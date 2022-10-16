Read full article on original website
Associated Press high school football rankings after Week 8 of the 2022 regular season
The statewide Michigan prep football rankings, as compiled from the votes of various media members from around the state. Others receiving votes: Lapeer 3. Detroit Catholic Central 3. Saline 2. Detroit Cass Tech 2. Northville 1. Division 2. School — Record — Points. 1. Dexter (4) (8-0) 48.
Here is how Jackson-area football teams stand in the race for playoff points
JACKSON -- There is one week left in the high school football regular season in Michigan, one week left for teams to state their case for inclusion in the playoff field. Here is where teams in the Jackson area stand in the race for playoff points with one week to go.
Michigan prep football notebook: Two state passing records in one game not enough for victory
Mio senior quarterback Austin Fox had a performance in Week 8 that had never been seen before in Michigan eight-player football. Against Whittemore-Prescott, Fox set two single-game state records by passing for 621 yards and nine touchdowns. To put his records in perspective, his nine TD tosses broke the previous...
QB breaks two state records in game where opponent doesn’t throw a single pass
MIO, MI – Mio’s pass-happy offense is fast, fun and frenetic. It almost made Whittemore-Prescott coach Joe Murphy think about giving this passing thing a try. In a game where Mio shattered two state records and cracked the Top 10 in the MHSAA record book in numerous passing categories, Whittemore-Prescott didn’t throw the ball a single time – and won 68-62 in a thrill-a-minute eight-player football showdown.
Muskegon-area high school boys soccer district semifinal schedules
MUSKEGON – The Michigan high school boys soccer postseason enters the district semifinal round and several local teams will be competing for a chance to advance to this weekend’s district championship matches. Below is a look at the upcoming opponents, times and locations for each Muskegon-area boys soccer...
Top-5 shakeup in Division 1 headlines latest Michigan high school volleyball rankings
Michigan’s high school volleyball playoffs are less than two weeks away, and by now, the state’s top teams have started to assert themselves as contenders for district, regional and even state championship crowns. But there’s still time to make a late push, and several Division 1 squads did...
Check out the Top 50 Michigan high school football rankings for the week of 10/16/22
In the second-to-last week of the regular season, there was substantial movement in the upper half of the MLive Top 50. This was due to a lot of the top teams playing each other. Saline’s loss to Dexter had its impact, as did Franklin’s loss to Belleville. Martin Luther King, Seaholm and Lapeer all suffered losses, which shuffled things up some more.
Top 2022 high school girls cross country times in Michigan as of Oct. 17
Here are the top girls cross country times in the state through Oct. 17 competition, according to athletic.net. Look for weekly Monday updates on MLive.com for the rest of the season.
Portage Central advances to boys soccer district finals after OT win vs. rival Northern
PORTAGE, MI – It’s never easy to beat a team twice in a season, and when the group looking for revenge is a rival, and when the game is played in conditions that can throw a wrench in even the best gameplans, that makes the outcome even more of a tossup.
See Ann Arbor-area boys soccer district final pairings
ANN ARBOR – There are four Ann Arbor-area boys soccer teams that will compete for district championships on Thursday after keeping their seasons going in Tuesday’s semifinal games. See which teams are still dancing and have a chance to claim a district trophy below. -- DIVISION 1. DISTRICT...
Game of the Week: Holt tops East Lansing, Pewamo-Westphalia preps to visit Lansing Catholic
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week hasn’t failed yet to keep us on the edge of our seats. Friday, Holt upset East Lansing at home to clinch a share of the CAAC Blue with a 16-13 win over the Trojans. Next week, it...
Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Michigan Athlete of the Week? (Oct. 10-16)
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email "athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com" with “MHSAW Nomination” in the subject line. Editor’s Note: Our ...
No. 1 singles stars show why they’re tops on Bay County Boys Tennis Leaders
BAY CITY, MI -- Here is a look at final victory leaders for boys tennis for the 2022 season at the Bay County high schools of Bay City Central, Bay City Western, John Glenn and Essexville Garber. Bay City Western senior Ty Macheso led the way, much as he did...
Bay County roundup: Garber hits magic number in another stellar season
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in Bay County for Oct. 17-18, 2022. Bay County coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. VOLLEYBALL: DUKES HIT 35-WIN MARK. It’s been another banner season for...
These were the top performers at the 2022 MHSAA girls golf state finals
Teams from the Hometown Life region had plenty to celebrate following the Michigan High School Athletic Association girls golf state championship tournaments over the weekend. Farmington Hills Mercy won a state championship in Division 2, South Lyon and Cranbrook became state runner-ups and there were plenty of individuals who put together all-state finishes.
Harbor Springs Girls Golf Caps Off Memorable Season With 8th Place Finish at States
HARBOR SPRINGS – The Harbor Springs girls golf team capped off a memorable 2022 season over the weekend with an 8th place finish in Div. 4 at the MHSAA State Championships. The Rams overcame some cold, wet and windy conditions at The Meadows Golf Course in Allendale while doing so.
Vote for Grand Rapids Fall Athlete of the Week 7
The high school girls golf and boys tennis seasons came to a fantastic finish with state meets in both sports last weekend. The Grand Rapids area had athletes in both sports shine, and that’s not all. There were standout performances across a variety of sports.
Teammates make history on Bay County Boys Soccer Leaders
BAY CITY, MI -- Here is a look at final regular season statistic leaders for boys soccer for the 2022 season at the Bay County high schools of Bay City Central (C), Bay City Western (W), John Glenn (JG), Essexville Garber (G) and Pinconning (P). Adam Wingeier claimed the Bay...
