unsupervised visitation was the judge’s decision and Kayden is gone forever. Pennsylvania must pass Kayden’s Law. How many more children will we sacrifice before the family court system makes the changes necessary to ensure every child is protected? November is Family Court Awareness Month, let’s get it done.

Tom Giglio is the maternal grandfather of Kayden Mancuso and an advocate with Kayden's Korner in Yardley.

Comments / 0

Related
The Intelligencer

Guest Opinion: What's wrong with faith, freedom, family and America First?

Despite a $12 million negative ad blitz, State Senator Doug Mastriano remains politically alive against Attorney General Josh Shapiro in the Pennsylvania Governor’s race. Shapiro’s attacks are focusing heavily on Mastriano’s pro-life position and Mastriano’s presence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. With a press that could be described as friendly, Shapiro ought to be enjoying a commanding lead. Instead, Mastriano is within striking distance of the cash-flush Shapiro, suggesting that Shapiro’s playbook is running afoul of the ever-growing Biden effect, woke backlash and Trump voters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Intelligencer

Wisser: Protecting private medical decisions from government mandates

My top priority at the start of my campaign was improving our healthcare system and lowering prescription drug costs. And while these are still very important to me, since I started my campaign there has been a major event. The Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade. The decision to take away a woman’s right to an abortion means that what happens here in the Pennsylvania General Assembly is more important than ever. The candidates who are elected on November 8th 2022 will be the ones making decisions about what rights Pennsylvania women have or not.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Colorado Newsline

We’re Pa. clergy. Christian nationalism isn’t Christian. This is why | Opinion

This commentary originally appeared in the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. Dear Christian siblings in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, We write to you as Christian leaders called by God to serve God’s people and to witness to Jesus’ love and God’s grace in our lives. We place our trust in Jesus, just as you do, knowing that the […] The post We’re Pa. clergy. Christian nationalism isn’t Christian. This is why | Opinion appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Intelligencer

The Intelligencer

213
Followers
189
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bucks and Montgomery County, PA from The Intelligencer.

 http://theintell.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy