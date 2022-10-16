ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

alachuachronicle.com

Early Voting for General Election Starts Monday, October 24

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The early voting period for the 2022 General Election will begin on Monday, October 24 at 9 a.m. From October 24 to November 5, registered Alachua County voters will be able to vote early at any of the county’s seven early voting locations between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office’s Statement Concerning Konnech

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office has been made aware of misinformation concerning the office’s relationship with the company Konnech. The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office does not use Konnech or any of its software or products. Prior to 2017, the Alachua...
alachuachronicle.com

16 Alachua County schools get School Recognition Awards from Florida Department of Education

NORTH PORT, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis visited Toledo Blade Elementary on its first day back in session to announce more than $200 million in awards through the School Recognition Program. These awards will go to 1,400 schools across the state that demonstrated student growth and teaching excellence in the 2021-22 school year. To be eligible, schools must receive a school grade of “A” or improve at least one letter grade from the prior year.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville’s Cold Night Shelter Program Anticipated October 18

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – City of Gainesville officials anticipate severe weather conditions, including temperatures below 45 degrees Fahrenheit during evening hours, Tuesday, Oct. 18. The anticipated temperatures will lead to the activation of the city’s Cold Night Shelter (CNS) Program, and it is expected to remain in effect until overnight low temperatures rise above 45 F. The CNS program normally runs from Nov. 1 through March 31.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Fatal motorcycle crash in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Alachua County is dead after a crash in Micanopy this morning. Florida highway patrol troopers say a 31-year-old man was riding a motorcycle south on US highway 441 at around 9:45 am. The motorcyclist drove off the road and hit a sign post.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Marion County residents broke their silence during their annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The domestic violence awareness walk in Ocala all began when a professor at the College of Central Florida was killed back in 2004. “It was here in this parking lot that one of our college professors Debra Vazquez was killed back in 2004 so we’re here in this parking lot hoping to create awareness. Since Debra’s death we’ve lost 112 more including three this year,” said Monica Bryant with the Marion County Children’s Alliance.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man arrested for threatening woman with gun

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Leneiall Stanley Sapp, 29, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly threatening to shoot a woman and her children. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a report of an armed disturbance in the Holly Heights area after midnight...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Branford man arrested for stealing 26 Lego sets from Walmart

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Richard Fredrick Torrey, III, 35, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with grand theft after allegedly stealing 26 Lego sets with a value of $1,001.68 from the Walmart in Butler Plaza. Torrey reportedly went to the store at about 4:00 p.m. yesterday with reusable shopping bags,...
BRANFORD, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested after allegedly brandishing gun in MLK Center gym

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Eric Jermaine Turner, Jr., 27, was arrested yesterday and charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit after allegedly brandishing a gun inside the gym at the MLK Center in June. On June 6, 2022, at about 2:20 p.m., Gainesville Police Department officers responded to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Tampa man arrested on I-75 with 133 pounds of marijuana

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Robert Flores, 26, was arrested yesterday afternoon after 133 pounds of marijuana and other illegal drugs were allegedly found in his truck following a traffic stop on I-75. At about 4 p.m. yesterday, a Gainesville Police Department K-9 handler who was assigned to the 8th Judicial Circuit-Gainesville Domestic Highway Enforcement Task Force conducted a traffic stop at mile marker 373 for improper lane change and failure to maintain a single lane of travel. Flores was reportedly the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man wanted in rape case arrested for trespassing on UF campus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Abraham Omar McCray III, 37, was arrested late last night for drug possession and trespassing on the University of Florida campus. He was also wanted in a 2021 rape case and for violation of probation in another case. A University of Florida Police Department officer stopped...
GAINESVILLE, FL

