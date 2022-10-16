Read full article on original website
alachuachronicle.com
“A slap in the face”: City Commission eliminates single-family zoning on 4-3 vote
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Gainesville City Commission voted 4-3 to eliminate single-family zoning in the city limits, even though 47 out of 55 members of the public spoke against the change. Vote for adoption of the agenda foreshadowed final vote. The direction the meeting would take was evident from...
alachuachronicle.com
Early Voting for General Election Starts Monday, October 24
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The early voting period for the 2022 General Election will begin on Monday, October 24 at 9 a.m. From October 24 to November 5, registered Alachua County voters will be able to vote early at any of the county’s seven early voting locations between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office’s Statement Concerning Konnech
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office has been made aware of misinformation concerning the office’s relationship with the company Konnech. The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office does not use Konnech or any of its software or products. Prior to 2017, the Alachua...
alachuachronicle.com
16 Alachua County schools get School Recognition Awards from Florida Department of Education
NORTH PORT, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis visited Toledo Blade Elementary on its first day back in session to announce more than $200 million in awards through the School Recognition Program. These awards will go to 1,400 schools across the state that demonstrated student growth and teaching excellence in the 2021-22 school year. To be eligible, schools must receive a school grade of “A” or improve at least one letter grade from the prior year.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville’s Cold Night Shelter Program Anticipated October 18
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – City of Gainesville officials anticipate severe weather conditions, including temperatures below 45 degrees Fahrenheit during evening hours, Tuesday, Oct. 18. The anticipated temperatures will lead to the activation of the city’s Cold Night Shelter (CNS) Program, and it is expected to remain in effect until overnight low temperatures rise above 45 F. The CNS program normally runs from Nov. 1 through March 31.
WCJB
Fatal motorcycle crash in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Alachua County is dead after a crash in Micanopy this morning. Florida highway patrol troopers say a 31-year-old man was riding a motorcycle south on US highway 441 at around 9:45 am. The motorcyclist drove off the road and hit a sign post.
alachuachronicle.com
St. Petersburg man arrested for burglary of apartment under pest control tent
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Adrian J Anderson, Jr., 38, was arrested late last night and charged with burglary, grand theft, and resisting arrest without violence after he was allegedly seen on surveillance video stealing Jordan basketball shoes and other items from an apartment that was under a pest control tent.
alachuachronicle.com
“Sovereign citizen” arrested for giving false name to law enforcement and driving without a license
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Krystopher James Mannas, 22, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with giving a false name to law enforcement and driving without a valid license. A Gainesville Police Department officer pulled Mannas over at 3:30 p.m. because there was reportedly no visible tag on his car. The...
WCJB
Marion County residents broke their silence during their annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The domestic violence awareness walk in Ocala all began when a professor at the College of Central Florida was killed back in 2004. “It was here in this parking lot that one of our college professors Debra Vazquez was killed back in 2004 so we’re here in this parking lot hoping to create awareness. Since Debra’s death we’ve lost 112 more including three this year,” said Monica Bryant with the Marion County Children’s Alliance.
alachuachronicle.com
Newberry man arrested after fleeing officers, crashing into homeowner’s fence
ALACHUA, Fla. – Kobe Deon Delima, 20, of Newberry, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated fleeing and hit and run with property damage after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop and crashing into a fence on private property, then fleeing on foot. Two handguns were reportedly found in the car.
Orange Park man arrested on two counts of battery, false imprisonment
An Orange Park man faces charges of burglary, false imprisonment and two charges of battery.Getty Images. An Orange Park man was arrested Saturday on charges of assault during a burglary, simple domestic battery and false imprisonment of an adult, deputies said.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for threatening woman with gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Leneiall Stanley Sapp, 29, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly threatening to shoot a woman and her children. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a report of an armed disturbance in the Holly Heights area after midnight...
alachuachronicle.com
Branford man arrested for stealing 26 Lego sets from Walmart
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Richard Fredrick Torrey, III, 35, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with grand theft after allegedly stealing 26 Lego sets with a value of $1,001.68 from the Walmart in Butler Plaza. Torrey reportedly went to the store at about 4:00 p.m. yesterday with reusable shopping bags,...
ocala-news.com
Reddick man killed in crash on private driveway after being ejected from utility vehicle
A 41-year-old man from Reddick was killed on Friday afternoon after he was ejected from a utility vehicle during an accident that occurred on a private driveway in Marion County. On Friday, October 14, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the man was driving a 2010 Kubota utility vehicle, and he was...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested after allegedly brandishing gun in MLK Center gym
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Eric Jermaine Turner, Jr., 27, was arrested yesterday and charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit after allegedly brandishing a gun inside the gym at the MLK Center in June. On June 6, 2022, at about 2:20 p.m., Gainesville Police Department officers responded to...
alachuachronicle.com
Tampa man arrested on I-75 with 133 pounds of marijuana
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Robert Flores, 26, was arrested yesterday afternoon after 133 pounds of marijuana and other illegal drugs were allegedly found in his truck following a traffic stop on I-75. At about 4 p.m. yesterday, a Gainesville Police Department K-9 handler who was assigned to the 8th Judicial Circuit-Gainesville Domestic Highway Enforcement Task Force conducted a traffic stop at mile marker 373 for improper lane change and failure to maintain a single lane of travel. Flores was reportedly the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.
alachuachronicle.com
Man wanted in rape case arrested for trespassing on UF campus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Abraham Omar McCray III, 37, was arrested late last night for drug possession and trespassing on the University of Florida campus. He was also wanted in a 2021 rape case and for violation of probation in another case. A University of Florida Police Department officer stopped...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested after allegedly stealing girlfriend’s car and Xbox
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ellis Louis Houston, 34, was arrested last night and charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and petit theft after allegedly taking his girlfriend’s car without permission and saying she would never get her car back. The victim reportedly told an Alachua County Sheriff’s...
Cook arrested after burger topped with THC oil lands Florida teen in the hospital, police say
A cook at a Florida restaurant was accused of child neglect after allegedly serving a 15-year-old boy a burger cooked with THC oil.
alachuachronicle.com
Starke man arrested for spitting on store clerk after trying to use counterfeit bill
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Javaris Eugene Kates, 32, of Starke, was arrested yesterday afternoon for battery on a person over 65 after allegedly spitting on a store clerk who questioned the $10 bill he gave her. At about 3:20 yesterday afternoon, Kates allegedly entered the store (location undisclosed) and tried...
