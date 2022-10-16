Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
Another frosty cold start Wednesday morning. How will it affect picked pumpkins?
Despite a swirling system giving lots of lake effect rain, snow and graupel over portions of western New York, far northern New York and other portions of the Great Lakes, the immediate CNY area will once again become mostly clear Tuesday night into dawn Wednesday morning. This will give many...
cnycentral.com
33rd Season of Lights on the Lake to start November 14th
Liverpool, N.Y. — The 33rd season of Wegman's Lights on the Lake is scheduled to illuminate Onondaga Lake Park in Liverpool, from November 14 through January 13. The lights will be on from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m, nightly. Onondaga County Executive Ryan Mcmahon was joined by Parks Commissioner...
cnycentral.com
New additions coming to Lights on the Lake
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — Despite Halloween being two weeks away, Onondaga County is already preparing for the Christmas season. County leaders joined Galaxy Media on Wednesday to announce what’s ahead for the 33rd season of Lights on the Lake. CNY Central is a media partner for this annual event...
cnycentral.com
Four easy steps to get your car ready for winter driving
SOLVAY, N.Y. — Winter is right around the corner and that means it is time to start getting your car ready for another tough Central New York winter. Chris Siriano, owner of Green Light Auto in Solvay, said when it comes to making sure your car is ready to take on the cold and snow, there are four simple checks you can do that will help your vehicle stay in top condition this winter.
cnycentral.com
Winter parking restrictions to return next month in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Seasonal parking restrictions will be put in place in downtown Syracuse to start the snowy season, city officials announced. From November 1 to April 1, overnight on-street parking will alternate and be limited to one side. These restrictions will take effect between 10 a.m. and 6...
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
WKTV
An update on what caused the blackout at the Utica Comets opener
UTICA, N.Y. – During the second period of the Utica Comets home opener Monday night, the power went out, causing a black out. Adirondack Bank Center officials now know what caused it, a circuit breaker tripped. They do not know what caused the trip, but say it has never...
cnycentral.com
'Impractical Jokers' return to Central New York this winter
WATERLOO, N.Y. — Television comedy troupe "Impractical Jokers" will return to the area Saturday, February 18, 2023 at del Lago Resort & Casino in Waterloo. Brian "Q" Quinn, James Murray, and Sal Vulcano will be taking their latest comedy tour on the road. Tickets for each show are will...
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Snowiest Cities in The United States
The United States is a huge country with a wide variety of climates. Many of the largest cities in the US get plenty of snow each year. These cities become playgrounds for people who love the snow each year. But which ones get the most? Some of the answers might surprise you!
WKTV
"Halloween Fun Days" in Canastota this weekend
CANASTOTA, N.Y. – The Great Swamp Conservancy is hosting ”Halloween Fun Days” Saturday and Sunday. The event is indoors and non-scary, so if you have little ones this is the perfect place for some festive Halloween fun. There will be themed “rooms” with activities, games, crafts and candy. There Will also be a magician on both days as well as themed food and refreshments at the café.
Two CNY restaurants, both on Erie Boulevard East, are closing
Two casual restaurants on Erie Boulevard East, one in Syracuse and one in DeWitt, are closing. Mello Velo, a restaurant / bar attached to a bicycle shop at the corner of Erie Boulevard and Walnut Street in Syracuse, announced via Facebook that it will end food and drink service on Sunday, Oct. 29. The bike shop, whose address is at 790 Canal St., will remain open.
cnycentral.com
Tully's Good Times Restaurant to hold "Law & Orders Night" fundraiser
Syracuse, N.Y. — Popular Central and Western New York restaurant, Tully's Good Times is helping fundraise for Special Olympics New York Wednesday, October 19. At the restaurant's locations in and around Syracuse, Rochester, Batavia, Watertown, Buffalo, and Vestal, it will be holding "Law & Orders Night" to assist in fundraising efforts.
Historic & Elegant Church Up For Sale In Utica New York After 40 Years
An iconic location for worship is up for sale in Central New York, creating a wonderful opportunity for new growth. After so many years of serving Central New Yorkers, the Westminster Presbyterian Church of Utica is officially up for sale. What's only listed at 68,000 square feet is actually more than doubled when you include the church and the basement of the building.
localsyr.com
What’s going around: October 17, 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Here is the weekly check on the illnesses that area doctors’ offices are seeing most often.
cnycentral.com
Documentary on overcoming loneliness to show for free in East Syracuse
A new documentary film titled All The Lonely People will show for free on Friday October 28 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at Upstate Oasis at 6333 Route 298 in East Syracuse. The film will be followed by a community discussion about ways to develop resilience and implement strategies to combat loneliness and social isolation.
cnycentral.com
Meet Tanner: CNYCentral's adoptable pet of the week
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This is Tanner! He's a 6-month-old hound mix waiting to find his forever home. Tanner and his littermates arrived at Helping Hounds Dog Rescue in North Syracuse from Mississippi two months ago. Helping Hounds staff said Tanner loves life and would love to be someone's...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: October 9 – October 15
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. Chilly air and cold wisps of wind didn’t stop people from enjoying all the autumn fun to be had at the second annual Fulton Fall Festival held Saturday, October 8. Full story here. After...
