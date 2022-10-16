Vote now: Who should be SBLive's South Carolina Athlete of the Week? (Oct. 10-15)

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s South Carolina High School Athlete of the Week for Oct. 10-15 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday, Oct. 23rd at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday, Oct. 24th. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveSC.

THIS WEEK’S SOUTH CAROLINA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

LaNorris Sellers, South Florence, Football

Sellers could be gracing your television screen on any given Saturday in the future. Big games are becoming routine for the Syracuse commit. Sellers threw for 316 yards and 4 touchdowns while running for 140 yards and a touchdown as the undefeated Bruins whipped Myrtle Beach 56-21.

Will McQueen, Hammond School, Football

McQueen returned two interceptions for touchdowns and recovered a fumble as the Skyhawks trounced Trinity Collegiate 54-7. That’s some defense.

Sierra Dudley, Dorman, Volleyball

The 6-foot-1 senior setter had 6 aces, 3 kills, 6 digs and 13 assists in a 3-0 win over Gaffney. Then she got 3 aces, 5 kills, 14 assists and 2 digs in a 3-0 win over Spartanburg.

Casey Shropshire, North Central, Football

This is what you call a big game. Shropshire ran for 272 yards and 4 touchdowns as North Central held off Cheraw 32-23. Among his touchdowns were runs of 66, 43 and 61 yards in the third quarter.

Zyeir Gamble, Sumter, Football

If you want an example of a great two-way effort, this is it. The Fighting Gamecocks star intercepted two passes, returning one for a touchdown, and recovered a fumble in a 42-21 win over Carolina Forest. Gamble, who has committed to Appalachian State, also ran for a pair of touchdowns.

Riley Staton, Gray Collegiate, Football

The War Eagles’ quarterback threw for 225 yards and 5 touchdowns in a 54-12 rout of Newberry.

Campbell McCurry, Summerville, Football

The Green Wave quarterback threw for over 200 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 34-13 win over Ashley. He also ran for a touchdown. That’s a big game against a quality opponent.



Bri Mahoney, Aiken, Volleyball

A senior outside hitter who has committed to Wofford, Mahoney blasted 22 kills and had 15 digs in a 3-1 win over South Aiken.

Gabriel Cusack, Marion, Football

The Swamp Fox quarterback threw for 220 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also ran for a pair of touchdowns. That’s the definition of a dual-threat.

Jarvis Green, Dutch Fork, Football

Green, a James Madison commit, ran for 159 yards and 3 touchdowns - all in the first half - as the Silver Foxes swamped Chapin 51-0.