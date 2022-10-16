ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QB breaks two state records in game where opponent doesn’t throw a single pass

MIO, MI – Mio’s pass-happy offense is fast, fun and frenetic. It almost made Whittemore-Prescott coach Joe Murphy think about giving this passing thing a try. In a game where Mio shattered two state records and cracked the Top 10 in the MHSAA record book in numerous passing categories, Whittemore-Prescott didn’t throw the ball a single time – and won 68-62 in a thrill-a-minute eight-player football showdown.
Muskegon-area high school boys soccer district semifinal schedules

MUSKEGON – The Michigan high school boys soccer postseason enters the district semifinal round and several local teams will be competing for a chance to advance to this weekend’s district championship matches. Below is a look at the upcoming opponents, times and locations for each Muskegon-area boys soccer...
Check out the Top 50 Michigan high school football rankings for the week of 10/16/22

In the second-to-last week of the regular season, there was substantial movement in the upper half of the MLive Top 50. This was due to a lot of the top teams playing each other. Saline’s loss to Dexter had its impact, as did Franklin’s loss to Belleville. Martin Luther King, Seaholm and Lapeer all suffered losses, which shuffled things up some more.
See Ann Arbor-area boys soccer district final pairings

ANN ARBOR – There are four Ann Arbor-area boys soccer teams that will compete for district championships on Thursday after keeping their seasons going in Tuesday’s semifinal games. See which teams are still dancing and have a chance to claim a district trophy below. -- DIVISION 1. DISTRICT...
These were the top performers at the 2022 MHSAA girls golf state finals

Teams from the Hometown Life region had plenty to celebrate following the Michigan High School Athletic Association girls golf state championship tournaments over the weekend. Farmington Hills Mercy won a state championship in Division 2, South Lyon and Cranbrook became state runner-ups and there were plenty of individuals who put together all-state finishes.
Vote for Grand Rapids Fall Athlete of the Week 7

The high school girls golf and boys tennis seasons came to a fantastic finish with state meets in both sports last weekend. The Grand Rapids area had athletes in both sports shine, and that’s not all. There were standout performances across a variety of sports.
Teammates make history on Bay County Boys Soccer Leaders

BAY CITY, MI -- Here is a look at final regular season statistic leaders for boys soccer for the 2022 season at the Bay County high schools of Bay City Central (C), Bay City Western (W), John Glenn (JG), Essexville Garber (G) and Pinconning (P). Adam Wingeier claimed the Bay...
